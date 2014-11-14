Edition:
Sterilisation tragedy in Chhattisgarh

Khelan Bai, the grandmother of a deceased victim, who died after she underwent a sterilisation surgery at a government mass sterilisation camp, mourns in her house at Bilaspur district in Chhattisgarh November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Indra Bai, the mother of a deceased victim who died after she underwent a sterilisation surgery at a government mass sterilisation camp, holds a child as she mourns in her house at Bilaspur district in Chhattisgarh November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Women, who underwent a sterilization surgery at a government mass sterilisation "camp", lie in hospital beds for treatment at Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS) hospital in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Women, who underwent a sterilization surgery at a government mass sterilisation "camp", lie in hospital beds for treatment at Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS) hospital in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Women, who underwent a sterilization surgery at a government mass sterilisation "camp", lie in hospital beds for treatment as a child looks on at Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS) hospital in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A woman, who underwent a sterilization surgery at a government mass sterilisation "camp", lies in a hospital bed for treatment as an attendant looks on at Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS) hospital in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A nurse tends to a woman, who underwent a sterilization surgery at a government mass sterilisation "camp", at Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS) hospital in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A woman, who underwent a sterilization surgery at a government mass sterilisation "camp", sits in hospital bed at Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS) hospital in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A woman, who underwent a sterilization surgery at a government mass sterilisation "camp", lies in a stretcher before she is shifted to a private hospital from the Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS) hospital in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A woman, who underwent a sterilization surgery at a government mass sterilisation "camp", is shifted to a private hospital from the Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS) hospital in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

R.K.Gupta (L), a doctor who performed sterlisation surgeries at a government mass sterilisation "camp", sits at a police station as police and the media look on in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, November 13, 2014. Gupta, whose sterilisation of 83 women in less than three hours ended in at least a dozen deaths said on Thursday the express operations were his moral responsibility and blamed adulterated medicines for the tragedy. Gupta, who says he has conducted more than 50,000 such operations, denied that his equipment was rusty or dirty and said it was the government's duty to control the number of people that turned up at his family-planning "camp". REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A woman (L), who underwent a sterilization surgery at a government mass sterilisation "camp", drinks tea as she sits in a hospital bed as her mother and son look on at a district hospital in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

R.K.Gupta, a doctor who performed sterlisation surgeries at a government mass sterilisation "camp", sits at a police station in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A hospital staff member takes blood sample from a woman, who underwent a sterilization surgery at a government mass sterilisation "camp", at Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS) hospital in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A woman, who underwent sterilization surgery at a government mass sterilisation "camp", walks to sit in a hospital bed at a district hospital in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, November 13, 2014. The doctor whose sterilisation of 83 women in less than three hours ended in at least a dozen deaths said on Thursday the express operations were his moral responsibility and blamed adulterated medicines for the tragedy. Dr R. K Gupta, who says he has conducted more than 50,000 such operations, denied that his equipment was rusty or dirty and said it was the government's duty to control the number of people that turned up at his family-planning "camp". REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A woman, who underwent sterilization surgery at a government mass sterilisation "camp", sits in a hospital bed for treatment at Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS) hospital in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Narain, 8, holds a photo of his 30-year-old mother Phoolbai, who died after she underwent sterilisation surgery at a government mass sterilisation "camp", at his home in Aamsena village in Bilaspur district, in Chhattisgarh, November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

The mother of 30-year-old Phoolbai, who died after she underwent a sterilisation surgery at a government mass sterilisation "camp", reacts at her home in Aamsena village in Bilaspur district, in Chhattisgarh, November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A stray dog stands inside a hospital where over 80 women underwent a sterilisation surgery at a government mass sterilisation "camp", in Pandari in Bilaspur district, in Chhattisgarh, November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A view of the hospital where over 80 women underwent a sterilisation surgery at a government mass sterilisation "camp", in Pandari in Bilaspur district, in Chhattisgarh, November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A girl looks out from inside a ward where several women, who underwent a sterilisation surgery at a government mass sterilisation "camp", are treated at Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS) hospital in Bilaspur district, in Chhattisgarh, November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Policemen stand outside Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS) hospital where several women, who underwent a sterilisation surgery at a government mass sterilisation "camp", are treated in Bilaspur district, in Chhattisgarh, November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Policemen stand as the area is fumigated outside Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS) hospital where several women, who underwent a sterilisation surgery at a government mass sterilisation "camp", are treated in Bilaspur district, in Chhattisgarh, November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Doctors tend to a woman, who underwent a sterilisation surgery at a government mass sterilisation "camp", at Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS) hospital in Bilaspur district, in Chhattisgarh, November 13, 2014.REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Ram (C), husband of Satvi, who died after she underwent a sterilisation surgery at a government mass sterilisation "camp", walks with family members and relatives during his wife's funeral rites in Bilaspur district, in Chhattisgarh, November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Relatives of a woman, who died after she underwent a sterilisation surgery at a government mass sterilisation "camp", take part in her funeral rites at her home in Bilaspur district, in Chhattisgarh, November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Women who underwent botched sterilization surgeries at a government mass sterilization "camp" receive treatment at a district hospital in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A woman (R), who underwent a botched sterilization surgery at a government mass sterilization "camp", feeds her baby as she sits inside an ambulance while being moved to Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS) hospital from a district hospital in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A woman, who underwent sterilisation surgery at a government mass sterilisation camp, is rushed to Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS) hospital in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, November 12, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Unidentified women wail beside the body of a woman, who underwent sterilisation surgery at a government mass sterilisation camp, inside an ambulance outside Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS) hospital in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, November 12, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

