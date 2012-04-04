Stranded ship sinks
The bow section of the stricken container ship Rena remains above water off the east coast of New Zealand's North Island, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Maritime New Zealand
The bow section of the stricken container ship Rena remains above water about 14 nautical miles from Tauranga on the east coast of New Zealand's North Island, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Maritime New Zealand
The bridge of the container ship "Rena" is visible beneath the water on Astrolabe Reef, about 14 nautical miles from Tauranga, on the east coast of New Zealand's North Island, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Maritime New Zealand
Debris floats around the remains of the stricken container ship Rena as it submerges, about 14 nautical miles from Tauranga, on the east coast of New Zealand's North Island, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Maritime New Zealand
Debris floats around the stricken container ship Rena as it is submerged, on the east coast of New Zealand's North Island, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/LOC
Debris floats around the remains of the stricken container ship Rena as it submerges, on the east coast of New Zealand's North Island, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Maritime New Zealand
Debris floats around the bridge of the stricken container ship Rena as it submerges, on the east coast of New Zealand's North Island, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Maritime New Zealand
Debris floats around the bridge of the stricken container ship Rena as it submerges, about 14 nautical miles from Tauranga, on the east coast of New Zealand's North Island, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Maritime New Zealand
The stricken container ship Rena sits on a reef after it separated into two after being battered by waves the previous night, about 14 nautical miles from Tauranga, on the east coast of New Zealand's North Island January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Maritime...more
A sheen of oil which had leaked overnight from the stricken container ship Rena is seen, about 12 nautical miles from Tauranga, on the east coast of New Zealand's North Island, October 23, 2011. REUTERS/Maritime New Zealand
Containers on the stern deck of the 47,230 tonne Liberian-flagged Rena hang precariously, about 12 nautical miles from Tauranga, on the east coast of New Zealand's North Island, October 20, 2011. REUTERS/New Zealand Defence Force
The 47,230 tonne Liberian-flagged Rena lists in heavy swells, about 12 nautical miles from Tauranga, on the east coast of New Zealand's North Island, October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Maritime New Zealand
A view looking out from the bridge of the stricken container ship Rena, about 12 nautical miles from Tauranga, on the east coast of New Zealand's North Island, October 23, 2011. REUTERS/Svitzer/Handout
A container spilled from the 47,230 tonne Liberian-flagged Rena washes up on the shores of Motiti Island in the Bay of Plenty, south of the Astrolabe Reef, about 12 nautical miles from Tauranga, on the east coast of New Zealand's North Island,...more
The tanker Awanuia and a tug boat carry out operations to pump oil from the stricken container ship Rena, about 14 nautical miles from Tauranga, on the east coast of New Zealand's North Island, October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Maritime New Zealand
The broken and twisted bow of the 47,230 tonne Liberian-flagged Rena is seen, about 12 nautical miles from Tauranga, on the east coast of New Zealand's North Island, October 20, 2011. REUTERS/New Zealand Defence Force
A large crack shows on the port side of the stricken container ship Rena, about 14 nautical miles from Tauranga, on the east coast of New Zealand's North Island, October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Maritime New Zealand
Debris and a container from the stricken container ship Rena lie on the beach just south of Mount Maunganui, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Maritime New Zealand
A large crack in the deck on the starboard side of the stricken container ship Rena, about 14 nautical miles (22 km) from Tauranga, on the east coast of New Zealand's North Island, October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Maritime New Zealand
The stricken container ship Rena lists to Starboard, about 14 nautical miles from Tauranga, on the east coast of New Zealand's North Island, October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Maritime New Zealand
The fractured and twisted bow section of the stricken container ship Rena is visible, about 14 nautical miles from Tauranga, on the east coast of New Zealand's North Island, October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Maritime New Zealand
The 47,230 tonne Liberian-flagged Rena lists, about 12 nautical miles from Tauranga, on the east coast of New Zealand's North Island, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Svitzer/Handout
A New Zealand Air Force helicopter winches a salvage expert onto the stricken container ship Rena, about 12 nautical miles from Tauranga, on the east coast of New Zealand's North Island, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/New Zealand Defence Force
Dead seabirds are seen on the shore as thick fuel-oil from the stricken container ship Rena fouls beaches at Papamoa, near Tauranga, October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
A container that has toppled off the 47,230 tonne Liberian-flagged Rena washes up on the shoreline of Motiti island, just off Tauranga, on the east coast of New Zealand's North Island, October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Martime New Zealand
The 47,230 tonne Liberian-flagged Rena lists in heavy swells, about 12 nautical miles from Tauranga, on the east coast of New Zealand's North Island, a week after hitting the Astrolabe Reef, October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Alen/Martime New Zealand more
The 47,230 tonne Liberian-flagged Rena lists in heavy morning seas, about 12 nautical miles from Tauranga, on the east coast of New Zealand's North Island, October 12, 2011. REUTERS/New Zealand Defence Force
A dead seabird is seen on the shore as thick fuel-oil from the stricken container ship Rena fouls beaches at Papamoa, near Tauranga, October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Containers from the 47,230 tonne Liberian-flagged Rena float next to it after falling from the deck, about 12 nautical miles from Tauranga, on the east coast of New Zealand's North Island, October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Alen/Martime New Zealand more
The 47,230 tonne Liberian-flagged Rena lists in heavy morning seas, about 12 nautical miles from Tauranga, on the east coast of New Zealand's North Island, October 12, 2011. REUTERS/New Zealand Defence Force
Containers from the 47,230 tonne Liberian-flagged Rena float next to it after falling from the deck, about 12 nautical miles from Tauranga, on the east coast of New Zealand's North Island, October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Blair Harkness/Martime New...more
Clean-up crews work to clean up Papamoa Beach, near Tauranga, after fuel-oil from the stricken container ship Rena washed up on the shore, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Maritime New Zealand
The 47,230 tonne Liberian-flagged Rena lists in heavy morning seas, about 12 nautical miles from Tauranga, on the east coast of New Zealand's North Island, October 12, 2011. REUTERS/New Zealand Defence Force
Containers from the 47,230 tonne Liberian-flagged Rena float next to it after falling from the deck, about 12 nautical miles from Tauranga, on the east coast of New Zealand's North Island, October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Blair Harkness/Martime New...more
The 47,230 tonne Liberian-flagged Rena lists in heavy morning seas, about 12 nautical miles from Tauranga, on the east coast of New Zealand's North Island, October 12, 2011. REUTERS/New Zealand Defence Force
