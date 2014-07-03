Strange and unusual

A birdhouse is seen outside the 'Crazy House', which is completely built upside-down, in the village of Affoldern near the Edersee lake, May 7, 2014. Three friends came up with the idea to build the tourist attraction, which cost about 200,000 euros and took some six weeks to complete. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach (GERMANY - Tags: SOCIETY TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)