Stranded in Athens' ghost airport
A boy sits next to an old statue outside the main building of the disused Hellenikon airport where stranded refugees and migrants, most of them Afghans, are temporarily accommodated in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A child lays down at a makeshift shelter outside the main building of the disused Hellenikon airport where stranded refugees and migrants, most of them Afghans, are temporarily accommodated in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Migrants line up to receive personal hygiene goods distributed outside the main building of the disused Hellenikon airport where stranded refugees and migrants, most of them Afghans, are temporarily accommodated in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis...more
A child lights up a fire to bake potatoes, outside the main building of the disused Hellenikon Airport where stranded refugees and migrants, most of them Afghans, are temporarily accommodated in Athens. REUTERS/Michalis Karagiannis
A boy plays with a balloon inside the disused Hellenikon airport where stranded refugees and migrants are temporarily accommodated in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A migrant woman sleeps as her children play next to her inside the disused Hellenikon airport where stranded refugees and migrants are temporarily accommodated in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A banner hangs at a balcony of the disused Hellenikon airport where stranded refugees and migrants, most of them Afghans, are temporarily accommodated in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A migrant stands next to a fence with clothes left to dry, outside the main building of the disused Hellenikon Airport where stranded refugees and migrants, most of them Afghans, are temporarily accommodated in Athens. REUTERS/Michalis Karagiannis
Stranded refugees and migrants sleep inside the disused Hellenikon airport where they are temporarily accommodated in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Stranded refugees and migrants make their way inside the disused Hellenikon airport where they are temporarily accommodated in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A migrant sits at the premises of the disused Hellenikon airport where stranded refugees and migrants, most of them Afghans, are temporarily accommodated in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Stranded refugees and migrants sleep inside the disused Hellenikon airport where they are temporarily accommodated in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A girl sleeps at the premises of the disused Hellenikon airport where stranded refugees and migrants are temporarily accommodated in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A girl looks on as migrants line up to receive personal hygiene goods outside the main building of the disused Hellenikon airport where stranded refugees and migrants, most of them Afghans, are temporarily accommodated in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis...more
An Afghan family sits at a disused limousine stop at the premises of the Hellenikon airport where stranded refugees and migrants are temporarily accommodated in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A girl carries a baby next to a fence, outside the main building of the disused Hellenikon Airport where stranded refugees and migrants, most of them Afghans, are temporarily accommodated in Athens. REUTERS/Michalis Karagiannis
A migrant carries personal hygiene goods outside the main building of the disused Hellenikon airport where stranded refugees and migrants, most of them Afghans, are temporarily accommodated in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
An elderly migrant woman sits next to her wheelchair at the premises of the disused Hellenikon airport where stranded refugees and migrants are temporarily accommodated in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A migrant holds a child at the premises of the disused Hellenikon airport where stranded refugees and migrants are temporarily accommodated in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A child plays next to an old statue as another cries next to a fence, outside the main building of the disused Hellenikon airport where stranded refugees and migrants, most of them Afghans, are temporarily accommodated in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis...more
