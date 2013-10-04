Street Life in Delhi
Students study inside the Delhi University campus in New Delhi September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A boy washes clothes along the road near his makeshift tent, as evening falls in New Delhi October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A rickshaw puller is reflected on the windowpane of a parked vehicle as he waits for passengers in New Delhi October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A homeless woman cooks food along the road near the construction site of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) during dusk in New Delhi October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A boy carrying mats looks on at a marketplace in the old quarters of Delhi September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
A boy reacts to the camera as he plays in an alley in New Delhi September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Hindu holy man walks at a marketplace in New Delhi September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A vendor selling vegetables waits for customers at his stall inside a slum in New Delhi September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A girl plays a game of leudo inside her home at a slum in New Delhi September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A stray cat sits perched on a bicycle parked in an alley in the old quarters of Delhi September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
A labourer makes a call at a roadside telephone booth in the old quarters of Delhi September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A vendor arranges garments for sale on a pavement in the old quarters of Delhi September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A labourer carries bricks on his back through an alley in the old quarters of Delhi, September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A schoolboy walks through an alley during the early morning in the old quarters of Delhi, September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
People reach out their hands as they wait to receive food provided by a charitable organisation outside a temple in New Delhi September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Labourers work inside an embroidery factory in New Delhi September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A Hindu priest (2nd R) blesses a new car with its owners outside a temple in New Delhi September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A customer buys fruits from a roadside market in the old quarters of Delhi August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
School children use an umbrella while walking on a pavement as it drizzles in New Delhi August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files
A rickshaw puller uses a plastic sheet to cover himself from rain along a pavement in New Delhi August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A sadhu, or Hindu holy man, takes a nap at a temple in New Delhi April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal/Files
