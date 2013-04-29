Staying fit in India
Employees work out at a gym inside Tech Mahindra office building in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Indian army soldiers perform "Malkhamb" (traditional Indian gymnastics) during a two-day army exhibition in Allahabad October 21, 2012. Malkhamb is a combination of traditional Indian gymnastics and martial arts and it can be traced back to the 12th century. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A girl exercises on a high bar during a gymnastics practice session at a park in Mumbai March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Schoolchildren practise gymnastics during a training session inside an indoor stadium in Jammu August 2, 2010. Hundreds of children practise gymnastics under the supervision of local trainers as a sport to keep them physically fit. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A man performs Mallakhamb (gymnast's pole) during a practice session at a playground in Mumbai September 13, 2010. Mallakhamb is a combination of traditional Indian gymnastics and martial arts and it can be traced back to the 12th century. For centuries, the sport has been dormant but is now regaining popularity in the country. This old sport helps one to be more agile, improves mind and body coordination as well as overall fitness. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man practises yoga amid dense fog on a cold winter morning in Kolkata November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Schoolchildren attend a yoga session during a camp in Ahmedabad January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Inmates practice laughter therapy during a yoga camp inside Kot Bhalwal jail on the outskirts of Jammu September 10, 2011. The aim for organising yoga camps in the premises of the jail is to relieve the stress of the inmates, as it is believed that laughter is the best medicine for a healthy life, jail superintendent Rajni Sehgal said. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
An inmate practices laughter therapy during a yoga camp inside Kot Bhalwal jail on the outskirts of Jammu September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
India's yoga guru Swami Ramdev (L) and his followers perform yoga in Haridwar June 7, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man performs Jal Neti, or nasal wash, an ancient yogic technique, during a yoga session at Mohali in Punjab August 6, 2010. Many Indians believe that Jal Neti cures diseases related to the eyes, nose, throat and brain. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Chaturvedi, a yoga trainer, performs water yoga in a pool in Agra April 13, 2010. REUTERS/Brijesh Kumar Singh
A participant performs Shalabhasana, a form of yoga which builds strength and flexibility in the back, during a school level competition in Chandigarh August 23, 2009. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A woman practices yoga by the seaside during early morning in Mumbai May 6, 2007. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe
An Indian Sadhu, or Hindu holy man, Ram Das performs yoga on a tree before taking a dip in the holy waters of Sangam in Allahabad January 15, 2006. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Indian children perform Yoga during the inauguration ceremony of the Swaminarayan Akshadham temple in New Delhi November 6, 2005. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore
Employees of IT companies use a swimming pool at the Electronics City IT district in Bangalore, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A man jogs along the banks of the Kankaria lake in the morning in Ahmedabad February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A morning jogger stretches in a park on a cold winter day at Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
A girl cycles on a foggy and cold winter morning in Allahabad January 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
