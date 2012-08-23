Strange and unusual
A Chinese inventor, Yang Zongfu celebrates on his six-ton (5,443 kg) ball container named Noah's Ark of China after he succeeds in a series of tests of the vessel in Yiwu, Zhejiang province, August 6, 2012. According to local media, Yang spent two years and 1.5 million RMB (235,585 USD) to build this four-metre diameter vessel, which has been tested capable of housing a three-person family and sufficient food for them to live in 10 months. The vessel was designed to protect people inside from external heat, water and external impact. REUTERS/China Daily
Jordanian chefs decorate the world's biggest falafel, after an Guinness World Records official announces a new record set, at Landmark hotel in Amman July 28, 2012. The current record beats the pervious record at 74kg. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji
Christophe Lutz walks Marcel, a 30 month-old pig-wild boar crossbreed in the small village of Kolbsheim near Strasbourg, August 10, 2012. Marcel, an offspring of a sow and a wild boar, was raised by Christophe and his wife Chloe when he was 3 months-old, and neglected by its mother. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
An employee of the Mexican Health Secretary embraces a wrestler known as "El elegido" during an exhibition to mark the start of a campaign to fight obesity, in Mexico City July 31, 2012. According to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), obesity and overweight are major public health problems suffered by 70% of the population in Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A baby wearing a crown is seen after winning a breastfeeding contest organised by Peru's Health Ministry in Lima August 14, 2012. The winning babies were those that managed to suckle their mother's milk for the longest period of time non-stop. REUTERS/Janine Costa
An ethnic Uighur man takes a nap on a board as his goat, which is tied to the board, stands next to him at a demolition site in Aksu, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A model presents a creation from U.P.B University during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
A man uses plastic bottles to help him and his daughter swim, near the banks of the Ravi river, in the outskirts of Lahore July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Bohumil Lhota, a 73-year-old builder, turns the house he built in Velke Hamry, near the town of Jablonec nad Nisou, 100km (62 miles) north-east from Prague, August 7, 2012. Lhota conceptualized the idea to create the unique house and started to build it in 1981, building it close to nature to benefit from the cooler ground temperature. Lhota's house, which is built in 2002, is able to move up and down and rotate on its sides, which allows him to adjust to his preferred window view. REUTERS/Petr Josek
A turtle lies on top of an alligators back at the Summit Zoo in Panama City August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A baby rhesus macaque (Macaca mulatta) plays with a tiger cub at a zoo in Hefei, Anhui province, China, August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
University graduate Sharif Ismail who is physically handicapped receives a call on his mobile phone while waiting to attend Friday congregational prayers during the holy month of Ramadan at the Jamia Mosque in Kenya's capital Nairobi August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
An ethnic Uighur resident puts a sheep into the boot of a bus at a bus station in Aksu, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman is held to a rotating advertising column with cling film as a temporary installation of the Bosso Fataka street art group in Berlin July 23, 2012. Bosso Fataka is a Berlin-based urban art group that creates improvised sculptures using cling film and rubbish from the street. The name of the group is derived from a dada poem by Hugo Ball. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A cosplay enthusiast takes a picture at the anime and manga convention "Animagics" in Bonn July 29, 2012. Animagics is one of the largest manga, anime, video games and pop culture convention in Germany gathering over 15,000 visitors over three days in Bonn. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
