Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Oct 4, 2013 | 12:05pm IST

Street Life in Delhi

<p>Students study inside the Delhi University campus in New Delhi September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

Students study inside the Delhi University campus in New Delhi September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Friday, October 04, 2013

Students study inside the Delhi University campus in New Delhi September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Close
1 / 21
<p>A boy washes clothes along the road near his makeshift tent, as evening falls in New Delhi October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A boy washes clothes along the road near his makeshift tent, as evening falls in New Delhi October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, October 04, 2013

A boy washes clothes along the road near his makeshift tent, as evening falls in New Delhi October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
2 / 21
<p>A rickshaw puller is reflected on the windowpane of a parked vehicle as he waits for passengers in New Delhi October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A rickshaw puller is reflected on the windowpane of a parked vehicle as he waits for passengers in New Delhi October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, October 04, 2013

A rickshaw puller is reflected on the windowpane of a parked vehicle as he waits for passengers in New Delhi October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
3 / 21
<p>A homeless woman cooks food along the road near the construction site of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) during dusk in New Delhi October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A homeless woman cooks food along the road near the construction site of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) during dusk in New Delhi October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, October 04, 2013

A homeless woman cooks food along the road near the construction site of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) during dusk in New Delhi October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
4 / 21
<p>A boy carrying mats looks on at a marketplace in the old quarters of Delhi September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

A boy carrying mats looks on at a marketplace in the old quarters of Delhi September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

Friday, October 04, 2013

A boy carrying mats looks on at a marketplace in the old quarters of Delhi September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

Close
5 / 21
<p>A boy reacts to the camera as he plays in an alley in New Delhi September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A boy reacts to the camera as he plays in an alley in New Delhi September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, October 04, 2013

A boy reacts to the camera as he plays in an alley in New Delhi September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
6 / 21
<p>A Hindu holy man walks at a marketplace in New Delhi September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A Hindu holy man walks at a marketplace in New Delhi September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, October 04, 2013

A Hindu holy man walks at a marketplace in New Delhi September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
7 / 21
<p>A vendor selling vegetables waits for customers at his stall inside a slum in New Delhi September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

A vendor selling vegetables waits for customers at his stall inside a slum in New Delhi September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Friday, October 04, 2013

A vendor selling vegetables waits for customers at his stall inside a slum in New Delhi September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Close
8 / 21
<p>A girl plays a game of leudo inside her home at a slum in New Delhi September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

A girl plays a game of leudo inside her home at a slum in New Delhi September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Friday, October 04, 2013

A girl plays a game of leudo inside her home at a slum in New Delhi September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Close
9 / 21
<p>A stray cat sits perched on a bicycle parked in an alley in the old quarters of Delhi September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

A stray cat sits perched on a bicycle parked in an alley in the old quarters of Delhi September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

Friday, October 04, 2013

A stray cat sits perched on a bicycle parked in an alley in the old quarters of Delhi September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

Close
10 / 21
<p>A labourer makes a call at a roadside telephone booth in the old quarters of Delhi September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

A labourer makes a call at a roadside telephone booth in the old quarters of Delhi September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Friday, October 04, 2013

A labourer makes a call at a roadside telephone booth in the old quarters of Delhi September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Close
11 / 21
<p>A vendor arranges garments for sale on a pavement in the old quarters of Delhi September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

A vendor arranges garments for sale on a pavement in the old quarters of Delhi September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Friday, October 04, 2013

A vendor arranges garments for sale on a pavement in the old quarters of Delhi September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Close
12 / 21
<p>A labourer carries bricks on his back through an alley in the old quarters of Delhi, September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

A labourer carries bricks on his back through an alley in the old quarters of Delhi, September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Friday, October 04, 2013

A labourer carries bricks on his back through an alley in the old quarters of Delhi, September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Close
13 / 21
<p>A schoolboy walks through an alley during the early morning in the old quarters of Delhi, September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

A schoolboy walks through an alley during the early morning in the old quarters of Delhi, September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Friday, October 04, 2013

A schoolboy walks through an alley during the early morning in the old quarters of Delhi, September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Close
14 / 21
<p>People reach out their hands as they wait to receive food provided by a charitable organisation outside a temple in New Delhi September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

People reach out their hands as they wait to receive food provided by a charitable organisation outside a temple in New Delhi September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Friday, October 04, 2013

People reach out their hands as they wait to receive food provided by a charitable organisation outside a temple in New Delhi September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Close
15 / 21
<p>Labourers work inside an embroidery factory in New Delhi September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

Labourers work inside an embroidery factory in New Delhi September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Friday, October 04, 2013

Labourers work inside an embroidery factory in New Delhi September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Close
16 / 21
<p>A Hindu priest (2nd R) blesses a new car with its owners outside a temple in New Delhi September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

A Hindu priest (2nd R) blesses a new car with its owners outside a temple in New Delhi September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Friday, October 04, 2013

A Hindu priest (2nd R) blesses a new car with its owners outside a temple in New Delhi September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Close
17 / 21
<p>A customer buys fruits from a roadside market in the old quarters of Delhi August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

A customer buys fruits from a roadside market in the old quarters of Delhi August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Friday, October 04, 2013

A customer buys fruits from a roadside market in the old quarters of Delhi August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
18 / 21
<p>School children use an umbrella while walking on a pavement as it drizzles in New Delhi August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files</p>

School children use an umbrella while walking on a pavement as it drizzles in New Delhi August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files

Friday, October 04, 2013

School children use an umbrella while walking on a pavement as it drizzles in New Delhi August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files

Close
19 / 21
<p>A rickshaw puller uses a plastic sheet to cover himself from rain along a pavement in New Delhi August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

A rickshaw puller uses a plastic sheet to cover himself from rain along a pavement in New Delhi August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Friday, October 04, 2013

A rickshaw puller uses a plastic sheet to cover himself from rain along a pavement in New Delhi August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Close
20 / 21
<p>A sadhu, or Hindu holy man, takes a nap at a temple in New Delhi April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal/Files</p>

A sadhu, or Hindu holy man, takes a nap at a temple in New Delhi April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal/Files

Friday, October 04, 2013

A sadhu, or Hindu holy man, takes a nap at a temple in New Delhi April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal/Files

Close
21 / 21
View Again
View Next
Street Life in Delhi

Street Life in Delhi

Next Slideshows

Street Life in Delhi

Street Life in Delhi

A look at life on the streets of Delhi.

04 Oct 2013
Welcome to the Twitterverse

Welcome to the Twitterverse

As Twitter prepares to file its IPO, a look at the ways people around the world use Twitter, from Internet activism to business to just keeping in touch.

04 Oct 2013
Things kids do

Things kids do

They play, they throw sheep in water and sometimes they work to earn a living.

03 Oct 2013
Scenes from the shutdown

Scenes from the shutdown

Images from the U.S. government shutdown.

02 Oct 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Eve of the French election

Eve of the French election

With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.

India this week

India this week

Our best photos from India from the past week.

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures