Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Feb 6, 2017 | 8:20pm IST

Stranded migrants protest living conditions

An Afghan migrant shouts at a police officer as refugees and migrants, most of them Afghans, argue with police as they block the entrance of the refugee camp at the disused Hellenikon airport, in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

An Afghan migrant shouts at a police officer as refugees and migrants, most of them Afghans, argue with police as they block the entrance of the refugee camp at the disused Hellenikon airport, in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2017
An Afghan migrant shouts at a police officer as refugees and migrants, most of them Afghans, argue with police as they block the entrance of the refugee camp at the disused Hellenikon airport, in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
1 / 10
Children climb at the entrance of the refugee camp at the disused Hellenikon airport, blocked by protesting refugees and migrants, most of them Afghans, in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Children climb at the entrance of the refugee camp at the disused Hellenikon airport, blocked by protesting refugees and migrants, most of them Afghans, in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2017
Children climb at the entrance of the refugee camp at the disused Hellenikon airport, blocked by protesting refugees and migrants, most of them Afghans, in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
2 / 10
Refugees and migrants, most of them Afghans, block the entrance of the refugee camp at the disused Hellenikon airport as police officers try to disperse them, in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Refugees and migrants, most of them Afghans, block the entrance of the refugee camp at the disused Hellenikon airport as police officers try to disperse them, in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2017
Refugees and migrants, most of them Afghans, block the entrance of the refugee camp at the disused Hellenikon airport as police officers try to disperse them, in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
3 / 10
Protesting refugees and migrants, most of them Afghans, block one of the entrances of the refugee camp at the disused Hellenikon airport in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Protesting refugees and migrants, most of them Afghans, block one of the entrances of the refugee camp at the disused Hellenikon airport in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2017
Protesting refugees and migrants, most of them Afghans, block one of the entrances of the refugee camp at the disused Hellenikon airport in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
4 / 10
Children climb at the entrace of the refugee camp at the disused Hellenikon airport, blocked by refugees and migrants, most of them Afghans, in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Children climb at the entrace of the refugee camp at the disused Hellenikon airport, blocked by refugees and migrants, most of them Afghans, in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2017
Children climb at the entrace of the refugee camp at the disused Hellenikon airport, blocked by refugees and migrants, most of them Afghans, in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
5 / 10
Refugees and migrants, most of them Afghans, block the entrance of the refugee camp at the disused Hellenikon airport as police officers try to disperse them, in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Refugees and migrants, most of them Afghans, block the entrance of the refugee camp at the disused Hellenikon airport as police officers try to disperse them, in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2017
Refugees and migrants, most of them Afghans, block the entrance of the refugee camp at the disused Hellenikon airport as police officers try to disperse them, in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
6 / 10
Afghan women pass through a hole in a fence, during a protest at the refugee camp at the disused Hellenikon airport in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Afghan women pass through a hole in a fence, during a protest at the refugee camp at the disused Hellenikon airport in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2017
Afghan women pass through a hole in a fence, during a protest at the refugee camp at the disused Hellenikon airport in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
7 / 10
Protesting refugees and migrants, most of them Afghans, are seen behind a fence at the premises of the refugee camp at the disused Hellenikon airport in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Protesting refugees and migrants, most of them Afghans, are seen behind a fence at the premises of the refugee camp at the disused Hellenikon airport in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2017
Protesting refugees and migrants, most of them Afghans, are seen behind a fence at the premises of the refugee camp at the disused Hellenikon airport in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
8 / 10
Refugees and migrants, most of them Afghans, block the entrance of the refugee camp at the disused Hellenikon airport as police officers arrive to disperse them, in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Refugees and migrants, most of them Afghans, block the entrance of the refugee camp at the disused Hellenikon airport as police officers arrive to disperse them, in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2017
Refugees and migrants, most of them Afghans, block the entrance of the refugee camp at the disused Hellenikon airport as police officers arrive to disperse them, in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
9 / 10
Refugees and migrants, most of them Afghans, are pushed by police officers as they block the entrance of the refugee camp at the disused Hellenikon airport, in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Refugees and migrants, most of them Afghans, are pushed by police officers as they block the entrance of the refugee camp at the disused Hellenikon airport, in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2017
Refugees and migrants, most of them Afghans, are pushed by police officers as they block the entrance of the refugee camp at the disused Hellenikon airport, in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Massive street protests grip Romania

Massive street protests grip Romania

Next Slideshows

Massive street protests grip Romania

Massive street protests grip Romania

Romania sees its largest protests since the fall of communism over a decree which would have shielded dozens of politicians from prosecution.

06 Feb 2017
Super Bowl LI: Falcons vs Patriots

Super Bowl LI: Falcons vs Patriots

The Atlanta Falcons take on the New England Patriots in Houston.

06 Feb 2017
Mass marriage in India

Mass marriage in India

Photographs from a mass marriage ceremony in Bahirkhand village, north of Kolkata.

06 Feb 2017
Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

A few miles from the U.S. border in Nogales, Arizona, the San Juan Bosco shelter is a way station for migrants hoping to cross into America, and for migrants...

04 Feb 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast