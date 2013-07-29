Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Jul 30, 2013 | 1:30am IST

Staying cool

<p>Visitors crowd an artificial wave pool at a tourist resort to escape the summer heat in Daying county of Suining, Sichuan province, July 27, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

Visitors crowd an artificial wave pool at a tourist resort to escape the summer heat in Daying county of Suining, Sichuan province, July 27, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

Tuesday, July 30, 2013

Visitors crowd an artificial wave pool at a tourist resort to escape the summer heat in Daying county of Suining, Sichuan province, July 27, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

Close
1 / 16
<p>Simon Smit and his 5-year old Australian Shepherd dog Geddon jump from a wall into the Limmat river during hot summer weather in Zurich, July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann</p>

Simon Smit and his 5-year old Australian Shepherd dog Geddon jump from a wall into the Limmat river during hot summer weather in Zurich, July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Tuesday, July 30, 2013

Simon Smit and his 5-year old Australian Shepherd dog Geddon jump from a wall into the Limmat river during hot summer weather in Zurich, July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Close
2 / 16
<p>A zookeeper sprays water onto an Asian elephant to help it cool down on a hot day at Belgrade's zoo, July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

A zookeeper sprays water onto an Asian elephant to help it cool down on a hot day at Belgrade's zoo, July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Tuesday, July 30, 2013

A zookeeper sprays water onto an Asian elephant to help it cool down on a hot day at Belgrade's zoo, July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Close
3 / 16
<p>A couple swims in the sea during a hot summer's day at Ostia beach, south of Rome, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

A couple swims in the sea during a hot summer's day at Ostia beach, south of Rome, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Tuesday, July 30, 2013

A couple swims in the sea during a hot summer's day at Ostia beach, south of Rome, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Close
4 / 16
<p>Children sleep on the floor of the Qiaosi subway station in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, July 25, 2013. More than 600 people cooled off inside the subway station as temperatures in the city hit a high of 40 degrees Centigrade during a regional power outage. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Children sleep on the floor of the Qiaosi subway station in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, July 25, 2013. More than 600 people cooled off inside the subway station as temperatures in the city hit a high of 40 degrees Centigrade during a regional...more

Tuesday, July 30, 2013

Children sleep on the floor of the Qiaosi subway station in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, July 25, 2013. More than 600 people cooled off inside the subway station as temperatures in the city hit a high of 40 degrees Centigrade during a regional power outage. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
5 / 16
<p>Isaiah Gonzalez (L) and Isaiah Ceballos sit under a waterfall at Tempe Beach Park as the temperature climbed to 116 degrees Fahrenheit (46.7 degrees Celsius) in Tempe, Arizona, June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Isaiah Gonzalez (L) and Isaiah Ceballos sit under a waterfall at Tempe Beach Park as the temperature climbed to 116 degrees Fahrenheit (46.7 degrees Celsius) in Tempe, Arizona, June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Tuesday, July 30, 2013

Isaiah Gonzalez (L) and Isaiah Ceballos sit under a waterfall at Tempe Beach Park as the temperature climbed to 116 degrees Fahrenheit (46.7 degrees Celsius) in Tempe, Arizona, June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
6 / 16
<p>R.J. Hernandez, 8, from El Campo, Texas, is buried in sand as he cools off near the Pacific ocean during a heat wave in Santa Monica, June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

R.J. Hernandez, 8, from El Campo, Texas, is buried in sand as he cools off near the Pacific ocean during a heat wave in Santa Monica, June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Tuesday, July 30, 2013

R.J. Hernandez, 8, from El Campo, Texas, is buried in sand as he cools off near the Pacific ocean during a heat wave in Santa Monica, June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
7 / 16
<p>A young man uses a water-slide on a sunny summer day at Berlin's Wannsee lido, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

A young man uses a water-slide on a sunny summer day at Berlin's Wannsee lido, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Tuesday, July 30, 2013

A young man uses a water-slide on a sunny summer day at Berlin's Wannsee lido, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Close
8 / 16
<p>People line up to buy ice cream from a truck during a heat wave in New York, July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

People line up to buy ice cream from a truck during a heat wave in New York, July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Tuesday, July 30, 2013

People line up to buy ice cream from a truck during a heat wave in New York, July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
9 / 16
<p>Local residents participate in a water fight at People Square in Shanghai, July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

Local residents participate in a water fight at People Square in Shanghai, July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Tuesday, July 30, 2013

Local residents participate in a water fight at People Square in Shanghai, July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
10 / 16
<p>A woman covers herself with a large hat in Times Square during a heat wave in Manhattan, July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Zoran Milich</p>

A woman covers herself with a large hat in Times Square during a heat wave in Manhattan, July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Zoran Milich

Tuesday, July 30, 2013

A woman covers herself with a large hat in Times Square during a heat wave in Manhattan, July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Zoran Milich

Close
11 / 16
<p>Two men drift on floats along the Potomac River in Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Two men drift on floats along the Potomac River in Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Tuesday, July 30, 2013

Two men drift on floats along the Potomac River in Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
12 / 16
<p>A Palestinian boy pours water onto his body on the beach of Gaza City, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

A Palestinian boy pours water onto his body on the beach of Gaza City, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Tuesday, July 30, 2013

A Palestinian boy pours water onto his body on the beach of Gaza City, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
13 / 16
<p>People standing on the Quaibruecke bridge watch a man jumping from a public diving platform into Lake Zurich during a sunny summer day in Zurich, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann</p>

People standing on the Quaibruecke bridge watch a man jumping from a public diving platform into Lake Zurich during a sunny summer day in Zurich, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Tuesday, July 30, 2013

People standing on the Quaibruecke bridge watch a man jumping from a public diving platform into Lake Zurich during a sunny summer day in Zurich, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Close
14 / 16
<p>A man jumps in a fountain of the Trocadero Square in front of the Eiffel Tower as hot summer temperatures continue in Paris, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

A man jumps in a fountain of the Trocadero Square in front of the Eiffel Tower as hot summer temperatures continue in Paris, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tuesday, July 30, 2013

A man jumps in a fountain of the Trocadero Square in front of the Eiffel Tower as hot summer temperatures continue in Paris, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
15 / 16
<p>Children play at the beach of the Black Sea as it rains near the Crimean village of Beregove, Ukraine, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

Children play at the beach of the Black Sea as it rains near the Crimean village of Beregove, Ukraine, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Tuesday, July 30, 2013

Children play at the beach of the Black Sea as it rains near the Crimean village of Beregove, Ukraine, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
Lumberjack World Championships

Lumberjack World Championships

Next Slideshows

Lumberjack World Championships

Lumberjack World Championships

Over 100 competitors from around the world take part in the Lumberjack World Championships in Wisconsin.

29 Jul 2013
Working conditions in Bangladesh

Working conditions in Bangladesh

As concern runs high about the safety of garment workers, there are also many other industries in Bangladesh, from ship breaking to stone crushing to cigarette...

29 Jul 2013
Inflatable Sumo

Inflatable Sumo

Pictures of people running and cycling, wearing inflatable Sumo suits.

29 Jul 2013
Copacabana awaits Pope

Copacabana awaits Pope

Priests, nuns and sunbathers anticipate the Pope's Copacabana beach visit.

27 Jul 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Trump voters of Obama country

Trump voters of Obama country

The views of Trump supporters in �swing� counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year � a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican�s re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.

Brazil on strike

Brazil on strike

Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.

China's all-girl 'boy band'

China's all-girl 'boy band'

Sporting short bobs, loose T-shirts and barely there makeup, FFC-Acrush is the first Chinese pop band with the androgynous look of 'handsome girls'.

Mannequins on the frontline

Mannequins on the frontline

Fighters use mannequins to attract and locate snipers on the battlefield.

Pope visits Egypt

Pope visits Egypt

On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.

After Boko Haram

After Boko Haram

A multinational force pushed Boko Haram militants from the Nigerian state of Borno, but thousands still remain displaced.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Trump's first 100 days

Trump's first 100 days

The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.

Fighting frost with fire in France's vineyards

Fighting frost with fire in France's vineyards

French wine growers light heaters to protect vineyards from frost damage.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures