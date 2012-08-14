Strange pets
Christophe Lutz walks Marcel, a 30 month-old pig-wild boar crossbreed in the small village of Kolbsheim near Strasbourg, August 10, 2012. Marcel, an offspring of a sow and a wild boar, was raised by Christophe and his wife Chloe when he was 3...more
Christophe Lutz walks Marcel, a 30 month-old pig-wild boar crossbreed in the small village of Kolbsheim near Strasbourg, August 10, 2012. Marcel, an offspring of a sow and a wild boar, was raised by Christophe and his wife Chloe when he was 3 months-old, and neglected by its mother. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Three-year-old Cambodian boy Oeun Sambat hugs his best friend, a four-metre (13.1 feet) long female python named Chamreun or 'Lucky' in the village of Sit Tbow on May 18, 2003. Superstitious villagers in the impoverished southeast Asian nation are...more
Three-year-old Cambodian boy Oeun Sambat hugs his best friend, a four-metre (13.1 feet) long female python named Chamreun or 'Lucky' in the village of Sit Tbow on May 18, 2003. Superstitious villagers in the impoverished southeast Asian nation are flocking to see the boy, who they believe has supernatural powers and was probably the son of a dragon in a former life. REUTERS/Chor Sokunthea
Zukhro, an employee of the city zoo, walks with Vadik, an 18-month-old male lion, on the territory of the zoo in the capital Dushanbe, January 20, 2011. Employees take the lion from its cage to have a promenade along the territory two times a week...more
Zukhro, an employee of the city zoo, walks with Vadik, an 18-month-old male lion, on the territory of the zoo in the capital Dushanbe, January 20, 2011. Employees take the lion from its cage to have a promenade along the territory two times a week while holding a piece of meat to attract Vadik's attention so it walks nearby. REUTERS/Nozim Kalandarov
Two-year-old chimpanzee "Do Do" feeds milk to "Aorn", a 60-day-old tiger cub, at Samut Prakan Crocodile Farm and Zoo in Samut Prakan province on the outskirts of Bangkok July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
Two-year-old chimpanzee "Do Do" feeds milk to "Aorn", a 60-day-old tiger cub, at Samut Prakan Crocodile Farm and Zoo in Samut Prakan province on the outskirts of Bangkok July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
A couple take their pet rabbit for a walk on the South Bank of the Thames river in London July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
A couple take their pet rabbit for a walk on the South Bank of the Thames river in London July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Animal trainer Santisak Dulapitak, 53, trains his iguana to pose in a chair at his home in the outskirts of Bangkok September 10, 2009. Santisak has been training his animals to appear in advertisements and movies for more than two decades. ...more
Animal trainer Santisak Dulapitak, 53, trains his iguana to pose in a chair at his home in the outskirts of Bangkok September 10, 2009. Santisak has been training his animals to appear in advertisements and movies for more than two decades. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
Ashrita Furman of the U.S. holds a tiger on a leash, at the start of a world record attempt, while skipping at the Tiger Temple in Kanchanaburi province, 120km (75 miles) north-west of Bangkok, February 4, 2007. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
Ashrita Furman of the U.S. holds a tiger on a leash, at the start of a world record attempt, while skipping at the Tiger Temple in Kanchanaburi province, 120km (75 miles) north-west of Bangkok, February 4, 2007. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
Oui the frog sits on a miniature motorcycle in the eastern beach town of Pattaya January 10, 2008. Tongsai Bamrungthai, the frog's owner, says Oui loves playing with human toys and posing for photographs. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
Oui the frog sits on a miniature motorcycle in the eastern beach town of Pattaya January 10, 2008. Tongsai Bamrungthai, the frog's owner, says Oui loves playing with human toys and posing for photographs. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
Cyrus Fakroddin feeds his pet goat Cocoa in Columbus Circle, New York, April 7, 2012. Cocoa is a 3-year-old Alpine Pygmy mixed goat who lives with its owner Fakroddin in Summit, New Jersey. They frequently take trips into Manhattan to enjoy the city....more
Cyrus Fakroddin feeds his pet goat Cocoa in Columbus Circle, New York, April 7, 2012. Cocoa is a 3-year-old Alpine Pygmy mixed goat who lives with its owner Fakroddin in Summit, New Jersey. They frequently take trips into Manhattan to enjoy the city. Fakroddin raised Cocoa since she was 2 months old and treats her like a human. "She doesn't like goats, she doesn't like farms, she likes the people and the city." Fakroddin said. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Chouthi Bai breastfeeds her twenty-day-old pet calf in her residence at Kilchu village, near Bikaner, in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan August 21, 2010. Bai has become an attraction in Kilchu village and receives many visitors curious to see...more
Chouthi Bai breastfeeds her twenty-day-old pet calf in her residence at Kilchu village, near Bikaner, in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan August 21, 2010. Bai has become an attraction in Kilchu village and receives many visitors curious to see her caring for her pet. REUTERS/Vinay Joshi
Julian, a pet Red Howler monkey (Alouatta seniculus), uses the toilet in La Pintada, Antioquia province, Colombia February 12, 2007. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
Julian, a pet Red Howler monkey (Alouatta seniculus), uses the toilet in La Pintada, Antioquia province, Colombia February 12, 2007. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
Xu Guoxing plays a traditional two-stringed Chinese fiddle with his pet rooster and duck in front of his home in a hutong area in Beijing, November 9, 2008. Xu Guoxing, 57, owns two well-trained pets, Baibai, a 6-year-old rooster and Yaya, a...more
Xu Guoxing plays a traditional two-stringed Chinese fiddle with his pet rooster and duck in front of his home in a hutong area in Beijing, November 9, 2008. Xu Guoxing, 57, owns two well-trained pets, Baibai, a 6-year-old rooster and Yaya, a 4-year-old duck for which he every day plays and trains for some actions like jump, nod and make the rooster crow on command. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
Two lion cubs play on top of furniture in a domestic house in Kharkov some 450 km (279.4 miles) northeast of Kiev December 15, 2005. The three-months old lions live in the house of Tatyana Efremova, a veterinarian in Kharkov, who also keeps a number...more
Two lion cubs play on top of furniture in a domestic house in Kharkov some 450 km (279.4 miles) northeast of Kiev December 15, 2005. The three-months old lions live in the house of Tatyana Efremova, a veterinarian in Kharkov, who also keeps a number of other exotic animals. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A girl walks with her pet monkey on a promenade along the Arabian Sea in Mumbai March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A girl walks with her pet monkey on a promenade along the Arabian Sea in Mumbai March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Next Slideshows
The athlete's body
A look at the physical attributes of world-class athletes.
Ann Romney fashion
A look at Ann Romney's style as she accompanies her husband on the campaign trail.
Photo focus: Silhouette
Dramatic images are often produced by capturing the subject matter in silhouette.
Meteor shower
A look at the night skies as people around the world watch the annual Perseid meteor shower.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.