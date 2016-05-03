Edition:
Stranded in Athens' ghost airport

A boy sits next to an old statue outside the main building of the disused Hellenikon airport where stranded refugees and migrants, most of them Afghans, are temporarily accommodated in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Tuesday, May 03, 2016
A child lays down at a makeshift shelter outside the main building of the disused Hellenikon airport where stranded refugees and migrants, most of them Afghans, are temporarily accommodated in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Tuesday, May 03, 2016
Migrants line up to receive personal hygiene goods distributed outside the main building of the disused Hellenikon airport where stranded refugees and migrants, most of them Afghans, are temporarily accommodated in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Tuesday, May 03, 2016
A child lights up a fire to bake potatoes, outside the main building of the disused Hellenikon Airport where stranded refugees and migrants, most of them Afghans, are temporarily accommodated in Athens. REUTERS/Michalis Karagiannis

Reuters / Sunday, April 17, 2016
A boy plays with a balloon inside the disused Hellenikon airport where stranded refugees and migrants are temporarily accommodated in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Friday, February 26, 2016
A migrant woman sleeps as her children play next to her inside the disused Hellenikon airport where stranded refugees and migrants are temporarily accommodated in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Friday, February 26, 2016
A banner hangs at a balcony of the disused Hellenikon airport where stranded refugees and migrants, most of them Afghans, are temporarily accommodated in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
A migrant stands next to a fence with clothes left to dry, outside the main building of the disused Hellenikon Airport where stranded refugees and migrants, most of them Afghans, are temporarily accommodated in Athens. REUTERS/Michalis Karagiannis

Reuters / Sunday, April 17, 2016
Stranded refugees and migrants sleep inside the disused Hellenikon airport where they are temporarily accommodated in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Friday, February 26, 2016
Stranded refugees and migrants make their way inside the disused Hellenikon airport where they are temporarily accommodated in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Friday, February 26, 2016
A migrant sits at the premises of the disused Hellenikon airport where stranded refugees and migrants, most of them Afghans, are temporarily accommodated in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Tuesday, May 03, 2016
Stranded refugees and migrants sleep inside the disused Hellenikon airport where they are temporarily accommodated in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Friday, February 26, 2016
A girl sleeps at the premises of the disused Hellenikon airport where stranded refugees and migrants are temporarily accommodated in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Friday, February 26, 2016
A girl looks on as migrants line up to receive personal hygiene goods outside the main building of the disused Hellenikon airport where stranded refugees and migrants, most of them Afghans, are temporarily accommodated in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Tuesday, May 03, 2016
An Afghan family sits at a disused limousine stop at the premises of the Hellenikon airport where stranded refugees and migrants are temporarily accommodated in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
A girl carries a baby next to a fence, outside the main building of the disused Hellenikon Airport where stranded refugees and migrants, most of them Afghans, are temporarily accommodated in Athens. REUTERS/Michalis Karagiannis

Reuters / Sunday, April 17, 2016
A migrant carries personal hygiene goods outside the main building of the disused Hellenikon airport where stranded refugees and migrants, most of them Afghans, are temporarily accommodated in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Tuesday, May 03, 2016
An elderly migrant woman sits next to her wheelchair at the premises of the disused Hellenikon airport where stranded refugees and migrants are temporarily accommodated in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Friday, February 26, 2016
A migrant holds a child at the premises of the disused Hellenikon airport where stranded refugees and migrants are temporarily accommodated in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Friday, February 26, 2016
A child plays next to an old statue as another cries next to a fence, outside the main building of the disused Hellenikon airport where stranded refugees and migrants, most of them Afghans, are temporarily accommodated in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
