Stonehenge solstice
A reveller dances on a stone at the ancient Stonehenge monument on Salisbury plain in southern England June 21, 2012. Stonehenge is a celebrated venue of festivities during the summer solstice - the longest day of the year in the northern hemisphere...more
A reveller dances on a stone at the ancient Stonehenge monument on Salisbury plain in southern England June 21, 2012. Stonehenge is a celebrated venue of festivities during the summer solstice - the longest day of the year in the northern hemisphere - and it attracts thousands of revelers, spiritualists and tourists. Druids, a pagan religious order dating back to Celtic Britain, believe Stonehenge was a center of spiritualism more than 2,000 years ago. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
A reveler looks up between the stones during the summer solstice at the ancient Stonehenge monument on Salisbury plain in southern England June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
A reveler looks up between the stones during the summer solstice at the ancient Stonehenge monument on Salisbury plain in southern England June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
Revelers blow horns during the summer solstice at the ancient Stonehenge monument on Salisbury plain in southern England June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
Revelers blow horns during the summer solstice at the ancient Stonehenge monument on Salisbury plain in southern England June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
Revelers celebrate during the summer solstice at the ancient Stonehenge monument on Salisbury plain in southern England June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
Revelers celebrate during the summer solstice at the ancient Stonehenge monument on Salisbury plain in southern England June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
A reveler plays a flute between stones during the summer solstice at the ancient Stonehenge monument on Salisbury plain in southern England June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
A reveler plays a flute between stones during the summer solstice at the ancient Stonehenge monument on Salisbury plain in southern England June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
Revelers celebrate during the summer solstice at the ancient Stonehenge monument on Salisbury plain in southern England June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
Revelers celebrate during the summer solstice at the ancient Stonehenge monument on Salisbury plain in southern England June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
A reveler's hand rests on a stone during the summer solstice at the ancient Stonehenge monument on Salisbury plain in southern England June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
A reveler's hand rests on a stone during the summer solstice at the ancient Stonehenge monument on Salisbury plain in southern England June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
A reveler dances on a stone at the ancient Stonehenge monument on Salisbury plain in southern England June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
A reveler dances on a stone at the ancient Stonehenge monument on Salisbury plain in southern England June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
A reveler prays during the summer solstice at the ancient Stonehenge monument on Salisbury plain in southern England June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
A reveler prays during the summer solstice at the ancient Stonehenge monument on Salisbury plain in southern England June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
Next Slideshows
Comic book wedding
A same-sex couple tied the knot at a comic book store in New York to celebrate the first gay nuptials in Marvel Comics.
Mayflies mating
Millions of short-lived mayflies engage in a frantic rush to mate and reproduce before they perish in just a few hours from late spring to early summer every...
Upper class Asia
According to a recent study, Asia now has more millionaires than North America. Here's a look at luxury in the East.
Yoga in Times Square
Yoga participants celebrate the year's longest day during the "Solstice in Times Square" event.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.