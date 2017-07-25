Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Jul 26, 2017 | 5:25am IST

Stocking up before Venezuela's strike

People buy food and other staple goods inside a supermarket in Caracas, Venezuela, July 25, 2017. Venezuela's opposition has called for a two-day strike from Wednesday at 6 a.m. (1000 GMT) to try to force Maduro to abandon a Sunday election to create a controversial congress with powers to rewrite the country's constitution and override all other institutions. Millions took part in a one-day strike last week, during which five people died in clashes. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

People buy food and other staple goods inside a supermarket in Caracas, Venezuela, July 25, 2017. Venezuela's opposition has called for a two-day strike from Wednesday at 6 a.m. (1000 GMT) to try to force Maduro to abandon a Sunday election to create...more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 25, 2017
People buy food and other staple goods inside a supermarket in Caracas, Venezuela, July 25, 2017. Venezuela's opposition has called for a two-day strike from Wednesday at 6 a.m. (1000 GMT) to try to force Maduro to abandon a Sunday election to create a controversial congress with powers to rewrite the country's constitution and override all other institutions. Millions took part in a one-day strike last week, during which five people died in clashes. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
1 / 8
People search for food in garbage bags next to a supermarket in Caracas. Many Venezuelans were stocking up on food in anticipation of closed shops and trouble, worsening already extremely long lines at supermarkets and ATMS. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

People search for food in garbage bags next to a supermarket in Caracas. Many Venezuelans were stocking up on food in anticipation of closed shops and trouble, worsening already extremely long lines at supermarkets and ATMS. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Tuesday, July 25, 2017
People search for food in garbage bags next to a supermarket in Caracas. Many Venezuelans were stocking up on food in anticipation of closed shops and trouble, worsening already extremely long lines at supermarkets and ATMS. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
2 / 8
People buy food and other staple goods inside a supermarket in Caracas. Some fretted that they would not be able to find food and would lose money by being unable to work for two days. "People are desperate, there's a lot of tension. One of the checkouts collapsed due to all the pressure in the line," said housewife Patricia Vargas, 41, as she exited a supermarket. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

People buy food and other staple goods inside a supermarket in Caracas. Some fretted that they would not be able to find food and would lose money by being unable to work for two days. "People are desperate, there's a lot of tension. One of the...more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 25, 2017
People buy food and other staple goods inside a supermarket in Caracas. Some fretted that they would not be able to find food and would lose money by being unable to work for two days. "People are desperate, there's a lot of tension. One of the checkouts collapsed due to all the pressure in the line," said housewife Patricia Vargas, 41, as she exited a supermarket. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
3 / 8
People buy food and other staple goods inside a supermarket in Caracas. Venezuela is undergoing a major economic crisis, with many suffering from food shortages and runaway inflation. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

People buy food and other staple goods inside a supermarket in Caracas. Venezuela is undergoing a major economic crisis, with many suffering from food shortages and runaway inflation. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Tuesday, July 25, 2017
People buy food and other staple goods inside a supermarket in Caracas. Venezuela is undergoing a major economic crisis, with many suffering from food shortages and runaway inflation. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
4 / 8
People buy food and other staple goods inside a supermarket in Caracas. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

People buy food and other staple goods inside a supermarket in Caracas. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Tuesday, July 25, 2017
People buy food and other staple goods inside a supermarket in Caracas. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
5 / 8
People gather to buy food and other staple goods outside a supermarket in Caracas. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

People gather to buy food and other staple goods outside a supermarket in Caracas. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Tuesday, July 25, 2017
People gather to buy food and other staple goods outside a supermarket in Caracas. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
6 / 8
People buy food and other staple goods inside a supermarket in Caracas. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

People buy food and other staple goods inside a supermarket in Caracas. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Tuesday, July 25, 2017
People buy food and other staple goods inside a supermarket in Caracas. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
7 / 8
People buy food and other staple goods inside a supermarket in Caracas. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

People buy food and other staple goods inside a supermarket in Caracas. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Tuesday, July 25, 2017
People buy food and other staple goods inside a supermarket in Caracas. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
8 / 8
View Again
View Next
Going hungry in Yemen

Going hungry in Yemen

Next Slideshows

Going hungry in Yemen

Going hungry in Yemen

Millions are malnourished in Yemen where famine looms, the United Nations says, as a two-year war has led to a collapse in the economy and health system.

12:20am IST
Deadly wildfires in southern Europe

Deadly wildfires in southern Europe

Firefighters battled wind-whipped infernos that have killed dozens in southern Europe.

25 Jul 2017
Israel removes Jerusalem metal detectors

Israel removes Jerusalem metal detectors

Israel removes metal detectors from entrances to the Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City, hoping to calm days of bloodshed.

25 Jul 2017
Hezbollah's frontier battle with Nusra Front

Hezbollah's frontier battle with Nusra Front

Hezbollah says its battle with Nusra Front jihadists at the Syria-Lebanon border is almost over, pressing its campaign to take their last foothold at the...

25 Jul 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Sania Mirza holds tennis clinic

Sania Mirza holds tennis clinic

Tennis player Sania Mirza and Bollywood star Neha Dhupia in action during the WTA Future Stars Masterclass in Hyderabad.

Floods in India

Floods in India

Floods triggered by heavy rains have killed more than 100 people in India in the past few weeks.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

From Russia with love

From Russia with love

Scenes of romance on the streets of Russia.

Fireflies light up the night in Mexico

Fireflies light up the night in Mexico

Tourists flock to sanctuaries near the town of Nanacamilpa in Mexico to watch fireflies as they gather to mate in the forest.

Going hungry in Yemen

Going hungry in Yemen

Millions are malnourished in Yemen where famine looms, the United Nations says, as a two-year war has led to a collapse in the economy and health system.

Santa's summer vacation

Santa's summer vacation

Santas get together for some summer festive fun at the annual World Santa Claus Congress in Denmark.

Deadly wildfires in southern Europe

Deadly wildfires in southern Europe

Firefighters battled wind-whipped infernos that have killed dozens in southern Europe.

Israel removes Jerusalem metal detectors

Israel removes Jerusalem metal detectors

Israel removes metal detectors from entrances to the Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City, hoping to calm days of bloodshed.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast