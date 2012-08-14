Strange pets

Cyrus Fakroddin feeds his pet goat Cocoa in Columbus Circle, New York, April 7, 2012. Cocoa is a 3-year-old Alpine Pygmy mixed goat who lives with its owner Fakroddin in Summit, New Jersey. They frequently take trips into Manhattan to enjoy the city. Fakroddin raised Cocoa since she was 2 months old and treats her like a human. "She doesn't like goats, she doesn't like farms, she likes the people and the city." Fakroddin said. REUTERS/Allison Joyce