Street battles in Mosul
Members of the Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF) take position during a battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer
An injured man receives treatment by Iraqi special forces soldiers in Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
An injured man receives treatment by Iraqi special forces soldiers in Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
An Iraqi soldier holds an Islamist State flag, after pulling it down during a military operation against Islamic State militants in Al-Qasar, southeast of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A member of Iraqi special forces carries an injured girl from clashes in Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
An Iraqi Kurdish woman looks on while inspecting her belongings inside her damaged house after returning to it in the town of Bashiqa which was retaken by Kurdish Peshmerga fighters following a battle with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul....more
Members of the Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF) walk with their weapons during a battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer
An Iraqi couple stand atop the remains of their house after returning to it in the town of Bashiqa which was retaken by Kurdish Peshmerga fighters following a battle with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
An Iraqi Kurdish man inspects his destroyed house after returning to it in the town of Bashiqa which was retaken by Kurdish Peshmerga fighters following a battle with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
An Iraqi soldier uses his rifle to hold up a helmet as a decoy during clashes with Islamic State fighters in Al-Qasar, southeast of Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Iraqi soldiers drive tanks during clashes with Islamic State fighters in Al-Qasar, southeast of Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A woman holds up a white flag as she runs to greet her relative in Mosul. using civilians as human shields to bog down Iraqi forces. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Member of Iraqi special forces walks past mural with faces blotted out by Islamic State militants on the wall of a kindergarten in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Members of an Iraqi Special forces intelligence team talk to suspected Islamic State fighters in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Men sit on the ground as an Iraqi Special forces intelligence team check their ID cards as they search for Islamic State fighters in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A man walks towards an Iraqi Special forces intelligence team as they check men's ID cards in search of Islamic State fighters in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An Iraqi soldier searches a house during clashes with Islamic State fighters in Al-Qasar, southeast of Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Military vehicles of the Iraqi army take part in an operation against Islamic State militants in the frontline neighborhood of Intisar, eastern Mosul. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A member of the Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF) walks during a battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer
An Iraqi soldier is pictured during an operation against Islamic State militants in the frontline neighborhood of Intisar, eastern Mosul. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
An Iraqi soldier fires a RPG during clashes with Islamic State fighters in Al-Qasar, southeast of Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Donkeys injured during clashes between Iraqi soldiers and Islamic State fighters lie on the ground in Al-Qasar, southeast of Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Iraqi soldiers prepare to search a house damaged during clashes with Islamic State fighters in Al-Qasar, southeast of Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An Iraqi soldier takes cover during an operation against Islamic State militants in the frontline neighborhood of Intisar, eastern Mosul. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Members of the Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF) carry weapons as they take up position during a battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer
Smoke rises over the village of Al-Qasar during fighting between Iraqi soldiers and Islamic State fighters southeast of Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Displaced Iraqis leave their house in the frontline neighborhood of Intisar, eastern Mosul. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Members of the Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF) dance as they celebrate during a battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
A woman waves a white flag in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Children speak with a member of the Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF) during a battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
A member of the Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF) carries a weapon as he takes up position during a battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer
A member of an Iraqi Special forces intelligence team searches a house in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A masked Iraqi special forces soldier stands on top of a vehicle in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Iraqi soldiers take cover during operation against Islamic State militants in the frontline neighborhood of Intisar, eastern Mosul. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A woman and children look from a window at Iraqi special forces soldiers in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
