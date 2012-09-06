Strange and unusual
A family member cleans a mummy before giving it new clothes in a ritual in the Toraja district of Indonesia's South Sulawesi Province, August 23, 2012. The ritual, called Ma'nene, involves changing the clothes every three years of mummified ancestors to honor love for the deceased. Locals believe dead family members are still with them, even if they died hundreds of years ago, a family spokesman said. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad
Gisela Marulanda, 23, who claims to be possessed by spirits, participates in an exorcism ritual performed by Hermes Cifuentes (not pictured) in La Cumbre, Valle September 5, 2012. Cifuentes, who is known as "Brother Hermes", says he has performed more than 35,000 exorcism rituals in the past 25 years. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga
A man walks pass a 6.8-metre-tall (22-feet-tall) and 7.7-metre-wide (25-feet-wide) sofa chair at a shopping mall in Shanghai, September 3, 2012. The sofa has been approved as the biggest sofa chair in the world by the World Record Association, based in Hong Kong. REUTER/Aly Song
A farmer rides a bulls during a traditional bull race in the southern Bavarian village of Muensing near Lake Starnberg August 26, 2012. Twenty four farmers and their bulls from the surrounding area of Starnberg lake took part in the traditional race. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
A participant in the "Concurso de Feos" (Ugly Competition), organised by the Txosna Moskotarrak, performs during the Aste Nagusia (Great Week) fiestas in Bilbao August 23, 2012. The fiesta is organized by both Txosnas, independent groups of friends responsible for bars and concerts, and Bilbao City Hall, and has run in its present form since 1978. The nine day festivities feature live music, sports, circuses, bullfights, fireworks, large doses of drinking and late nights. REUTERS/Vincent West
A competitor tries to grab a flag as he slips off the "gostra", a pole covered in grease, during the religious feast of St Julian, patron of the town of St Julian's, outside Valletta August 26, 2012. In the traditional "gostra", a game stretching back to the Middle Ages, young men and women have to make their way to the top and try to uproot one of the flags to win prizes. From May to September in Malta, there is hardly any weekend when a town or a village is not celebrating the feast of its patron saint or other saints revered in different churches. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Aerialist Indie-Lou performs during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada August 29, 2012. More than 60,000 people from all over the world have gathered at the sold out festival, which is celebrating its 26th year, to spend a week in the remote desert cut off from much of the outside world to experience art, music and the unique community that develops. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Boats full of passengers struggle to move through water hyacinth in a dead part of river Buriganga in Dhaka August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Theun "Tremelo Theun" de Jong of Netherlands performs during the 2012 Air Guitar World Championships in Oulu August 24, 2012. American Justin Howard, alias Nordic Thunder, was crowned world champion air guitar player in the northern Finnish city of Oulu, narrowly ahead of his compatriot Matt Burns, or Airistotle. REUTERS/Martti Kainulainen/Lehtikuva
A blind Persian cat "Million Dollar Baby" is presented at the "Furry Friends on the Runway" doggie fashion event at the Ritz Plaza Park in New York September 5, 2012. The event showcased designer and home-made fashion for dogs and featured a "dog-walk" as opposed to a catwalk seen at regular fashion shows. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Bikini-clad women (L) sit as they operate a 3.6 metre-high custom-made female robot as customers take photos, at the newly opened "Robot Restaurant" in Kabukicho, one of Tokyo's best-known red light districts, August 16, 2012. It's show time at the "Robot Restaurant" a new and high-tech take on the city's decades-old cabaret scene that puts a friendly, if unusual, face on the robot technology in which Japan is a world leader. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
Participants operate a homemade flying machine during the Red Bull Flugtag (Flight Day) event in Brasilia August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Patients receive traditional cupping treatment at a clinic in Sanaa September 6, 2012. Negative pressures are created inside glass containers, which are inverted and placed onto a patient's back for better blood circulation and relief of various ailments. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Monty Python's Flying Circus actors Terry Jones (R) carries his dog Nancy as he gestures to Talula, the dog of Python actor Carol Cleveland, outside the Angel pub in Highgate, north London September 6, 2012. A blue plaque organized by friends and family was unveiled to former Monty Python star Graham Chapman following news that English Heritage had dropped plans for an 'official' Blue Plaque to the star, due to budget cuts. Chapman drank, wrote and was barred from the Angel pub in the 1970s. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A dog sits on a buffalo who is cooling off in the Ravi River in Lahore on August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
