Storms of sand
A traffic light shows red as a dust storm blankets the Sydney Harbour Bridge at sunrise September 23, 2009. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
A man walks during a sand storm in Dubai April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Strong winds blow dust over buildings located on the outskirts of Beijing, China February 6, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
Private First Class Brandon Voris, 19, of Lebanon, Ohio, from the First Battalion Eighth Marines Alpha Company stands in the middle of his camp as a sandstorm hits his remote outpost near Kunjak in southern Afghanistan's Helmand province, October 28,...more
Sand blows across the coastal highway near Brega in eastern Libya, April 1, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A massive sand storm cloud is close to enveloping a military camp as it rolls over Al Asad, Iraq, April 27, 2005. REUTERS/U.S. Department of Defense/Cpl. Alicia M. Garcia, U.S. Marine Corps/Handout
Children are engulfed in dust as a convoy of escorted taxis carrying Muslims, fleeing sectarian violence, arrives at a temporary internally displaced person camp at the airport in Bangui, Central African Republic January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried...more
A dust storm blankets Sydney's iconic Opera House at sunrise September 23, 2009. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Dust envelops art installations during the Burning Man 2013 arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A woman covers her face against a sandstorm on a street in Tianjin, China March 20, 2010. REUTERS/Vincent Du
Two people look at the scene of a multiple vehicle collisions along Interstate-10 during a dust storm near Casa Grande, Arizona, December 22, 2009. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A man walks past a coal plant amidst a dust storm in Lingwu, Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, China March 29, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
Men ride a motorcycle through a heavy dust storm along a road in Greater Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi, India October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A gold mine worker takes shelter from a sandstorm in Al-Ibedia locality at River Nile State, Sudan July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
A Kurdish Syrian refugee covers her face as she waits for transport during a sand storm on the Turkish-Syrian border near Suruc in Sanliurfa province, Turkey September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Tiananmen Square is seen amid a sandstorm in Beijing, China March 20, 2010. REUTERS/Grace Liang
A man rides a bicycle during a dust storm in Kashgar, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Hindu devotees endure a dust storm while heading towards the Shri Hinglaj Mata Temple in Balochistan province, Pakistan April 24, 2011. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
An internally displaced man, who fled a military offensive in the Swat valley region, sits outside his family tent during a dust storm at the UNHCR Jalozai camp, about 140 km (87 miles) northwest of Islamabad, Pakistan July 2, 2009. REUTERS/Akhtar...more
A mosque is seen through the haze of a morning sand storm in central Cairo, Egypt March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Russell Boyce
