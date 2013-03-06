Edition:
Wed Mar 6, 2013

Street sleepers

<p>A stranded passenger sleeps on a railway station platform during a strike in Kolkata October 31, 2007. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal</p>

<p>A man sleeps beside the street at a slum in Ahmedabad in Gujarat March 6, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta</p>

<p>A worker sleeps on a hand cart at a wholesale poultry market in Mumbai August 16, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>A labourer sleeps in a roll of underground cables at a construction site in Jammu September 20, 2010. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta</p>

<p>A labourer sleeps inside an old vehicle kept on a sale at a scrap yard in Mumbai May 9, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>A woman sleeps in front of her belongings, hanging from the shutters of a shop, in Kolkata September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

<p>A worker takes a nap on the spread maize kept for drying at a wholesale grain market in Chandigarh October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma</p>

<p>Workers sleep on top of a car at an automobile spare parts market in the old quarters of Delhi June 23, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>A man takes a nap at the entrance of a closed house in Mumbai, September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>A volunteer rests on his boat along the shore of the Arabian Sea in Mumbai September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>A man sleeps early in the morning among his cattle at a livestock market in Mumbai October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>A homeless man sleeps on the sidewalk of a newly painted bridge in Kolkata April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

<p>Noor Jahan, 5, sleeps on chalk drawings she made as her mother begs for alms at a railway station in Mumbai December 7, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

