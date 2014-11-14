Sterilisation tragedy in Chhattisgarh

R.K.Gupta (L), a doctor who performed sterlisation surgeries at a government mass sterilisation "camp", sits at a police station as police and the media look on in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, November 13, 2014. Gupta, whose sterilisation of 83 women in less than three hours ended in at least a dozen deaths said on Thursday the express operations were his moral responsibility and blamed adulterated medicines for the tragedy. Gupta, who says he has conducted more than 50,000 such operations, denied that his equipment was rusty or dirty and said it was the government's duty to control the number of people that turned up at his family-planning "camp". REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

