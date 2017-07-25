Stocking up before Venezuela's strike
People buy food and other staple goods inside a supermarket in Caracas, Venezuela, July 25, 2017. Venezuela's opposition has called for a two-day strike from Wednesday at 6 a.m. (1000 GMT) to try to force Maduro to abandon a Sunday election to create...more
People search for food in garbage bags next to a supermarket in Caracas. Many Venezuelans were stocking up on food in anticipation of closed shops and trouble, worsening already extremely long lines at supermarkets and ATMS. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
People buy food and other staple goods inside a supermarket in Caracas. Some fretted that they would not be able to find food and would lose money by being unable to work for two days. "People are desperate, there's a lot of tension. One of the...more
People buy food and other staple goods inside a supermarket in Caracas. Venezuela is undergoing a major economic crisis, with many suffering from food shortages and runaway inflation. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
