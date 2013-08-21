Staying Fit
Men exercise on a sea wall along the Arabian Sea in Mumbai August 20, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man exercises on a beach against the backdrop of pre-monsoon clouds in Kochi May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Sivaram V
A wrestler does warm up exercises near a permanent mud wrestling ring at "Sia Ram bhajan samati akhaara", a traditional Indian wrestling training centre, on the banks of the river Ganges in Kolkata February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri more
Girls practise a Mallakhamb pose while suspended from a rope at the Shree Samartha Vyayam Mandir in Mumbai, October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A boy runs on a manually operated treadmill to warm up as another practises handstands before a Mallakhamb class at the Shree Samartha Vyayam Mandir in Mumbai, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A participant does push-ups backstage during a bodybuilding competition in Srinagar September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
India's badminton player Jwala Gutta holds a dumbbell while taking a break during her exercise at a gym before a practice session in preparation for the London Olympics, in Hyderabad July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
Wrestlers carry each other as they warm up at a practice session in an Akhara, or a gym, in Allahabad April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Schoolchildren attend a yoga session during a camp in Ahmedabad January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A man does his morning exercises during sunrise at Kankaria Lake in Ahmedabad November 18, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Participants perform "Poorna Bhujangasana", a form of yoga to make spine flexible, at a yoga camp in Chandigarh June 10, 2010. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A Sadhu or Hindu holy man performs yoga in a tree on the banks of the river Ganges in Allahabad May 9, 2010. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Harish Chaturvedi, a yoga trainer, performs water yoga in a pool in Agra April 13, 2010. REUTERS/Brijesh Kumar Singh
Youths undergo a physical training test during a recruitment drive for the Indian Army in Mathura December 22, 2008. REUTERS/K.K. Arora
Members of a laughter club participate in a laughing session in Siliguri December 17, 2008. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Youths exercise as part of a physical fitness test during a recruitment drive organised by the Jammu and Kashmir police in Jammu April 1, 2008. REUTERS/Amit Gupta
Female members of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) perform an obstacle climbing exercise at a police training school in Kolkata April 15, 2007. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal
Kashmiri youth exercise during a recruitment rally by the Indian army in Langate 80 km (50 miles) north of Srinagar, February 8, 2006. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
An instructor watches children performing during a Mallakhamb class at the Shree Samartha Vyayam Mandir in Mumbai, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A girl practises a Mallakhamb pose while suspended from a rope at the Shree Samartha Vyayam Mandir in Mumbai, October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
India's boxer MC Mary Kom exercises during a training session at Balewadi Stadium in Pune, about 190 km (118 miles) from Mumbai, March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
People participate in an early morning yoga session in Chandigarh October 2, 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
