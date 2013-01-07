Edition:
Streets of Aleppo

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter feeds a cat in the old city of Aleppo, January 6, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman </p>

<p>Free Syrian Army fighters rest in the old city of Aleppo, December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam </p>

<p>Children sit on school benches at Al-Tawheed school in Aleppo, January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman </p>

<p>Free Syrian Army fighters sleep inside an occupied room at El Edaa district in Syria's northwestern city of Aleppo, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal </p>

<p>A father reacts after the death of two of his children, whom activists said were killed by shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, at al-Ansari area in Aleppo, January 3, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman </p>

<p>A boy watches men dig graves for future casualties of Syria's civil conflict at Sheikh Saeed cemetery in Azaz city, north of Aleppo, December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah </p>

<p>A view from a car shows Aleppo at night, January 6, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman </p>

<p>Children hang from the barrel of a tank, which was captured by the Free Syrian Army, as it is repaired in Azaz city, north Aleppo, December 30,2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah </p>

<p>Members of the Free Syrian Army are seen at a front line in al-Mid area in Aleppo city in northern Syria, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam </p>

<p>A boy stands in front of a shop at a market in Azaz city, North Aleppo, December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah </p>

<p>Fighters from the Islamist Syrian rebel group Jabhat al-Nusra clean their weapons in Aleppo, December 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah </p>

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter takes up position inside a burnt room in the Aleppo district of Salaheddine, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam </p>

<p>Members of the Free Syrian Army pray on the streets of Aleppo, December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman </p>

<p>Free Syrian Fighters drink tea as they rest in Aleppo's district of Salaheddine, December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman </p>

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter pulls a boy off the street as a sniper fires during fighting with forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar el-Assad in Aleppo city, December, 31, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah </p>

<p>Free Syrian Army fighters take their position at the front line during a fight with forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo, December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah </p>

<p>Children play on swings in Aleppo, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam </p>

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter smiles in a bunker they use to take shelter from fighter jet air-strikes in Aleppo, December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah </p>

<p>Boy cut tree branches at a public park to be used for heating in Aleppo, January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman </p>

<p>A fighter from the Islamist Syrian rebel group Jabhat al-Nusra walks among damaged houses in Aleppo, December 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah</p>

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter asks a child to move away from his house's window as a security measure in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr district, December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman </p>

<p>A man digs a grave for a future casualty of Syria's civil war, at Sheikh Saeed cemetery in Azaz city, north of Aleppo, December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah </p>

<p>A man searches for survivors after an air strike by a fighter jet loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Azaz city, North Aleppo, December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah </p>

<p>Free Syrian Army fighters take their positions as one of them fires during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Qastal Harami area in Aleppo. Photo released December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Saad Al-Jabri </p>

<p>Abdlhamid Haj Omar, 70, a father who lost three sons and two grandsons in the ongoing Syrian crisis, reacts as he visits their graves at the Martyrs' cemetery in Azaz city, North Aleppo, December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah </p>

