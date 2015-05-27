Street battles in Burundi
Protesters who are against Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza and his bid for a third term stand around a man who is accused by the protesters of being a member of Imbonerakure, the youth wing of President Pierre Nkurunziza's ruling CNDD-FDD party,...more
A masked protester walks during a protest against President Pierre Nkurunziza's decision to run for a third term in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Demonstrators carry a protester who was according to them killed by policemen during a protest against Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza and his bid for a third term in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A demonstrator, who was according to other protesters killed by policemen, lies during a protest against Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza and his bid for a third term in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A protester carries a traffic sign during a protest against Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza and his bid for a third term in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A wounded protester, who according to protesters was shot by policemen, lies on the ground during a protest against Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza and his bid for a third term in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A wounded demonstrator (L), who was according to other protesters shot by policemen, lies on the ground as they react to gunshots during a protest against Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza and his bid for a third term in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 26,...more
A protester holds a slingshot in front of a burning barricade during a protest against President Pierre Nkurunziza's decision to run for a third term in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A protester holds a homemade mock gun during a protest against President Pierre Nkurunziza's decision to run for a third term in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A man works at his street workshop in front of a burning barricade during a protest against President Pierre Nkurunziza's decision to run for a third term in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A woman cries in front of a house burned by protesters during a protest against Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza and his bid for a third term in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Demonstrators react to gunshots during a protest against Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza and his bid for a third term in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A policeman fires his AK-47 rifle as protesters throw stones during a protest against Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza and his bid for a third term in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A demonstrator sets up a barricade during a protest against Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza and his bid for a third term in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A female demonstrator shouts at policemen during a protest against Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza and his bid for a third term in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A detained demonstrator sits in a police vehicle during a protest against Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza and his bid for a third term in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A policemen holds his rifle at a barricade during a protest against Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza and his bid for a third term in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Demonstrators gesture during a protest against Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza and his bid for a third term in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A demonstrator looks at policemen during a protest against Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza and his bid for a third term in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A man stands on a street after a protest against Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza and his bid for a third term in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A demonstrator sets up a barricade during a protest against Burundi's President Pierre Nkurunziza and his bid for a third term in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Policemen carry their comrade who was hit on the head by a stone thrown by a protester during a protest against Burundi's President Pierre Nkurunziza and his bid for a third term in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A demonstrator carries a stone to set up a barricade during a protest against Burundi's President Pierre Nkurunziza and his bid for a third term in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A policemen runs as protesters throw stones during a protest against Burundi's President Pierre Nkurunziza and his bid for a third term in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A demonstrator gestures in front of a burned barricade during a protest against Burundi's President Pierre Nkurunziza and his bid for a third term in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Next Slideshows
Migrant dinghy crossing
Hundreds of Syrian and Afghan migrants land on the Greek island of Kos in overcrowded rubber boats.
Idlib's last stand
Insurgents have taken control of all but a few government strongholds in Syria's northwestern province.
Battle for Yemen
Houthi, Sunni and Islamist militias fight for control of Yemen.
Death in the jungle
Malaysian police forensic teams, pull out the remains of suspected victims of human traffickers from shallow graves at a jungle camp near the border with...
MORE IN PICTURES
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly blast at Manchester Ariana Grande concert
At least 22 people were killed and over 50 wounded in an explosion at the end of a concert by Ariana Grande in Manchester.
India at Cannes
Indian celebrities walk down the red carpet at the 70th Cannes Film Festival.
President Trump's first foreign trip
Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
Endgame in Mosul
Seven months into the campaign to recapture Mosul, Islamic State militants are besieged in its northwestern corner.
Curtain closes on Ringling Brothers circus
The clowns, animal acts and acrobats of the storied Ringling Bros and Barnum & Bailey Circus take their final bow.
North Korea's rockets
Inside North Korea's secretive weapons program.
Trump makes historic visit to Western Wall
President Trump becomes the first sitting U.S. president to pray at Jerusalem's Western Wall.