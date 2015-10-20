Edition:
Storming the Great Wall

Five hundred replicas of the Stormtrooper characters from "Star Wars" are seen on the steps at the Juyongguan section of the Great Wall of China during a promotional event for "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" film, on the outskirts of Beijing, China, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015
A fan dressed as a character from "Star Wars" poses for a photo in front of five hundred replicas of the Stormtrooper characters at the Juyongguan section of the Great Wall of China during a promotional event for "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" film, on the outskirts of Beijing, China, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015
A fan holding a helmet of the Stormtrooper character from "Star Wars" poses for a group photo next to a cat at the Juyongguan section of the Great Wall of China during a promotional event for "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" film, on the outskirts of Beijing, China, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015
Five hundred replicas of the Stormtroopers characters from "Star Wars" are seen on the steps at the Juyongguan section of the Great Wall of China during a promotional event for "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" film, on the outskirts of Beijing, China, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015
A fan holding a Stormtrooper helmet from "Star Wars" poses for a photo, in front of five hundred replicas of the Stormtrooper characters at the Juyongguan section of the Great Wall of China during a promotional event for "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" film, on the outskirts of Beijing, China, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015
Five hundred replicas of the Stormtrooper characters from "Star Wars" are placed on the steps at the Juyongguan section of the Great Wall of China during a promotional event for "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" film, on the outskirts of Beijing, China, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015
A fan dressed as a character from "Star Wars" poses for a photo in front of five hundred replicas of the Stormtrooper characters at the Juyongguan section of the Great Wall of China during a promotional event for "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" film, on the outskirts of Beijing, China, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015
Five hundred replicas of Stormtrooper characters from "Star Wars" are placed on the steps at the Juyongguan section of the Great Wall of China during a promotional event for "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" film, on the outskirts of Beijing, China, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015
Fans holding toy lightsabers arrive at Juyongguan section of the Great Wall of China for a promotional event for "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" film, on the outskirts of Beijing, China, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015
Five hundred replicas of the Stormtrooper characters from "Star Wars" are seen on the steps at the Juyongguan section of the Great Wall of China during a promotional event for "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" film, on the outskirts of Beijing, China, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015
Five hundred replicas of Stormtrooper characters from "Star Wars" are placed on the steps at the Juyongguan section of the Great Wall of China during a promotional event for "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" film, on the outskirts of Beijing, China, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015
A fan dressed as an Imperial Royal Guard character from "Star Wars" poses for a photo in front of five hundred replicas of Stormtroopers at the Juyongguan section of the Great Wall of China during a promotional event for "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" film, on the outskirts of Beijing, China, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015
