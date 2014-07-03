Strange and unusual
A girl wearing a feces-shaped hat prepares to slide down into a five-meter (16.4-ft) toilet at an exhibition titled "Toilet !? Human Waste and Earth's Future" at the Miraikan National Museum of Emerging Science and Innovation in Tokyo July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A man wearing a feces-shaped hat prepares to slide down into a five-meter (16.4-ft) toilet at an exhibition titled "Toilet !? Human Waste and Earth's Future" at the Miraikan National Museum of Emerging Science and Innovation in Tokyo July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Workers assemble a 10-meter-tall homemade "Transformers" replica on the outskirts of Shanghai, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily
A member of the Thunderbolt Craziness band wearing a metal suit balances a soccer ball on his head as electricity is discharged from Tesla coils during a performance to celebrate the 2014 Brazil World Cup, in Changle, Fujian province, China June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A man dressed as an orangutan sits next to members of the press during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A participant of the "Zombie Takeover of Coney Island" poses for a portrait in Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York, July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A monkey dressed as The Monkey King stands with a chain around its neck at a zoo in Shenyang, Liaoning province, China May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Paris' Grevin Wax Museum painter Franck Bruneau works on the head of Rolling Stones lead singer Mick Jagger at their workshop in Paris, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
A tourist jumps inside an upside-down house at Fengjing Ancient Town, Jinshan District, south of Shanghai, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song
A sheep with dyed pink wool grazes in a field near the village of Balintoy April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
People look at a rabbit jumping over an obstacle at the traditional Easter market at the Old Town Square in Prague April 14, 2014. REUTERS/David W Cerny
A child looks at a humanoid robot "Nao" doing maths at the workshop of Aldebaran Robotics company during its opening week in Issy-Les-Moulineaux near Paris July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
A Mexican soccer fan, dressed in a Spiderman costume, jumps from a vehicle as he celebrates Mexico's 2014 World Cup soccer match win over Croatia, in Ciudad Juarez June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Artist Jade Little touches up body paint on model Renee Somerfield, as she poses with a sign reading "Save the Earth, Go Vegan" for a new advertisement by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) in Sydney July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
People stop to observe a replica of the Eiffel Tower built with red bistro chairs to mark the 125th anniversary of the Fermob company's bistro chairs in Paris June 24, 2014. REUTERS/John Schults
A woman poses for a photograph with a 3D painting at HK 3D Museum in Hong Kong June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu (CHINA - Tags: SOCIETY)
A Hindu devotee performs a stunt with his motorcycle during a rehearsal for the annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad June 22, 2014. The annual religious procession commemorates a journey by Hindu god Jagannath, his brother Balabhadra and sister Subhadra, in specially made chariots. The Rath Yatra will be held on June 29. REUTERS/Amit Dave (INDIA - Tags: SOCIETY RELIGION TPX IMAGES OF THE...more
Tibetan participants perform on horses during a traditional equestrian competition in Hongyuan county of Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, Sichuan Province June 17, 2014. Picture taken June 17, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily (CHINA - Tags: SOCIETY ANIMALS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY) CHINA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN CHINA
An elephant painted with the Russia flag (C) kicks a ball during a performance to celebrate the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, along the Khaosan tourist street in Bangkok June 13, 2014. The performance was part of an event arranged by the Khaosan Road business association in a bid to boost tourism under the current curfew, according to the association. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom (THAILAND - Tags: SOCIETY SPORT SOCCER ANIMALS WORLD CUP...more
Visitors walk along a trail commemorating World War One at the Mini-Europe miniature park in Brussels June 15, 2014. The trail presents five cemeteries on the battlefields of the Sambre and Yser on a scale of 1 to 25, as well as the Christmas truce between British and German soldiers. REUTERS/Eric Vidal (BELGIUM - Tags: ANNIVERSARY SOCIETY TRAVEL CONFLICT TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
Vitor Haas concentrates as he sits on a rope before tightrope walking near the Beira-Rio stadium in Porto Alegre June 16, 2014. In a project called 'On The Sidelines' Reuters photographers share pictures showing their own quirky and creative view of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. REUTERS/Marko Djurica (BRAZIL - Tags: SPORT SOCCER WORLD CUP SOCIETY)
Residents play mahjong in a swimming pool to provide relief from the hot weather in Foshan, Guangdong province June 16, 2014. The temperature in Foshan reached 35 degrees Celsius (95 degrees Fahrenheit) on Monday, according to local media. Picture taken June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer (CHINA - Tags: SOCIETY ENVIRONMENT) CHINA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN CHINA
A man paints a "Batmobile" replica on the outskirts of Shanghai, May 30, 2014. Li Weilei, the owner of the replica and a local businessman, uses his spare time and money to build replicas like the "Batmobile", Formula One cars and "Transformers" for rent or sale. Li spent around 75,000 yuan ($12,000) to build the model. REUTERS/Carlos Barria (CHINA - Tags: SOCIETY)
A man talks on a public telephone booth painted by Brazilian artist Juarez Fagundes during the Call Parade art exhibition in Sao Paulo May 8, 2014. The Call Parade is a street art exhibition involving artists who decorated and painted public telephone booths with the colours of Brazil's national soccer team for the World Cup. Picture taken May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce (BRAZIL - Tags: SPORT SOCCER WORLD CUP SOCIETY)
A man smokes as he waits with his painted buffalo before a buffalo bodypainting competition in Jiangcheng county, Yunnan province, May 18, 2014. Artists from eight countries painted on buffalos to compete for a 100,000 yuan ($16,042) prize reward during the competition on Sunday. REUTERS/Wong Campion (CHINA - Tags: ANIMALS SOCIETY TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
An installation made of 400 gas masks in the shape of the radioactive material hazard symbol is pictured in Sofia May 10, 2014. The installation marks the 28th anniversary of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster and was made by an anonymous group of artists, known as Destructive Creation, local media reported. The Chernobyl disaster happened on April 26, 1986 when the Soviet reactor exploded, which sent radioactive dust across much of...more
A birdhouse is seen outside the 'Crazy House', which is completely built upside-down, in the village of Affoldern near the Edersee lake, May 7, 2014. Three friends came up with the idea to build the tourist attraction, which cost about 200,000 euros and took some six weeks to complete. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach (GERMANY - Tags: SOCIETY TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
People dressed up as Darth Vader (C) and the Emperor's Royal Guard (in red) from the Star Wars movies take part in a parade during a tourism event at Habib Bourguiba Avenue in Tunis April 30, 2014. The event, organized by Tunisia's national tourism office, featured a parade of Star Wars characters before screenings of the films. Tunisia was one of the filming locations for the movies. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi (TUNISIA - Tags:...more
A woman holds up the small recipe book by Sri Lanka's iconic chef Publis Silva in Colombo April 24, 2014. The book measures about 1cm by 1cm (0.39 inch by 0.39 inch) and weighs about 5 milligrams (0.00018 ounce), and there are 40 copies of it. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte (SRI LANKA - Tags: SOCIETY TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
German bicycle designer Didi Senft, also known as "El Diablo", rides his new bicycle creation to commemorate the 2014 FIFA World Cup, in the town of Storkow, southeast of Berlin April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch