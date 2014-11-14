Sterilisation tragedy in Chhattisgarh
Khelan Bai, the grandmother of a deceased victim, who died after she underwent a sterilisation surgery at a government mass sterilisation camp, mourns in her house at Bilaspur district in Chhattisgarh November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Indra Bai, the mother of a deceased victim who died after she underwent a sterilisation surgery at a government mass sterilisation camp, holds a child as she mourns in her house at Bilaspur district in Chhattisgarh November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito...more
Women, who underwent a sterilization surgery at a government mass sterilisation "camp", lie in hospital beds for treatment at Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS) hospital in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito...more
Women, who underwent a sterilization surgery at a government mass sterilisation "camp", lie in hospital beds for treatment at Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS) hospital in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito...more
Women, who underwent a sterilization surgery at a government mass sterilisation "camp", lie in hospital beds for treatment as a child looks on at Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS) hospital in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, November 13, 2014....more
A woman, who underwent a sterilization surgery at a government mass sterilisation "camp", lies in a hospital bed for treatment as an attendant looks on at Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS) hospital in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, November...more
A nurse tends to a woman, who underwent a sterilization surgery at a government mass sterilisation "camp", at Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS) hospital in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A woman, who underwent a sterilization surgery at a government mass sterilisation "camp", sits in hospital bed at Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS) hospital in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A woman, who underwent a sterilization surgery at a government mass sterilisation "camp", lies in a stretcher before she is shifted to a private hospital from the Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS) hospital in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh,...more
A woman, who underwent a sterilization surgery at a government mass sterilisation "camp", is shifted to a private hospital from the Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS) hospital in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, November 13, 2014....more
R.K.Gupta (L), a doctor who performed sterlisation surgeries at a government mass sterilisation "camp", sits at a police station as police and the media look on in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, November 13, 2014. Gupta, whose sterilisation of 83 women in...more
A woman (L), who underwent a sterilization surgery at a government mass sterilisation "camp", drinks tea as she sits in a hospital bed as her mother and son look on at a district hospital in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito...more
R.K.Gupta, a doctor who performed sterlisation surgeries at a government mass sterilisation "camp", sits at a police station in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A hospital staff member takes blood sample from a woman, who underwent a sterilization surgery at a government mass sterilisation "camp", at Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS) hospital in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, November 13, 2014....more
A woman, who underwent sterilization surgery at a government mass sterilisation "camp", walks to sit in a hospital bed at a district hospital in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, November 13, 2014. The doctor whose sterilisation of 83 women in less than three...more
A woman, who underwent sterilization surgery at a government mass sterilisation "camp", sits in a hospital bed for treatment at Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS) hospital in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito...more
Narain, 8, holds a photo of his 30-year-old mother Phoolbai, who died after she underwent sterilisation surgery at a government mass sterilisation "camp", at his home in Aamsena village in Bilaspur district, in Chhattisgarh, November 13, 2014....more
The mother of 30-year-old Phoolbai, who died after she underwent a sterilisation surgery at a government mass sterilisation "camp", reacts at her home in Aamsena village in Bilaspur district, in Chhattisgarh, November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito...more
A stray dog stands inside a hospital where over 80 women underwent a sterilisation surgery at a government mass sterilisation "camp", in Pandari in Bilaspur district, in Chhattisgarh, November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A view of the hospital where over 80 women underwent a sterilisation surgery at a government mass sterilisation "camp", in Pandari in Bilaspur district, in Chhattisgarh, November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A girl looks out from inside a ward where several women, who underwent a sterilisation surgery at a government mass sterilisation "camp", are treated at Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS) hospital in Bilaspur district, in Chhattisgarh,...more
Policemen stand outside Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS) hospital where several women, who underwent a sterilisation surgery at a government mass sterilisation "camp", are treated in Bilaspur district, in Chhattisgarh, November 13,...more
Policemen stand as the area is fumigated outside Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS) hospital where several women, who underwent a sterilisation surgery at a government mass sterilisation "camp", are treated in Bilaspur district, in...more
Doctors tend to a woman, who underwent a sterilisation surgery at a government mass sterilisation "camp", at Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS) hospital in Bilaspur district, in Chhattisgarh, November 13, 2014.REUTERS/Anindito...more
Ram (C), husband of Satvi, who died after she underwent a sterilisation surgery at a government mass sterilisation "camp", walks with family members and relatives during his wife's funeral rites in Bilaspur district, in Chhattisgarh, November 13,...more
Relatives of a woman, who died after she underwent a sterilisation surgery at a government mass sterilisation "camp", take part in her funeral rites at her home in Bilaspur district, in Chhattisgarh, November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Women who underwent botched sterilization surgeries at a government mass sterilization "camp" receive treatment at a district hospital in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman (R), who underwent a botched sterilization surgery at a government mass sterilization "camp", feeds her baby as she sits inside an ambulance while being moved to Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS) hospital from a district...more
A woman, who underwent sterilisation surgery at a government mass sterilisation camp, is rushed to Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS) hospital in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, November 12, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Unidentified women wail beside the body of a woman, who underwent sterilisation surgery at a government mass sterilisation camp, inside an ambulance outside Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS) hospital in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh,...more
Next Slideshows
Giant sinkholes
Sinkholes can be deadly - swallowing residents and damaging infrastructure.
Window washers rescued
Two window washers trapped on a broken platform outside the 69th floor of New York's One World Trade Center are rescued.
Tradition defies law
A circumcision ceremony in rural Kenya for young girls of the Pokot tribe.
China: Then and now
The China of yesterday and the rising superpower of today.
MORE IN PICTURES
Portugal wins Eurovision for first time
Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.
Venezuela's elders throw punches at police
Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima
Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.
Palestinian hunger strike grows
More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Dior in the desert
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.
Eurovision: the contenders
The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.