Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Aug 21, 2013 | 10:25am IST

Staying Fit

<p>Men exercise on a sea wall along the Arabian Sea in Mumbai August 20, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Men exercise on a sea wall along the Arabian Sea in Mumbai August 20, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Wednesday, August 21, 2013

Men exercise on a sea wall along the Arabian Sea in Mumbai August 20, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
1 / 22
<p>A man exercises on a beach against the backdrop of pre-monsoon clouds in Kochi May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Sivaram V</p>

A man exercises on a beach against the backdrop of pre-monsoon clouds in Kochi May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Sivaram V

Wednesday, August 21, 2013

A man exercises on a beach against the backdrop of pre-monsoon clouds in Kochi May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Sivaram V

Close
2 / 22
<p>A wrestler does warm up exercises near a permanent mud wrestling ring at "Sia Ram bhajan samati akhaara", a traditional Indian wrestling training centre, on the banks of the river Ganges in Kolkata February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

A wrestler does warm up exercises near a permanent mud wrestling ring at "Sia Ram bhajan samati akhaara", a traditional Indian wrestling training centre, on the banks of the river Ganges in Kolkata February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri more

Wednesday, August 21, 2013

A wrestler does warm up exercises near a permanent mud wrestling ring at "Sia Ram bhajan samati akhaara", a traditional Indian wrestling training centre, on the banks of the river Ganges in Kolkata February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
3 / 22
<p>Girls practise a Mallakhamb pose while suspended from a rope at the Shree Samartha Vyayam Mandir in Mumbai, October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Girls practise a Mallakhamb pose while suspended from a rope at the Shree Samartha Vyayam Mandir in Mumbai, October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Wednesday, August 21, 2013

Girls practise a Mallakhamb pose while suspended from a rope at the Shree Samartha Vyayam Mandir in Mumbai, October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
4 / 22
<p>A boy runs on a manually operated treadmill to warm up as another practises handstands before a Mallakhamb class at the Shree Samartha Vyayam Mandir in Mumbai, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

A boy runs on a manually operated treadmill to warm up as another practises handstands before a Mallakhamb class at the Shree Samartha Vyayam Mandir in Mumbai, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Wednesday, August 21, 2013

A boy runs on a manually operated treadmill to warm up as another practises handstands before a Mallakhamb class at the Shree Samartha Vyayam Mandir in Mumbai, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
5 / 22
<p>A participant does push-ups backstage during a bodybuilding competition in Srinagar September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli</p>

A participant does push-ups backstage during a bodybuilding competition in Srinagar September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

Wednesday, August 21, 2013

A participant does push-ups backstage during a bodybuilding competition in Srinagar September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

Close
6 / 22
<p>India's badminton player Jwala Gutta holds a dumbbell while taking a break during her exercise at a gym before a practice session in preparation for the London Olympics, in Hyderabad July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder</p>

India's badminton player Jwala Gutta holds a dumbbell while taking a break during her exercise at a gym before a practice session in preparation for the London Olympics, in Hyderabad July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder

Wednesday, August 21, 2013

India's badminton player Jwala Gutta holds a dumbbell while taking a break during her exercise at a gym before a practice session in preparation for the London Olympics, in Hyderabad July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder

Close
7 / 22
<p>Wrestlers carry each other as they warm up at a practice session in an Akhara, or a gym, in Allahabad April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash</p>

Wrestlers carry each other as they warm up at a practice session in an Akhara, or a gym, in Allahabad April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Wednesday, August 21, 2013

Wrestlers carry each other as they warm up at a practice session in an Akhara, or a gym, in Allahabad April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Close
8 / 22
<p>Schoolchildren attend a yoga session during a camp in Ahmedabad January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Schoolchildren attend a yoga session during a camp in Ahmedabad January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Wednesday, August 21, 2013

Schoolchildren attend a yoga session during a camp in Ahmedabad January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
9 / 22
<p>A man does his morning exercises during sunrise at Kankaria Lake in Ahmedabad November 18, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

A man does his morning exercises during sunrise at Kankaria Lake in Ahmedabad November 18, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Wednesday, August 21, 2013

A man does his morning exercises during sunrise at Kankaria Lake in Ahmedabad November 18, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
10 / 22
<p>Participants perform "Poorna Bhujangasana", a form of yoga to make spine flexible, at a yoga camp in Chandigarh June 10, 2010. REUTERS/Ajay Verma</p>

Participants perform "Poorna Bhujangasana", a form of yoga to make spine flexible, at a yoga camp in Chandigarh June 10, 2010. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Wednesday, August 21, 2013

Participants perform "Poorna Bhujangasana", a form of yoga to make spine flexible, at a yoga camp in Chandigarh June 10, 2010. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Close
11 / 22
<p>A Sadhu or Hindu holy man performs yoga in a tree on the banks of the river Ganges in Allahabad May 9, 2010. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash</p>

A Sadhu or Hindu holy man performs yoga in a tree on the banks of the river Ganges in Allahabad May 9, 2010. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Wednesday, August 21, 2013

A Sadhu or Hindu holy man performs yoga in a tree on the banks of the river Ganges in Allahabad May 9, 2010. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Close
12 / 22
<p>Harish Chaturvedi, a yoga trainer, performs water yoga in a pool in Agra April 13, 2010. REUTERS/Brijesh Kumar Singh</p>

Harish Chaturvedi, a yoga trainer, performs water yoga in a pool in Agra April 13, 2010. REUTERS/Brijesh Kumar Singh

