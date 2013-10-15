Stateless in the Dominican

Policiia Ovilsen (top, L), a Haitian-born immigrant to the Dominican Republic in 1940, poses outside her home with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, in Batey La Higuera, in the eastern Seibo province, October 7, 2013. A September 23, 2013 court ruling retroactively denies Dominican nationality to anyone born after 1929 who does not have at least one parent of Dominican blood, under a constitutional clause declaring all others to be either in the country illegally or "in transit." The decision will effectively strip families of Haitian immigrants like this one, of their Dominican nationality. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas