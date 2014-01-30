Storm in the South

Passengers wait in the departure lounge after Royal Caribbean's Explorer of the Seas arrived back at Bayonne, New Jersey January 29, 2014. An outbreak of a gastrointestinal illness has forced the ship back to port early and left hundreds of passengers and crew stricken, according to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri (UNITED STATES - Tags: TRANSPORT HEALTH DISASTER MARITIME BUSINESS TRAVEL)