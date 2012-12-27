Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Dec 28, 2012 | 1:40am IST

Street life in Aleppo's ruins

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter jokes with a child in the old city of Aleppo December 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter jokes with a child in the old city of Aleppo December 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Friday, December 28, 2012

A Free Syrian Army fighter jokes with a child in the old city of Aleppo December 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Close
1 / 25
<p>A blind man walks past damaged cars in the old city of Aleppo December 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah</p>

A blind man walks past damaged cars in the old city of Aleppo December 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Friday, December 28, 2012

A blind man walks past damaged cars in the old city of Aleppo December 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Close
2 / 25
<p>Men sit in the middle of the road in Aleppo December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah</p>

Men sit in the middle of the road in Aleppo December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Friday, December 28, 2012

Men sit in the middle of the road in Aleppo December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Close
3 / 25
<p>Women push baby strollers past damaged buildings in Aleppo December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

Women push baby strollers past damaged buildings in Aleppo December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Friday, December 28, 2012

Women push baby strollers past damaged buildings in Aleppo December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Close
4 / 25
<p>A general view shows Aleppo's castle December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

A general view shows Aleppo's castle December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Friday, December 28, 2012

A general view shows Aleppo's castle December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Close
5 / 25
<p>Syrians wait outside a bakery in Aleppo city December 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah</p>

Syrians wait outside a bakery in Aleppo city December 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Friday, December 28, 2012

Syrians wait outside a bakery in Aleppo city December 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Close
6 / 25
<p>Two boys sit near a fire in the Bustan al-Qaser area in Aleppo December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam</p>

Two boys sit near a fire in the Bustan al-Qaser area in Aleppo December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam

Friday, December 28, 2012

Two boys sit near a fire in the Bustan al-Qaser area in Aleppo December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam

Close
7 / 25
<p>Free Syrian Army fighters rest in the old city of Aleppo December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam</p>

Free Syrian Army fighters rest in the old city of Aleppo December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam

Friday, December 28, 2012

Free Syrian Army fighters rest in the old city of Aleppo December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam

Close
8 / 25
<p>A family rides a tricycle past a Free Syrian Army soldier manning a checkpoint in Aleppo December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

A family rides a tricycle past a Free Syrian Army soldier manning a checkpoint in Aleppo December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Friday, December 28, 2012

A family rides a tricycle past a Free Syrian Army soldier manning a checkpoint in Aleppo December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Close
9 / 25
<p>Boys play outside their house in the countryside of Aleppo December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah</p>

Boys play outside their house in the countryside of Aleppo December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Friday, December 28, 2012

Boys play outside their house in the countryside of Aleppo December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Close
10 / 25
<p>A boy holds a chicken at a market in Azaz city, North Aleppo, December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah</p>

A boy holds a chicken at a market in Azaz city, North Aleppo, December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Friday, December 28, 2012

A boy holds a chicken at a market in Azaz city, North Aleppo, December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Close
11 / 25
<p>A boy stands in front of a shop at a market in Azaz city, North Aleppo, December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah</p>

A boy stands in front of a shop at a market in Azaz city, North Aleppo, December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Friday, December 28, 2012

A boy stands in front of a shop at a market in Azaz city, North Aleppo, December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Close
12 / 25
<p>A child smiles inside a classroom in Aleppo November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam </p>

A child smiles inside a classroom in Aleppo November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam

Friday, December 28, 2012

A child smiles inside a classroom in Aleppo November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam

Close
13 / 25
<p>Children play on swings in Aleppo October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam</p>

Children play on swings in Aleppo October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam

Friday, December 28, 2012

Children play on swings in Aleppo October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam

Close
14 / 25
<p>Ahmad, a Syrian boy, shows his collection of shrapnel and empty bullets in front of a destroyed house in Aleppo's Tariq al-Bab district September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam</p>

Ahmad, a Syrian boy, shows his collection of shrapnel and empty bullets in front of a destroyed house in Aleppo's Tariq al-Bab district September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam

