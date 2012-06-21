Edition:
Stonehenge solstice

<p>A reveller dances on a stone at the ancient Stonehenge monument on Salisbury plain in southern England June 21, 2012. Stonehenge is a celebrated venue of festivities during the summer solstice - the longest day of the year in the northern hemisphere - and it attracts thousands of revelers, spiritualists and tourists. Druids, a pagan religious order dating back to Celtic Britain, believe Stonehenge was a center of spiritualism more than 2,000 years ago. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty </p>

A reveller dances on a stone at the ancient Stonehenge monument on Salisbury plain in southern England June 21, 2012. Stonehenge is a celebrated venue of festivities during the summer solstice - the longest day of the year in the northern hemisphere - and it attracts thousands of revelers, spiritualists and tourists. Druids, a pagan religious order dating back to Celtic Britain, believe Stonehenge was a center of spiritualism more than 2,000 years ago. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

<p>A reveler looks up between the stones during the summer solstice at the ancient Stonehenge monument on Salisbury plain in southern England June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty </p>

A reveler looks up between the stones during the summer solstice at the ancient Stonehenge monument on Salisbury plain in southern England June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

<p>Revelers blow horns during the summer solstice at the ancient Stonehenge monument on Salisbury plain in southern England June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty </p>

Revelers blow horns during the summer solstice at the ancient Stonehenge monument on Salisbury plain in southern England June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

<p>Revelers celebrate during the summer solstice at the ancient Stonehenge monument on Salisbury plain in southern England June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty </p>

Revelers celebrate during the summer solstice at the ancient Stonehenge monument on Salisbury plain in southern England June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

<p>A reveler plays a flute between stones during the summer solstice at the ancient Stonehenge monument on Salisbury plain in southern England June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty </p>

A reveler plays a flute between stones during the summer solstice at the ancient Stonehenge monument on Salisbury plain in southern England June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

<p>Revelers celebrate during the summer solstice at the ancient Stonehenge monument on Salisbury plain in southern England June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty </p>

Revelers celebrate during the summer solstice at the ancient Stonehenge monument on Salisbury plain in southern England June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

<p>A reveler's hand rests on a stone during the summer solstice at the ancient Stonehenge monument on Salisbury plain in southern England June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty </p>

A reveler's hand rests on a stone during the summer solstice at the ancient Stonehenge monument on Salisbury plain in southern England June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

<p>A reveler dances on a stone at the ancient Stonehenge monument on Salisbury plain in southern England June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty </p>

A reveler dances on a stone at the ancient Stonehenge monument on Salisbury plain in southern England June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

<p>A reveler prays during the summer solstice at the ancient Stonehenge monument on Salisbury plain in southern England June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty </p>

A reveler prays during the summer solstice at the ancient Stonehenge monument on Salisbury plain in southern England June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

