Stolen Nazi paintings found
A combination of two formerly unknown paintings by German artist Otto Dix which were among a chance discovery of 1,500 artworks in a Munich flat owned by Cornelius Gurlitt, the reclusive elderly son of war-time art dealer Hildebrand Gurlitt, who was...more
A combination of two formerly unknown paintings by German artist Otto Dix which were among a chance discovery of 1,500 artworks in a Munich flat owned by Cornelius Gurlitt, the reclusive elderly son of war-time art dealer Hildebrand Gurlitt, who was authorized by Hitler’s propagandist minister Joseph Goebbels to sell art the Nazis stole. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
A general view of the apartment building in Munich. The vast collection of modern art branded 'degenerate' and seized by the Nazis, which included works by Picasso, Matisse and Chagall, was discovered in a Munich flat among stacks of rotting...more
A general view of the apartment building in Munich. The vast collection of modern art branded 'degenerate' and seized by the Nazis, which included works by Picasso, Matisse and Chagall, was discovered in a Munich flat among stacks of rotting groceries. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
A painting of Italian artist Antonio Canaletto. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
A painting of Italian artist Antonio Canaletto. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
A painting by German artist Max Liebermann 'Zwei Reiter am Strande' ("Two Horsemen at the Beach"). REUTERS/Michael Dalder
A painting by German artist Max Liebermann 'Zwei Reiter am Strande' ("Two Horsemen at the Beach"). REUTERS/Michael Dalder
A painting by French artist Gustave Courbet 'Village Girl with Goat'. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
A painting by French artist Gustave Courbet 'Village Girl with Goat'. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
A formerly unknown painting of French artist Marc Chagall. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
A formerly unknown painting of French artist Marc Chagall. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
A painting of French artist Henri Matisse 'Sitting Woman'. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
A painting of French artist Henri Matisse 'Sitting Woman'. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
A painting by German artist Carl Spitzweg 'Musizierendes Paar' ('Pair Making Music'). REUTERS/Michael Dalder
A painting by German artist Carl Spitzweg 'Musizierendes Paar' ('Pair Making Music'). REUTERS/Michael Dalder
A painting by German artist Franz Marc 'Pferde in Landschaft' ('Horses in Landscape'). REUTERS/Michael Dalder
A painting by German artist Franz Marc 'Pferde in Landschaft' ('Horses in Landscape'). REUTERS/Michael Dalder
A formerly unknown picture by German artist Ernst Ludwig Kirchner entitled "Melancholic Girl. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
A formerly unknown picture by German artist Ernst Ludwig Kirchner entitled "Melancholic Girl. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
The house of art collector Cornelius Gurlitt is pictured in Salzburg. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
The house of art collector Cornelius Gurlitt is pictured in Salzburg. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
The entrance of the house of art collector Cornelius Gurlitt is pictured in Salzburg. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
The entrance of the house of art collector Cornelius Gurlitt is pictured in Salzburg. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
The entrance of the house of art collector Cornelius Gurlitt in Salzburg. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
The entrance of the house of art collector Cornelius Gurlitt in Salzburg. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
The name plate on the house of art collector Cornelius Gurlitt in Salzburg. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
The name plate on the house of art collector Cornelius Gurlitt in Salzburg. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Next Slideshows
Gaza without power
Gaza's lone power plant shut its generators on Friday due to a fuel shortage, a move that will likely increase already long blackout hours in the impoverished...
Yasser Arafat: A look back
Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat was poisoned to death in 2004 with radioactive polonium, his widow Suha said after receiving the results of Swiss forensic...
Living with werewolf syndrome
A Nepali mother and three of her children all suffer from a very rare disease that causes excessive body hair growth, sometimes referred to as "werewolf...
Madrid on strike
Garbage collectors and street cleaners strike in the Spanish city.
MORE IN PICTURES
Pope visits Egypt
On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula
Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.
Brazil on strike
Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Trump speaks at NRA convention
President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.
Trump voters of Obama country
The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.
China's all-girl 'boy band'
Sporting short bobs, loose T-shirts and barely there makeup, FFC-Acrush is the first Chinese pop band with the androgynous look of 'handsome girls'.
Mannequins on the frontline
Fighters use mannequins to attract and locate snipers on the battlefield.