Storming the Great Wall
Five hundred replicas of the Stormtrooper characters from "Star Wars" are seen on the steps at the Juyongguan section of the Great Wall of China during a promotional event for "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" film, on the outskirts of Beijing, China,...more
A fan holding a helmet of the Stormtrooper character from "Star Wars" poses for a group photo next to a cat at the Juyongguan section of the Great Wall of China during a promotional event for "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" film, on the outskirts of...more
Fans holding toy lightsabers arrive at Juyongguan section of the Great Wall of China for a promotional event for "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" film, on the outskirts of Beijing, China, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee
