Pictures | Fri Jan 6, 2017 | 12:26am IST

Street battles of Mosul

Members of the Iraqi rapid response forces clash with Islamic State militants in the Mithaq district of eastern Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Thursday, January 05, 2017
1 / 20
A member of the Iraqi rapid response forces sits in a military vehicle during battle with Islamic State militants in the Mithaq district of eastern Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Thursday, January 05, 2017
2 / 20
A member of Iraqi rapid response forces carries his weapons during a battle with Islamic State militants in the Mithaq district of eastern Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Tuesday, January 03, 2017
3 / 20
Iraqi rapid response forces take cover from snipers during battle with Islamic State militants in the Mithaq district of eastern Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Thursday, January 05, 2017
4 / 20
Smoke rises from clashes during a battle with Islamic State militants in the Mithaq district of eastern Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Tuesday, January 03, 2017
5 / 20
An Iraqi air force helicopter fires during a battle with Islamic State militants, in the Mithaq district of eastern Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Tuesday, January 03, 2017
6 / 20
A member of Iraqi rapid response forces gestures during a battle with Islamic State militants in the Mithaq district of eastern Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Tuesday, January 03, 2017
7 / 20
A member of Iraqi security forces inspects a house in the Intisar district of eastern Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Saturday, December 31, 2016
8 / 20
Displaced Iraqi civilians, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, walk in the Mithaq district of eastern Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Tuesday, January 03, 2017
9 / 20
A displaced man, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, carries a woman in the Mithaq district. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Tuesday, January 03, 2017
10 / 20
A member of Iraqi rapid response forces sits in a military vehicle during battle with Islamic State militants in the Mithaq district. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Thursday, January 05, 2017
11 / 20
A member of Iraqi security forces looks at the body of an Islamic State militant who was killed during the clashes in the Intisar district. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Saturday, December 31, 2016
12 / 20
A member of Iraqi rapid response forces helps displaced Iraqi civilians, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, in the Mithaq district. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Tuesday, January 03, 2017
13 / 20
Displaced Iraqi civilians, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, take cover from snipers in the Mithaq district. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Tuesday, January 03, 2017
14 / 20
A member of Iraqi rapid response forces carries his weapon during a battle with Islamic State militants in the Mithaq district. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Tuesday, January 03, 2017
15 / 20
A civilian hands out tea to members of the Iraqi rapid response forces during a battle with the Islamic State militants in the Mithaq district of eastern Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Thursday, January 05, 2017
16 / 20
A member of the Iraqi rapid response forces holds a flower during battle with Islamic State militants in the Mithaq district. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Wednesday, January 04, 2017
17 / 20
A civilian takes a makeshift white flag on his home during battle with Islamic State militants in the Mithaq district. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Thursday, January 05, 2017
18 / 20
Iraqi rapid response forces gather during battle with Islamic State militants in the Mithaq district. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Tuesday, January 03, 2017
19 / 20
An aerial view of Mosul taken from helicopter is seen during the battle against Islamic State militants. REUTERS/Stephen Kalin

Reuters / Thursday, January 05, 2017
20 / 20
