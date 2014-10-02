Streets of Hong Kong
Protesters react as Joshua Wong (not pictured), leader of the student movement, speaks to the crowd outside the government headquarters building in Hong Kong October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A man holds a microphone as protesters turn on their mobile phone flashlights outside the government headquarters building in Hong Kong October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Police officers try to remove a protester from the entrance to Hong Kong's Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying offices next to the government headquarters building in Hong Kong, October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A woman carrying an umbrella walks on a footbridge displaying notes left by pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Hundreds of protesters occupy a main road for the third day at Causeway Bay shopping district in Hong Kong October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Joshua Wong, leader of the student movement, delivers a speech as protesters block the main street to the financial Central district, outside the government headquarters building in Hong Kong October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Micha Benoliel, CEO and co-founder of Open Garden, takes a picture on a main road that pro-democracy protesters have blocked at the Central financial district in Hong Kong October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A man picks up garbage along an area blocked by protesters outside of the government headquarters building in Hong Kong, October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Protesters gather around the Golden Bauhinia Square before an official flag raising ceremony to commemorate the Chinese National Day in Hong Kong, October 1, 2014. The sign on the left reads "Students love peace, love democracy, love Hong Kong" ...more
Buses covered with messages of support stop at a main street at Mongkok shopping district after thousands of protesters blocked the road in Hong Kong October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Paul Zimmerman, a district councilor, raises a yellow umbrella as Hong Kong Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying and other officials make a toast to guests at a reception following a flag raising ceremony in Hong Kong October 1, 2014, celebrating the 65th...more
Protesters rest in front of barricades as they block the main road at Causeway Bay shopping district in Hong Kong September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Protesters walk along a street as they block an area near the government headquarters building in Hong Kong September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Protesters take shelter from the rain under umbrellas as they block the main street to the financial Central district outside of the government headquarters in Hong Kong, September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A Chinese tourist looks at a road block setup by protesters along a main street at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Protesters block a street near government headquarters in Hong Kong September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Protesters hold their mobile phones as they block the main street to the financial Central district, outside the government headquarters, in Hong Kong, September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A protester raises his arms as police officers try to disperse the crowd near the government headquarters in Hong Kong, September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Riot police fire teargas to disperse protesters after thousands of demonstrators blocked the main street to the financial Central district outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A protester raises his umbrellas in front of tear gas which was fired by riot police to disperse protesters blocking the main street to the financial Central district outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong, September 28, 2014....more
A protester sits on a chair as he blocks the main street to the financial Central district outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Police officers sleep as protesters (not pictured) block the main street to the financial Central district outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong, September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Riot police stand guard at Central in Hong Kong September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Riot police fire teargas to disperse protesters, after thousands of protesters blocked the main street to the financial Central district outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Riot police walk in between tear gas to disperse protesters after thousands of protesters blocked the main street to the financial Central district outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A protester sits as he blocks the main street to the financial Central district outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Riot police use pepper spray as they clash with protesters, as tens of thousands of protesters block the main street to the financial Central district outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Protesters disperse as riot police fire teargas after thousands of protesters blocked the main street to the financial Central district outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A protester throws an umbrella at riot police as fellow demonstrators blocked the main street to the financial Central district outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Tens of thousands of protesters block traffic on the main road leading to the financial Central district outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Riot police target pro-democracy students with pepper spray after hundreds of protesters stormed into a restricted area in Hong Kong September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A pro-democracy student stands on railings during a rally outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong, as riot police stand guard, early September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A protester reacts as she is dragged away by police after storming in government headquarters in Hong Kong September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Riot police scuffle with pro-democracy students after they stormed into a restricted area at the government headquarters, after a rally ahead of the October 1 "Occupy Central" civil disobedience movement in Hong Kong September 27, 2014. ...more
A protester receives help after being pepper sprayed during a confrontation with the police, following a rally for the October 1 "Occupy Central" civil disobedience movement in Hong Kong September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Next Slideshows
World rallies behind Hong Kong
People around the world show support for the "Umbrella Revolution".
Deadly volcano in Japan
A deadly eruption catches hundreds of hikers unaware in clouds of rock and ash.
In the Ebola hot zone
In and around the Ebola quarantine zones.
HIV/AIDS in India
Around 2.1 million people in India suffer from HIV/AIDS.
MORE IN PICTURES
Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby
Always Dreaming won the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky on a sloppy track.
India This Week
Our best India pictures from this week.
Countdown to the French election
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.
Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean
On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.
Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault
Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Trump returns to New York
President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.