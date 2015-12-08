Storm Desmond hits Britain
The city centre in seen under flood waters in Carlisle, north west England, December 7, 2015. Severe flooding in northwest England has left thousands of homes without power for a second day. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
A local resident stumbles as he wades through flood water on a residential street in Carlisle, Britain, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Flood-damaged contents are removed from houses on Warwick Road in the town of Carlisle in northwest England, Britain December 8, 2015. Two people have died and hundreds of others have been forced to leave homes flooded by record heavy rainfall....more
Rosaline Notman stands in the kitchen of her flood-damaged home on Warwick Road in the town of Carlisle in northwest England, Britain December 8, 2015. Two people have died and hundreds of others have been forced to leave homes flooded by record...more
Flood-damaged contents are removed from a house on Petteril Terrace in the town of Carlisle in northwest England, Britain December 8, 2015. Two people have died and hundreds of others have been forced to leave homes flooded by record heavy rainfall....more
Flood-damaged contents are removed from the house of Rosaline Notman on Warwick Road in the town of Carlisle in northwest England, Britain December 8, 2015. Two people have died and hundreds of others have been forced to leave homes flooded by record...more
A soldier carries a woman from a flooded house on a residential street in Carlisle, Britain, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Rescue workers evacuate local residents by boat from a flooded residential street in Carlisle, Britain, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A man pours a pail of water from a flooded property on a residential street in Carlisle, Britain, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A car is submerged under flood waters in the city centre of Carlisle, north west England, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
A man talks on a mobile phone as he stands in the doorway of a flooded house on a residential street in Carlisle, Britain, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Residents carry their belongings through flood waters in the Warwick Road area of Carlisle, Britain, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Local residents canoe through flood water as they help to rescue people on a residential street in Carlisle, Britain, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Rescue workers remove an elderly man from a flooded house on a residential street in Carlisle, Britain December 6, 2015. British police have declared a major incident in northern England after prolonged heavy rain caused widespread flooding and...more
A woman walks down a street covered in mud and debris after floodwaters sudsided in Cockermouth, north west England, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
Residents wade through flood waters in the Warwick Road area of Carlisle, Britain December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Rescue workers escort a local man along a makeshift pontoon through flood water on a residential street in Carlisle, Britain, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Residents carry their belongings as they walk along a flooded residential street in Carlisle, Britain, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A man cleans floodwater from a business in in Cockermouth, north west England, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
Houses in city centre are submerged under flood waters in Carlisle, north west England, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
A local man wades through flood water on a residential street in Carlisle, Britain December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Residents move their belongings through flood waters in the Warwick Road area of Carlisle, Britain December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Rescue workers pull a boat along a flooded residential street in Carlisle, Britain December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
The city centre in seen under flood waters in Carlisle, north west England, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
Rescue workers are seen helping locals during flooding caused by heavy rainfall in the Warwick Road area of Carlisle, Britain, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
The city centre in seen under flood waters in Carlisle, north west England, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
Rescue workers remove local residents by boat from a flooded residential street in Carlisle, Britain, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
