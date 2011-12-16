Strange and unusual
Etibar Elchiyev poses with 50 metal spoons magnetized to his body during an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for "Most spoons on a human body" in Tbilisi December 14, 2011. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Todd Engle (C) and Mary Rose Engle (R) hold weapons as they pose for a photograph with a man dressed as Santa Claus at the Scottsdale Gun Club in Scottsdale, Arizona December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A woman living in a slum near the Ghazipur landfill uses coal to brush her teeth in New Delhi November 10, 2011. Just a few kilometres from the impressive Akshardham temple, where Indian and foreign tourists flock to see the structure's sandstone and...more
A woman poses for photographs with a shirtless model outside a department store in Singapore's Orchard Road shopping district December 14, 2011. Shirtless men clad in red sweatpants have been lining up for days in Singapore's prime shopping district,...more
A model uses her mobile phone as she gets ready backstage before the 2012 Korea Hair Collection in Seoul December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Indian army soldiers perform an equestrian stunt ahead of the Vijay Diwas celebrations in Kolkata December 11, 2011. Vijay Diwas is a ceremony to celebrate the liberation of Bangladesh by the Indian Armed Forces on December 16 in 1971. REUTERS/Rupak...more
An Indian army soldier performs a stunt ahead of the Vijay Diwas celebrations in Kolkata December 11, 2011. Vijay Diwas is a ceremony to celebrate the liberation of Bangladesh by the Indian Armed Forces on December 16 in 1971. REUTERS/Rupak De...more
Lookalikes of Britain's Prince Harry and his sister-in-law Pippa Middleton pose in a pub during a media event to promote a new book by photographer Alison Jackson, in London December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A visitor poses with Polipaka Gattaiah, who stands at seven-and-a-half feet and claims to be the tallest man in India, at the arts and crafts centre in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad December 6, 2011. Gattaiah entertains people who visit the...more
Traffic controller Ramiro Hinojas, wearing a Santa Claus costume, dances as he directs motorists along an intersection in Pasay City, Metro Manila December 14, 2011. Hinojas entertains motorists along Manila's heavily congested main thoroughfare by...more
A model presents a creation made of chocolate during a fashion show at the World Chocolate Wonderland in Shanghai December 15, 2011. The World Chocolate Wonderland will exhibit creations such as the Terracotta Warriors and Chinese Dragon when it...more
A worker wearing a Santa Claus attire has his pants bitten by a crocodile during feeding time inside a cage of a crocodile farm in Manila December 16, 2011. The Philippines, a mainly Roman Catholic country in Southeast Asia, celebrates one of the...more
Two men dressed as Santa Claus use a toilet in Citta' Sant'Angelo near Pescara December 10, 2011. A group of people dressed up as Santa Claus to attend the "European Meeting of Santa Claus" where they sang Christmas carols and interacted with...more
