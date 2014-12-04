Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Dec 4, 2014 | 8:35pm IST

Street battle in Grozny

The burnt exterior of the Press House, a local media agency, is seen in the Chechen capital Grozny, December 4, 2014. Gunmen stormed a building in Grozny, killing at least 16 people, including ten police.

Thursday, December 04, 2014
The Press House burns as militants attack in Grozny, December 4, 2014.

Thursday, December 04, 2014
A man looks into a burnt-out car near the Press House building, a local media agency, in Grozny, December 4, 2014.

Thursday, December 04, 2014
Armoured personnel carriers (APC) are seen on a street in Grozny, December 4, 2014.

Thursday, December 04, 2014
Chechen Interior Ministry servicemen stand guard near a market building damaged during fighting between unknown gunmen and police, in Grozny, December 4, 2014.

Thursday, December 04, 2014
Police stand guard at the site of the counter-terrorism operation near the Press House, in Grozny, December 4, 2014.

Thursday, December 04, 2014
A local media building known as the Press House burns as militants attack in Grozny, December 4, 2014.

Thursday, December 04, 2014
A burnt-out car is seen near the Press House building in Grozny, December 4, 2014.

Thursday, December 04, 2014
Police stand guard near firefighters extinguishing a fire at a market near the Press House building in Grozny, December 4, 2014.

Thursday, December 04, 2014
A Chechen Interior Ministry servicemen stands guard at the site of the counter-terrorism operation, near the Press House in Grozny, December 4, 2014.

Thursday, December 04, 2014
The burnt exterior of the Press House is seen in Grozny, December 4, 2014.

Thursday, December 04, 2014
