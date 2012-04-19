Strange and unusual
A boy looks at the palm of a penitent nailed on a wooden cross during a reenactment of Jesus Christ's crucifixion on Good Friday in Barangay Cutud, San Fernando, Pampanga in northern Philippines April 6, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Cyrus Fakroddin and his pet goat Cocoa take a taxi ride in New York, April 7, 2012. Cocoa is a 3-year-old Alpine Pygmy mixed goat who lives with its owner Fakroddin in Summit, New Jersey. They frequently take trips into Manhattan to enjoy the city. Fakroddin raised Cocoa since she was 2 months old and treats her like a human. "She doesn't like goats, she doesn't like farms, she likes the people and the city." Fakroddin said. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
A caramelized locust is used to decorate a cake made of insects at the University of Wageningen April 17, 2012. Research by scientists at the university showed that insects could provide the best source of protein to meet the needs of a rising population. Currently, 70 percent of agricultural land is used for livestock production. REUTERS/Michael Kooren
Beekeeper She Ping is covered with bees during a challenge to break the world record in Chongqing Municipality, April 18, 2012. She Ping, 32, broke the world record on Wednesday by covering his body with 33.1 kilograms of bees (about 331,000 bees), overtaking the last world record of 26.8 kilograms of bees which was attempted by a Jiangxi province beekeeper Ruan Liangming in 2008, local media reported. REUTERS/China Daily
Slovak youths dressed in traditional costumes throw a bucket of water over a girl as part of Easter celebrations in the village of Trencianska Tepla, 145 km (90 miles) north of Bratislava April 9, 2012. Girls are doused with water and whipped in a custom believed to ensure a woman's fertility and beauty. REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa
The carcass of a well-preserved baby mammoth, named Lyuba, is seen during a media preview in Hong Kong April 10, 2012. Lyuba, whose carcass is 40,000 years old, was found by a reindeer herder in Yamal Peninsula in Russia in 2007. She will be exhibited at IFC Mall in Hong Kong on April 12. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
An employee checks a specimen of a squirrel monkey at an animal specimen factory in Fuzhou, Fujian province April 9, 2012. The factory collects animal carcasses from zoos all over China, carefully separates out and preserves the animal skins and furs, and stuffs them with straws or plastic foam to make specimens. There are currently more than 1,000 specimens in the factory, most of which will be sold to museums and schools, local media reported. REUTERS/China Daily
Feathers fill the air as hundreds participate in a mass pillow fight as part of the International Pillow Fight Day in New York's Washington Square Park April 7, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Slovak youths dressed in traditional costumes throw a girl into a creek as part of Easter celebrations in the village of Trencianska Tepla, 145 km (90 miles) north of Bratislava April 9, 2012. Girls are doused with water and whipped in a custom believed to ensure a woman's fertility and beauty. REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa
A crab held with a length of twine walks along the turf as it is guided to the finish line during a crab race, that forms part of the day's activities, at the annual Buccoo Goat and Crab Race Festival in Bucco, Tobago island April 10, 2012. The event held at Buccoo Integrated Facility is largely held for goat racing but also includes crab races as part of the entertainment. REUTERS/Andrea De Silva
Artist and amateur taxidermist Charlie Tuesday Gates poses with a lambskin, after removing it from the carcass in London, April 9, 2012. She will use the skin to create an Easter inspired artwork, referencing spring and the renewal of life She has exhibited her work, DIY Taxidermy, at the Menier and Elevator Gallery, among others and performs live taxidermy shows. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Thaneshwar Guragai spins a basketball on a toothbrush while holding the toothbrush in his mouth for exactly 22.41 seconds to break the last Guinness record of 13.5 seconds set by Thomas Connors of U.K, in Kathmandu April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A combination of pictures shows members of Charlie Circle dressed up as Charlie Chaplin posing inside a studio during his birthday celebrations in Adipur in the western Indian state of Gujarat April 16, 2012. Ashok Aswani (Top Row L), a 63-year-old doctor, formed the Charlie Circle fan club after watching Chaplin's Gold Rush in 1973. Every year Aswani celebrates Chaplin's birthday on April 16 by taking a walk along with a group of Chaplin impersonators through the city streets, which is followed by other cultural programs dedicated to Chaplin. Aswani who is an Ayurvedic doctor, sometimes gives away free Chaplin CDs with his potions to cheer his patients up. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A cupcake made of insects is seen at the University of Wageningen April 17, 2012. Research by scientists at the university showed that insects could provide the best source of protein to meet the needs of a rising population. Currently, 70 percent of agricultural land is used for livestock production. REUTERS/Michael Kooren
Goats and their trainers race during the annual Buccoo Goat Race on Easter Tuesday in Buccoo, Tobago island, April 6, 2010. Goat and crab racing originated about 75 years ago as the islanders response to the upper-class pastime of thoroughbred horse racing. REUTERS/Andrea De Silva