Wednesday, August 21, 2013

Harish Chaturvedi, a yoga trainer, performs water yoga in a pool in Agra April 13, 2010. REUTERS/Brijesh Kumar Singh

Close
13 / 22
<p>Youths undergo a physical training test during a recruitment drive for the Indian Army in Mathura December 22, 2008. REUTERS/K.K. Arora</p>

Youths undergo a physical training test during a recruitment drive for the Indian Army in Mathura December 22, 2008. REUTERS/K.K. Arora

Wednesday, August 21, 2013

Youths undergo a physical training test during a recruitment drive for the Indian Army in Mathura December 22, 2008. REUTERS/K.K. Arora

Close
14 / 22
<p>Members of a laughter club participate in a laughing session in Siliguri December 17, 2008. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

Members of a laughter club participate in a laughing session in Siliguri December 17, 2008. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Wednesday, August 21, 2013

Members of a laughter club participate in a laughing session in Siliguri December 17, 2008. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
15 / 22
<p>Youths exercise as part of a physical fitness test during a recruitment drive organised by the Jammu and Kashmir police in Jammu April 1, 2008. REUTERS/Amit Gupta</p>

Youths exercise as part of a physical fitness test during a recruitment drive organised by the Jammu and Kashmir police in Jammu April 1, 2008. REUTERS/Amit Gupta

Wednesday, August 21, 2013

Youths exercise as part of a physical fitness test during a recruitment drive organised by the Jammu and Kashmir police in Jammu April 1, 2008. REUTERS/Amit Gupta

Close
16 / 22
<p>Female members of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) perform an obstacle climbing exercise at a police training school in Kolkata April 15, 2007. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal</p>

Female members of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) perform an obstacle climbing exercise at a police training school in Kolkata April 15, 2007. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal

Wednesday, August 21, 2013

Female members of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) perform an obstacle climbing exercise at a police training school in Kolkata April 15, 2007. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal

Close
17 / 22
<p>Kashmiri youth exercise during a recruitment rally by the Indian army in Langate 80 km (50 miles) north of Srinagar, February 8, 2006. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli</p>

Kashmiri youth exercise during a recruitment rally by the Indian army in Langate 80 km (50 miles) north of Srinagar, February 8, 2006. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

Wednesday, August 21, 2013

Kashmiri youth exercise during a recruitment rally by the Indian army in Langate 80 km (50 miles) north of Srinagar, February 8, 2006. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

Close
18 / 22
<p>An instructor watches children performing during a Mallakhamb class at the Shree Samartha Vyayam Mandir in Mumbai, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

An instructor watches children performing during a Mallakhamb class at the Shree Samartha Vyayam Mandir in Mumbai, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Wednesday, August 21, 2013

An instructor watches children performing during a Mallakhamb class at the Shree Samartha Vyayam Mandir in Mumbai, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
19 / 22
<p>A girl practises a Mallakhamb pose while suspended from a rope at the Shree Samartha Vyayam Mandir in Mumbai, October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

A girl practises a Mallakhamb pose while suspended from a rope at the Shree Samartha Vyayam Mandir in Mumbai, October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Wednesday, August 21, 2013

A girl practises a Mallakhamb pose while suspended from a rope at the Shree Samartha Vyayam Mandir in Mumbai, October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
20 / 22
<p>India's boxer MC Mary Kom exercises during a training session at Balewadi Stadium in Pune, about 190 km (118 miles) from Mumbai, March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

India's boxer MC Mary Kom exercises during a training session at Balewadi Stadium in Pune, about 190 km (118 miles) from Mumbai, March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Wednesday, August 21, 2013

India's boxer MC Mary Kom exercises during a training session at Balewadi Stadium in Pune, about 190 km (118 miles) from Mumbai, March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
21 / 22
<p>People participate in an early morning yoga session in Chandigarh October 2, 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma</p>

People participate in an early morning yoga session in Chandigarh October 2, 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Wednesday, August 21, 2013

People participate in an early morning yoga session in Chandigarh October 2, 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Close
22 / 22
View Again
View Next
Sochi: The Olympic city

Sochi: The Olympic city

Next Slideshows

Sochi: The Olympic city

Sochi: The Olympic city

Construction at the Black Sea resort of Sochi as Russia prepares to host the 2014 Winter Olympics.

20 Aug 2013
The Obama Dogs

The Obama Dogs

The Obamas introduce a new puppy named Sunny.

20 Aug 2013
iPad liver surgery

iPad liver surgery

Doctors use an iPad to aid in surgical operations by overlaying virtual 3D models over real organs.

20 Aug 2013
Airlifting a 1345 pound man

Airlifting a 1345 pound man

Saudi Civil Defence members use a forklift to move Khaled Mohsen Shaeri (weighing 1345 Ibs) from his house.

19 Aug 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

White House Correspondents' dinner

White House Correspondents' dinner

Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington

Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally

Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally

President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Protesters rally during climate march

Protesters rally during climate march

A sea of protesters swarmed in front of the White House to voice displeasure with President Donald Trump's stance on the environment and demand that he rethink plans to reverse the climate change policies backed by his predecessor.

Pope visits Egypt

Pope visits Egypt

On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.

Trump's first 100 days

Trump's first 100 days

The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.

Brazil on strike

Brazil on strike

Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Trump speaks at NRA convention

Trump speaks at NRA convention

President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures