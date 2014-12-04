Street battle in Grozny
The burnt exterior of the Press House, a local media agency, is seen in the Chechen capital Grozny, December 4, 2014. Gunmen stormed a building in Grozny, killing at least 16 people, including ten police.
The Press House burns as militants attack in Grozny, December 4, 2014.
A man looks into a burnt-out car near the Press House building, a local media agency, in Grozny, December 4, 2014.
Armoured personnel carriers (APC) are seen on a street in Grozny, December 4, 2014.
Chechen Interior Ministry servicemen stand guard near a market building damaged during fighting between unknown gunmen and police, in Grozny, December 4, 2014.
Police stand guard at the site of the counter-terrorism operation near the Press House, in Grozny, December 4, 2014.
A local media building known as the Press House burns as militants attack in Grozny, December 4, 2014.
A burnt-out car is seen near the Press House building in Grozny, December 4, 2014.
Police stand guard near firefighters extinguishing a fire at a market near the Press House building in Grozny, December 4, 2014.
A Chechen Interior Ministry servicemen stands guard at the site of the counter-terrorism operation, near the Press House in Grozny, December 4, 2014.
The burnt exterior of the Press House is seen in Grozny, December 4, 2014.
