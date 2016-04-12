Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Apr 12, 2016 | 6:42pm IST

Storms of sand

A man covers his face as he pushes a bicycle through a dust storm on the banks of the Ganga river in Allahabad, India. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Tuesday, April 12, 2016
A traffic light shows red as a dust storm blankets the Sydney Harbour Bridge at sunrise. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2009
Women cover themselves as they walk on the banks of the river Ganges during a dust storm in Allahabad, India. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
A man walks during a sand storm in Dubai. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2015
Private First Class Brandon Voris, 19, of Lebanon, Ohio, from the First Battalion Eighth Marines Alpha Company stands in the middle of his camp as a sandstorm hits his remote outpost near Kunjak in southern Afghanistan's Helmand province. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Reuters / Thursday, October 28, 2010
Sand blows across the coastal highway near Brega in eastern Libya. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Reuters / Monday, April 11, 2011
A massive sand storm cloud is close to enveloping a military camp as it rolls over Al Asad, Iraq. REUTERS/Department of Defense/Cpl. Alicia M. Garcia

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
Children are engulfed in dust as a convoy of escorted taxis carrying Muslims, fleeing sectarian violence, arrives at a temporary internally displaced person camp at the airport in Bangui, Central African Republic. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Reuters / Thursday, January 30, 2014
A woman wearing a facemark walks through a sandstorm in Homs, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
Dust envelops art installations during the Burning Man 2013 arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Sunday, September 01, 2013
A woman covers her face against a sandstorm on a street in Tianjin, China. REUTERS/Vincent Du

Reuters / Saturday, March 20, 2010
Two people look at the scene of a multiple vehicle collisions along Interstate-10 during a dust storm near Casa Grande, Arizona. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2009
A man drives a bicycle through a sandstorm in Homs, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
A gold mine worker takes shelter from a sandstorm in Al-Ibedia locality at River Nile State, Sudan. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Reuters / Wednesday, July 31, 2013
Hindu devotees endure a dust storm while heading towards the Shri Hinglaj Mata Temple in Balochistan province, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Wednesday, April 27, 2011
A dust storm blankets Sydney's iconic Opera House at sunrise. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2009
A man walks next to a tree during a dust storm in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Thursday, August 20, 2015
A man rides a bicycle during a dust storm in Kashgar, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, April 17, 2013
A Kurdish Syrian refugee covers her face as she waits for transport during a sand storm on the Turkish-Syrian border near Suruc in Sanliurfa province, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Wednesday, September 24, 2014
Men ride a motorcycle through a heavy dust storm along a road in Greater Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Reuters / Tuesday, October 23, 2012
Tiananmen Square is seen amid a sandstorm in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Grace Liang

Reuters / Saturday, March 20, 2010
An internally displaced man, who fled a military offensive in the Swat valley region, sits outside his family tent during a dust storm at the UNHCR Jalozai camp in Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Thursday, July 02, 2009
