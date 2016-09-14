Stranded on a Greek island
A migrant sits at the seaside at the Souda municipality-run camp on the island of Chios, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A boy rides a bicycle at the Souda municipality-run camp for refugees and migrants, on the island of Chios, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Volunteers escort refugee children at the volunteer-run "Refugee Education Chios" school on the island of Chios, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Syrian refugee Mohammed Al Jassem, 26, from Deir al-Zor sits inside his tent at the Souda municipality-run camp on the island of Chios, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A Syrian boy plays next to the sea at the Souda municipality-run camp for refugees and migrants, on the island of Chios, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Anis, 4, from Syria (C) is bathed by his mother, as others wash their clothes and shoes, at the Souda municipality-run camp for refugees and migrants on the island of Chios, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
British volunteer primary school teacher Helen Brannigan (C) speaks to refugee children before class at the volunteer-run "Refugee Education Chios" school on the island of Chios, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A map of Greece hangs on a tent at the Souda municipality-run camp for refugees and migrants on the island of Chios, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Refugee children attend a class at the volunteer-run "Refugee Education Chios" school on the island of Chios, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A migrant rests inside a tent at the Souda municipality-run camp on the island of Chios, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Refugee children attend a class at the volunteer-run "Refugee Education Chios" school on the island of Chios, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A Syrian refugee holds his baby as he fills a plastic bottle with drinking water at the Souda municipality-run camp for refugees and migrants, on the island of Chios, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
British volunteer primary school teacher Helen Brannigan holds a pen and a cup as she conducts an English class to refugee children at the volunteer-run "Refugee Education Chios" school on the island of Chios, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Tents are set on the beach at the Souda municipality-run camp for refugees and migrants, on the island of Chios, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A migrant makes his way at the Souda municipality-run camp for refugees and migrants, on the island of Chios, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Refugees and migrants sit next to tents set on the beach next to a medieval fortification wall, at the Souda municipality run camp for refugees and migrants, on the island of Chios, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A boy sits next to a container housing refugees and migrants at the Souda municipality-run camp, on the island of Chios, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A girl from Syria gives a glass of water to her sister at the Souda municipality-run camp for refugees and migrants, on the island of Chios, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A Syrian refugee washes his clothes in the sea at the Souda municipality-run camp for refugees and migrants, on the island of Chios, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A boy runs inside the Souda municipality-run camp for refugees and migrants, on the island of Chios, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A boy looks inside a tent at the Souda municipality-run camp for refugees and migrants on the island of Chios, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Anis, 4, from Syria (L) hides behind a blanket as his brother Mahmoudi (R) sleeps inside their family's tent at the Souda municipality-run camp for refugees and migrants on the island of Chios, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
