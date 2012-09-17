Street vendors in India
Rehman, a streetside vendor, wears a pair of illuminated devil's horns as he waits for customers to buy his toys outside a fair in Mumbai, September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Vendor Mohammed Ali waits for customers at his roadside stall selling antique gramophones and telephones, in Chennai September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Babu
A balloon seller takes a nap in front of the closed shops on the occasion of Eid-al-Fitr in the old quarters of Delhi August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
A vendor stands at his stall selling roasted corn by the roadside in Jammu August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Vendors hold bags of cotton candy for sale as they look for customers in New Delhi June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A woman sells vegetables at a roadside stall in front of a beauty salon in Mumbai March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A woman wearing a mask blows bubbles as she sells toys at along the roadside in Mumbai February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A vendor selling paintings of Hindu gods and goddesses waits for customers outside the Bhavnath temple during the Mahashivratri festival in Junagadh district, in Gujarat, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A vendor serving tea in earthen cups waits for customers at the venue of the annual Literature Festival in Jaipur, January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain
A vendor blows a toy balloon for sale on a street at Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
Kashmiri vendors selling "Kangris" or traditional firepots walk on a street on a cold day in Srinagar January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
Women selling vegetables in front of a shop wait for customers at a market in Leh, 443 km east of Srinagar July 7, 2011. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
Vendors selling fruits and clothes wait for customers at their stalls under a parked truck, on a roadside in Kolkata May 28, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A streetside vendor uses cotton buds to clean the ears of another man in Mumbai, May 24, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Nilesh, a streetside vendor, sits on the pavement next to his cow outside a temple in Mumbai April 15, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A fruit vendor takes shelter under his cycle-stall during a monsoon shower in New Delhi September 20, 2010. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
A vendor sells garlands of marigold flowers at a wholesale flower market ahead of "Janamashtmi", in Kolkata August 30, 2010. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A vendor plays a flute as he tries to attract people to buy flutes in front of "Hawa Mahal", also known as "Palace of Winds" in Jaipur, August 15, 2010. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
A man carries cane baskets along a roadside to sell them in a market in Nalchar village, about 76 km south of Agartala, April 13, 2009. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
A vendor arranges umbrellas for sale on a roadside in Ahmedabad June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A vendor (L) fixes a set of artificial teeth into the mouth of a Kashmiri man at a roadside in Srinagar May 4, 2010. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
A candy seller walks past a couple sitting on a promenade in Mumbai June 12, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A vendor waits for customers for his basket of ducks at a wholesale market in Kolkata January 24, 2008. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw
A woman holds her child as she sells Indian national flags on the eve of India's Independence Day at a roadside in New Delhi August 14, 2007. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
