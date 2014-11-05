Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Nov 5, 2014 | 9:03am IST

Strange places to vote

People fill out their ballots at a polling place at a swimming pool in Los Angeles.

People fill out their ballots at a polling place at a swimming pool in Los Angeles.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
People fill out their ballots at a polling place at a swimming pool in Los Angeles.
Close
1 / 18
A woman votes at a polling station inside a local grocery in National City, California.

A woman votes at a polling station inside a local grocery in National City, California.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
A woman votes at a polling station inside a local grocery in National City, California.
Close
2 / 18
A voter looks over her ballot at a laundromat used as a polling station.

A voter looks over her ballot at a laundromat used as a polling station.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
A voter looks over her ballot at a laundromat used as a polling station.
Close
3 / 18
People vote at the Louisville Fire department Engine Co. No. 11 polling station in Louisville, Kentucky.

People vote at the Louisville Fire department Engine Co. No. 11 polling station in Louisville, Kentucky.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
People vote at the Louisville Fire department Engine Co. No. 11 polling station in Louisville, Kentucky.
Close
4 / 18
A voter hands over her ballot to an elections worker at a barber shop used as a polling station in Chicago.

A voter hands over her ballot to an elections worker at a barber shop used as a polling station in Chicago.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
A voter hands over her ballot to an elections worker at a barber shop used as a polling station in Chicago.
Close
5 / 18
A cook prepares food orders in a kitchen as voters cast their ballots at a restaurant used as a polling station in Chicago.

A cook prepares food orders in a kitchen as voters cast their ballots at a restaurant used as a polling station in Chicago.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
A cook prepares food orders in a kitchen as voters cast their ballots at a restaurant used as a polling station in Chicago.
Close
6 / 18
A voter casts her ballot at a car dealership used as a polling station in Chicago.

A voter casts her ballot at a car dealership used as a polling station in Chicago.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
A voter casts her ballot at a car dealership used as a polling station in Chicago.
Close
7 / 18
Voters cast ballots at a polling place in the Neptune Society's Columbarium in San Francisco.

Voters cast ballots at a polling place in the Neptune Society's Columbarium in San Francisco.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
Voters cast ballots at a polling place in the Neptune Society's Columbarium in San Francisco.
Close
8 / 18
A man votes with children inside a gym at the Bellarmine University polling station in Louisville, Kentucky.

A man votes with children inside a gym at the Bellarmine University polling station in Louisville, Kentucky.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
A man votes with children inside a gym at the Bellarmine University polling station in Louisville, Kentucky.
Close
9 / 18
A voter looks over his ballot at a martial arts school used as a polling station in Chicago.

A voter looks over his ballot at a martial arts school used as a polling station in Chicago.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
A voter looks over his ballot at a martial arts school used as a polling station in Chicago.
Close
10 / 18
A voter leaves a car dealership being used as a polling station in Chicago.

A voter leaves a car dealership being used as a polling station in Chicago.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
A voter leaves a car dealership being used as a polling station in Chicago.
Close
11 / 18
A voter prepares to cast her ballot at a restaurant used as a polling station in Chicago.

A voter prepares to cast her ballot at a restaurant used as a polling station in Chicago.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
A voter prepares to cast her ballot at a restaurant used as a polling station in Chicago.
Close
12 / 18
A voter leaves a computer repair shop being used a polling station in Chicago.

A voter leaves a computer repair shop being used a polling station in Chicago.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
A voter leaves a computer repair shop being used a polling station in Chicago.
Close
13 / 18
A sign outside of Starview United Church of Christ calling all to vote and eat inside in Mt. Wolf, Pennsylvania.

A sign outside of Starview United Church of Christ calling all to vote and eat inside in Mt. Wolf, Pennsylvania.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
A sign outside of Starview United Church of Christ calling all to vote and eat inside in Mt. Wolf, Pennsylvania.
Close
14 / 18
A voter stands in a voting booth at a restaurant used as a polling station in Chicago.

A voter stands in a voting booth at a restaurant used as a polling station in Chicago.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
A voter stands in a voting booth at a restaurant used as a polling station in Chicago.
Close
15 / 18
A voter casts her ballot at a barber school used as a polling station in Chicago.

A voter casts her ballot at a barber school used as a polling station in Chicago.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
A voter casts her ballot at a barber school used as a polling station in Chicago.
Close
16 / 18
A voter sits in a voting booth at a billiards hall used as a polling station in Chicago.

A voter sits in a voting booth at a billiards hall used as a polling station in Chicago.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
A voter sits in a voting booth at a billiards hall used as a polling station in Chicago.
Close
17 / 18
A voter is seen casting her ballot inside a dessert restaurant being used as a polling station in Chicago.

A voter is seen casting her ballot inside a dessert restaurant being used as a polling station in Chicago.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
A voter is seen casting her ballot inside a dessert restaurant being used as a polling station in Chicago.
Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Ashoura festival

Ashoura festival

Next Slideshows

Ashoura festival

Ashoura festival

During Ashoura, Shi'ite Muslims commemorate the slaying of Prophet Muhammad's grandson Hussein in Kerbala in 680 AD.

04 Nov 2014
All along the border

All along the border

As Switzerland prepares to vote on a proposal to dramatically limit immigration Reuters photographer Denis Balibouse travelled along the Swiss border from the...

04 Nov 2014
Slow-motion lava

Slow-motion lava

A creeping river of molten lava threatens a seaside town on Hawaii's Big Island.

03 Nov 2014
The Berlin Wall around the world

The Berlin Wall around the world

On November 9, Germany will celebrate the 25th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall. To mark the event Reuters Photographers around the world captured...

03 Nov 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby

Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby

Always Dreaming won the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky on a sloppy track.

India This Week

India This Week

Our best India pictures from this week.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Countdown to the French election

Countdown to the French election

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Trump returns to New York

Trump returns to New York

President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures