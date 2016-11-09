Edition:
Wed Nov 9, 2016

Strange polling places

A voter casts his ballot inside the garage of Chobert Decorators during the presidential election in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
Voters fill out their ballots at Elevation Fire Station in Benson, North Carolina. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
Voters cast their ballot at Marie's Golden Cue in Chicago. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
Voters cast their ballots at a neighborhood grocery store in National City, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
A voter fills out his ballot in a living room polling place in Dover, Oklahoma. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
Voters cast ballots during the presidential election in a farm shed near Neveda, Iowa. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
A voter holds his ballot in the presidential election at Su Nueva Lavanderia in Chicago. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
A polling place is set up inside Anthony's Tavern in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
A voter looks over her ballot for the presidential election at Sam's Auto Sales in Chicago. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
A voter lines up to vote at Jimmie G's Restaurant in Chicago. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
Voters head to the polls in a one-room schoolhouse near Colo, Iowa. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
People vote at the Bermuda voting precinct at Causey's Country Store in Dillon, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
A voter looks over her ballot at Delia's Beauty Salon and Barber Shop in Chicago. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
Signs mark the entrance to voters for the Manning precinct polling station at the old Wilkerson Store in Dillon, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
A voter fills out her ballot in San Diego. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
Poll workers look on as Mandi Talbott fills out her ballot and Phil Talbott arrives to vote in a living room polling place in Dover, Oklahoma. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
A propane heater warms the Manning precinct polling station located at the old Wilkerson Store in Dillon, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
A voter leaves Daisy's Hair Studio after casting her ballot in Chicago. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
A voter casts their ballot at a polling place inside a Chinese restaurant in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
A voter casts his ballot inside a Chicago Fire department building. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
