Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Nov 26, 2014 | 1:35am IST

Streets of Ferguson

Police form a line in the street under a holiday sign after a grand jury returned no indictment in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson. REUTERS/Jim Young

Police form a line in the street under a holiday sign after a grand jury returned no indictment in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Tuesday, November 25, 2014
Police form a line in the street under a holiday sign after a grand jury returned no indictment in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
1 / 24
Vehicles at a car dealership are set afire in Ferguson.

Vehicles at a car dealership are set afire in Ferguson.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 25, 2014
Vehicles at a car dealership are set afire in Ferguson.
Close
2 / 24
A protester stands in the street after being treated for tear gas exposure after a grand jury returned no indictment in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson.

A protester stands in the street after being treated for tear gas exposure after a grand jury returned no indictment in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 25, 2014
A protester stands in the street after being treated for tear gas exposure after a grand jury returned no indictment in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson.
Close
3 / 24
Police search a building following rioting after a grand jury returned no indictment in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson.

Police search a building following rioting after a grand jury returned no indictment in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 25, 2014
Police search a building following rioting after a grand jury returned no indictment in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson.
Close
4 / 24
Protesters run from a cloud of tear gas after a grand jury returned no indictment in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson.

Protesters run from a cloud of tear gas after a grand jury returned no indictment in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 25, 2014
Protesters run from a cloud of tear gas after a grand jury returned no indictment in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson.
Close
5 / 24
A resident, lying shirtless, keeps warm as another approaches the blazing skeleton of Juanita's Fashions R Boutique after it was burned to the ground in Ferguson.

A resident, lying shirtless, keeps warm as another approaches the blazing skeleton of Juanita's Fashions R Boutique after it was burned to the ground in Ferguson.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 25, 2014
A resident, lying shirtless, keeps warm as another approaches the blazing skeleton of Juanita's Fashions R Boutique after it was burned to the ground in Ferguson.
Close
6 / 24
A man leaves a Smart & Final food and supply store during a demonstration following the grand jury decision in the Ferguson.

A man leaves a Smart & Final food and supply store during a demonstration following the grand jury decision in the Ferguson.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 25, 2014
A man leaves a Smart & Final food and supply store during a demonstration following the grand jury decision in the Ferguson.
Close
7 / 24
The interior of a vandalized police car is shown in Ferguson.

The interior of a vandalized police car is shown in Ferguson.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 25, 2014
The interior of a vandalized police car is shown in Ferguson.
Close
8 / 24
A man raises his arms in front of a burning police vehicle after a grand jury returned no indictment in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson.

A man raises his arms in front of a burning police vehicle after a grand jury returned no indictment in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 25, 2014
A man raises his arms in front of a burning police vehicle after a grand jury returned no indictment in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson.
Close
9 / 24
A protester holds a sign outside a burning Walgreens drug store after a grand jury returned no indictment in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson.

A protester holds a sign outside a burning Walgreens drug store after a grand jury returned no indictment in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 25, 2014
A protester holds a sign outside a burning Walgreens drug store after a grand jury returned no indictment in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson.
Close
10 / 24
A protester stands with his hands on his head as a cloud of tear gas approaches after a grand jury returned no indictment in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson.

A protester stands with his hands on his head as a cloud of tear gas approaches after a grand jury returned no indictment in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 25, 2014
A protester stands with his hands on his head as a cloud of tear gas approaches after a grand jury returned no indictment in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson.
Close
11 / 24
Police officers advance on demonstrators during a demonstration following the grand jury decision in the Ferguson.

Police officers advance on demonstrators during a demonstration following the grand jury decision in the Ferguson.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 25, 2014
Police officers advance on demonstrators during a demonstration following the grand jury decision in the Ferguson.
Close
12 / 24
Protesters vandalize a police car outside the Ferguson Police Department in Ferguson.

Protesters vandalize a police car outside the Ferguson Police Department in Ferguson.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 25, 2014
Protesters vandalize a police car outside the Ferguson Police Department in Ferguson.
Close
13 / 24
A car burns on the street after a grand jury returned no indictment in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson.

A car burns on the street after a grand jury returned no indictment in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 25, 2014
A car burns on the street after a grand jury returned no indictment in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson.
Close
14 / 24
Men try to stop protesters from throwing rocks at local businesses after a grand jury returned no indictment in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson.

Men try to stop protesters from throwing rocks at local businesses after a grand jury returned no indictment in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 25, 2014
Men try to stop protesters from throwing rocks at local businesses after a grand jury returned no indictment in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson.
Close
15 / 24
A man walks past a burning building during rioting after a grand jury returned no indictment in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson.

A man walks past a burning building during rioting after a grand jury returned no indictment in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 25, 2014
A man walks past a burning building during rioting after a grand jury returned no indictment in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson.
Close
16 / 24
Police march past a burning police vehicle after a grand jury returned no indictment in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson.

Police march past a burning police vehicle after a grand jury returned no indictment in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 25, 2014
Police march past a burning police vehicle after a grand jury returned no indictment in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson.
Close
17 / 24
A man enters a burning Walgreens drug store after a grand jury returned no indictment in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson.

A man enters a burning Walgreens drug store after a grand jury returned no indictment in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 25, 2014
A man enters a burning Walgreens drug store after a grand jury returned no indictment in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson.
Close
18 / 24
Protesters approach a police line with their hands up after a grand jury returned no indictment in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson.

Protesters approach a police line with their hands up after a grand jury returned no indictment in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 25, 2014
Protesters approach a police line with their hands up after a grand jury returned no indictment in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson.
Close
19 / 24
A woman approaches the barricade to confront the police outside the Ferguson Police Department in Ferguson.

A woman approaches the barricade to confront the police outside the Ferguson Police Department in Ferguson.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 25, 2014
A woman approaches the barricade to confront the police outside the Ferguson Police Department in Ferguson.
Close
20 / 24
Police officers look over the site of a building that was burned in riots the previous night in Ferguson.

Police officers look over the site of a building that was burned in riots the previous night in Ferguson.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 25, 2014
Police officers look over the site of a building that was burned in riots the previous night in Ferguson.
Close
21 / 24
Volunteers and workers clear soot from the site where a police vehicle was set ablaze in Ferguson.

Volunteers and workers clear soot from the site where a police vehicle was set ablaze in Ferguson.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 25, 2014
Volunteers and workers clear soot from the site where a police vehicle was set ablaze in Ferguson.
Close
22 / 24
People clean up a business that was damaged in riots the previous night in Ferguson.

People clean up a business that was damaged in riots the previous night in Ferguson.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 25, 2014
People clean up a business that was damaged in riots the previous night in Ferguson.
Close
23 / 24
Police officers look over the site of a building that was burned in riots the previous night in Ferguson.

Police officers look over the site of a building that was burned in riots the previous night in Ferguson.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 25, 2014
Police officers look over the site of a building that was burned in riots the previous night in Ferguson.
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Ferguson reacts to grand jury decision

Ferguson reacts to grand jury decision

Next Slideshows

Ferguson reacts to grand jury decision

Ferguson reacts to grand jury decision

A grand jury declines to bring charges against a Ferguson police officer who killed an unarmed teenager.

25 Nov 2014
Assembly Elections

Assembly Elections

Assembly elections are underway in Jammu and Kashmir and Jharkhand

25 Nov 2014
Where ships come to die

Where ships come to die

Decommissioned ships are taken to ship breaking yards, where they are broken down and their parts sold off as scraps.

25 Nov 2014
Mission to Tabit

Mission to Tabit

A peacekeeping mission investigates an alleged mass rape of 200 women and girls in a Darfur town.

23 Nov 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Meet France's new First Lady

Meet France's new First Lady

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

MTV Movie and TV Awards

MTV Movie and TV Awards

Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

Cuba hosts first transgender Mass

Cuba hosts first transgender Mass

For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.

MTV's rained-out red carpet

MTV's rained-out red carpet

A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.

Mexico's poppy war

Mexico's poppy war

The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.

MTVs rained-out red carpet

MTVs rained-out red carpet

A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures