Storm pounds East Coast
A man makes his commute after a night of snow in Jersey City, New Jersey, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Drivers stand outside of their cars as traffic is backed up after a multi-car and truck accident during the morning commute, shutting down the major thoroughfare near the Bensalem interchange in Pennsylvania, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek more
The New York skyline and the One World Trade Center are seen in the distance as a man makes his commute after a night of snow from New York City to Exchange Place in New Jersey, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A truck cleans the street of ice and snow after a night of storm in New Jersey, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People make their commute after a night of snow in New York, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A snowplow makes its way through Times Square in New York February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A woman holding an umbrella walks through falling rain in Times Square in New York February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A tiki hut sits buried in snow on Manhasset Bay in Port Washington, New York, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A woman uses an umbrella to shelter from snow flurries as she walks along a street in the Manhattan borough of New York February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Zoran Milich
A truck drives around a downed small pine tree blocking a road in Decatur, Georgia, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Homeless people bundle up at the McPherson Square Metrorail stop near the White House after the region was pounded with snow overnight around Washington, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing
South Carolina National Guard members assist stranded motorists along Interstate 26 in the wake of a severe winter storm, near Newberry, South Carolina, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/South Carolina National Guard
Commuters wait on the Metropolitan Transportation Authority platform for a train in heavy snow in Queens, New York, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A woman pulls her child in a sled through the snow during the morning commute in the Park Slope area of Brooklyn, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
The Empire State Building and the skyline is seen from a path of snow in the Queens borough of New York, February 13, 2014. A deadly winter storm moved north along the East Coast of the United States on Thursday, bringing heavy snow, sleet and rain...more
A man shovels snow in the Queens borough of New York, February 13, 2014. A deadly winter storm moved north along the East Coast of the United States on Thursday, bringing heavy snow, sleet and rain across the Washington, D.C., and New York areas,...more
A tractor trailer truck that crashed during an early morning snow storm awaits towing off the Washington Capital Beltway in Camp Springs, Maryland, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
A man and child toboggan in Central Park as it snows in New York, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Oretha Bailey clears her car of snow in Silver Spring, Maryland, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
A CSX freight train blasts through high snow at a crossing in Silver Spring, Maryland, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Silvina Cerezo skis past the Smithsonian Castle on the National Mall in Washington, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A worker uses a snow blower to clear snow off the steps at Lincoln Center the site of New York Fashion Week in the Manhattan borough of New York, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A man snowboards down a sidewalk in the Brooklyn borough of New York, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A man sleeps next to his luggage as others wait at LaGuardia Airport in New York, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People walk along 5th Avenue at Central Park as it snows in New York, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Dog and people tracks mark the snow in Washington, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A bulldozer clears the airplane gate areas of snow at LaGuardia Airport in New York, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A commuter waits for an early morning bus that is not going to arrive due to suspended bus service as a major snow storm hits the Washington area, closing Federal Government offices for the day and shutting down much of the city, in the Washington...more
A shopper passes by a mostly empty refrigerator of milk at a grocery store in Lilburn, Georgia, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
The road is empty leading out of downtown Atlanta as drivers heeded advice to not drive during an ice storm in Atlanta, Georgia, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Slow moving motorists are seen on a freeway leaving the city as snow continues to fall in Charlotte, North Carolina, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Walter Moore spreads salt outside of a downtown building as Don Johnson (L), and Bernard Washington shovel ice after an ice storm blanketed Atlanta, Georgia, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