Friday, December 28, 2012

Ahmad, a Syrian boy, shows his collection of shrapnel and empty bullets in front of a destroyed house in Aleppo's Tariq al-Bab district September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam

Close
15 / 25
<p>Children play on burnt cars in Aleppo October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam</p>

Children play on burnt cars in Aleppo October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam

Friday, December 28, 2012

Children play on burnt cars in Aleppo October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam

Close
16 / 25
<p>A boy sits at a local bread bakery in the old city of Aleppo August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal</p>

A boy sits at a local bread bakery in the old city of Aleppo August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Friday, December 28, 2012

A boy sits at a local bread bakery in the old city of Aleppo August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Close
17 / 25
<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter smokes as he takes a break in Aleppo December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Aref Hretani</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter smokes as he takes a break in Aleppo December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Aref Hretani

Friday, December 28, 2012

A Free Syrian Army fighter smokes as he takes a break in Aleppo December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Aref Hretani

Close
18 / 25
<p>A man reacts in front of houses destroyed during a recent Syrian Air Force air strike in Azaz, some 47 km (29 miles) north of Aleppo, August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

A man reacts in front of houses destroyed during a recent Syrian Air Force air strike in Azaz, some 47 km (29 miles) north of Aleppo, August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Friday, December 28, 2012

A man reacts in front of houses destroyed during a recent Syrian Air Force air strike in Azaz, some 47 km (29 miles) north of Aleppo, August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
19 / 25
<p>A man stands in front of a wall damaged by a rocket attack from the previous night, in Al Sahara, Syria's Aleppo province, August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra</p>

A man stands in front of a wall damaged by a rocket attack from the previous night, in Al Sahara, Syria's Aleppo province, August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Friday, December 28, 2012

A man stands in front of a wall damaged by a rocket attack from the previous night, in Al Sahara, Syria's Aleppo province, August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Close
20 / 25
<p>Abdlhamid Haj Omar, 70, a father who lost three sons and two grandsons in the ongoing Syrian crisis, reacts as he visits their graves at the Martyrs' cemetery in Azaz city, North Aleppo, December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah</p>

Abdlhamid Haj Omar, 70, a father who lost three sons and two grandsons in the ongoing Syrian crisis, reacts as he visits their graves at the Martyrs' cemetery in Azaz city, North Aleppo, December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Friday, December 28, 2012

Abdlhamid Haj Omar, 70, a father who lost three sons and two grandsons in the ongoing Syrian crisis, reacts as he visits their graves at the Martyrs' cemetery in Azaz city, North Aleppo, December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Close
21 / 25
<p>A man sits in front of tombstone workshop in Aleppo August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

A man sits in front of tombstone workshop in Aleppo August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Friday, December 28, 2012

A man sits in front of tombstone workshop in Aleppo August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
22 / 25
<p>Members of the Free Syrian Army rest in Aleppo's district of Salah Edinne July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra</p>

Members of the Free Syrian Army rest in Aleppo's district of Salah Edinne July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Friday, December 28, 2012

Members of the Free Syrian Army rest in Aleppo's district of Salah Edinne July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Close
23 / 25
<p>Members of the Free Syrian Army pray on the streets of Aleppo December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

Members of the Free Syrian Army pray on the streets of Aleppo December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Friday, December 28, 2012

Members of the Free Syrian Army pray on the streets of Aleppo December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Close
24 / 25
<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter walks inside the market of the old city of Aleppo December 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter walks inside the market of the old city of Aleppo December 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Friday, December 28, 2012

A Free Syrian Army fighter walks inside the market of the old city of Aleppo December 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
All that Glitters

All that Glitters

Next Slideshows

All that Glitters

All that Glitters

Jewellery from every nook and cranny of India

28 Dec 2012
Frigid swims

Frigid swims

Swimmers brave the cold temperatures to take a dip.

26 Dec 2012
Boxing Day hunt

Boxing Day hunt

Members of the Quorn hunt participate in the annual Boxing Day hunt in Chiddingstone, England.

26 Dec 2012
Playing with fire

Playing with fire

Artists and performers wow crowds across India with death-defying fire stunts.

26 Dec 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast