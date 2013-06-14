Edition:
Streets of old Delhi

<p>Vendors wait for customers at their fruit stalls on a roadside in the old quarters of Delhi June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>A man eats watermelon at a roadside in the old quarters of Delhi June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>A man pulls his cycle rickshaw with passengers along a road in the old quarters of Delhi June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>A vendor looks up as he sorts his mangoes on a roadside in the old quarters of Delhi June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>A man stands on the balcony of a building at a wholesale grocery market in the old quarters of Delhi June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>Labourers use a handcart to carry sacks at a wholesale grocery market in the old quarters of Delhi June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>Labourers rest after the day's work along a roadside at a wholesale grocery market in the old quarters of Delhi June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>A vendor waits for customers, at his roadside stall selling bags, at a wholesale grocery market in the old quarters of Delhi June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

