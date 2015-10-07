Edition:
Streets of Tehran

A woman walks with her purchased goods at the Grand Bazaar in central Tehran October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

A couple stands in front of a jewelry shop at the Grand Bazaar in central Tehran October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

People walk at the Grand Bazaar in central Tehran October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

A blind man plays the harmonica at the Grand Bazaar in central Tehran October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

A photograph of Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei sits on a table in the lobby of a hotel in Tehran, Iran August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Women wait for a bus in central Tehran, Iran August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A money changer displays U.S. and Iranian banknotes at the Grand Bazaar in central Tehran October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

A woman speaks with a seller at the Grand Bazaar in central Tehran October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

A woman is driven past a building site in central Tehran, August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A woman walks past an American-made aircraft F5 (Tiger) at Holy Defence Museum in Tehran September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

Cats sit outside a building in the British-owned Gulhak compound in Tehran, Iran August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A man sleeps by his motorcycle in Tehran, Iran August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Men use an elevator in a Tehran hotel, Iran August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A man smokes on a rooftop in Tehran, Iran August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Men look at newspapers at a road side stall in central Tehran, Iran August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A poster referring to the International English Language Testing System is seen at a bus stop in Tehran, Iran August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A single red rose grows on a Commonwealth war grave in the Gulhak compound in Tehran, Iran August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Motorcyclists smile as a convoy carrying members of the British media leaves the British Embassy in Tehran, Iran August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

