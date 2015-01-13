Still standing in Gaza
Palestinian girl Manar Al-Shinbari, 15, who lost her both legs by what medics said was Israeli shelling at a UN-run school where she was taking refuge during the 50-day war last summer, is helped by her sister to put on her headscarf in an apartment...more
Palestinian girl Manar Al-Shinbari uses her walker near the ruins of her house that witnesses said was destroyed by Israeli shelling during the war, in Biet Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian girl Manar Al-Shinbari looks out a car window at the ruins of her house (reflected in the window) that witnesses said was destroyed by Israeli shelling during the war, in Biet Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip January 13, 2015....more
Palestinian girl Manar Al-Shinbari shakes hands with her friend near the ruins of her house that witnesses said was destroyed by Israeli shelling during the war, in Biet Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian girl Manar Al-Shinbari holds pictures of her relatives, killed in the same shelling incident in which she lost her legs at a UN-run school, in an apartment in Jabaliya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip January 13, 2015....more
Palestinian girl Manar Al-Shinbari uses her walker at the ruins of her house that witnesses said was destroyed by Israeli shelling during the war, in Biet Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A brother of 15-year-old Palestinian girl Manar Al-Shinbari pushes her in a wheelchair inside an apartment in Jabaliya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian girl Manar Al-Shinbari is helped by her friend as she leaves her school, in Jabaliya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian girl Manar Al-Shinbari takes an exam at her school, in Jabaliya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian girl Manar Al-Shinbari sits in an apartment in Jabaliya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
