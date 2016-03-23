Edition:
Street workers in Kolkata

A man brushes his teeth with a neem twig early morning next to a row of hand-pulled rickshaws in Kolkata, March 12, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Ratan Mandal, 10, pulls three-year-old Bubai Tati, as he sits on a broken box on a railway track in a slum area in Kolkata, March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Cycle rickshaw drivers sleep in their rickshaws along a roadside early morning in Kolkata, March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A man fills a container with drinking water from a roadside municipal tap in Kolkata, March 12, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A masseur tends to a customer on the banks of the River Ganges in Kolkata, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Labourers speak on mobile phones opposite a public call office (PCO) in a market area in Kolkata, March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Ratana Das, 40, a female vendor, carries sacks full of clothes at a second-hand clothing market early morning in Kolkata, March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A boy plays with a goat at a market in Kolkata, March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Female vendors selling flower garlands eat their lunch under a bridge at a wholesale flower market in Kolkata, March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Local band members wait to board a passenger bus to reach a wedding procession venue in Kolkata, March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Ratan Samanta, 29, cooks a meal between the railway tracks in a slum area of Kolkata, March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Mohammad Afroze, 15, plays soccer in an alley as used pairs of jeans are hung to dry before they are sold in a second-hand clothes market in Kolkata, March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Labourers drink tea as they rest after work in a wholesale vegetable market in Kolkata, March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Homeless children play in a parking area of a railway station in Kolkata, March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Mohammad Kausar, 24, and Mohammad Aslam, 25, play carrom at the roadside in a market area in Kolkata, March 12, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Jojinder Yadav, 38, carries a filled cooking oil tin to load it on a truck in Kolkata, March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Nizamuddin, 60, pours cooking oil into tins as he weighs them at a wholesale market in Kolkata, March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Men bathe at a roadside municipal tap in Kolkata, March 12, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Rahul Shaw, 10, reads a textbook in his father's rickshaw before he goes to school in Kolkata, March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

