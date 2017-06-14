Streets of Venezuela
A child affected by tear gas is assisted by volunteer members of a primary care response team during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Protesters hug during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A woman reacts to tear gas during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Protesters run during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. The writing on the shield reads "Resistance, liberators of Venezuela." REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Protesters run during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
People walk past the broken fencing of a building after opposition supporters and security forces clashed in and outside the building on Tuesday according to residents, in Caracas. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Protesters gather material to block a street during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A woman walks through a broken door after opposition supporters and security forces clashed in and outside a residential building on Tuesday according to residents, in Caracas. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A man stands in a garage and next to a car with a shattered window after opposition supporters and security forces clashed in and outside the building on Tuesday according to residents, in Caracas. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A man walks through a broken main gate after opposition supporters and security forces clashed in and outside residential buildings on Tuesday according to residents, in Caracas. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Protesters react in front of a fire burning at the entrance of a building, housing the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice and a bank branch, during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia...more
Protesters hug in front of a fire burning at the entrance of a building, housing the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice and a bank branch, during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Protesters crouch behind their shields outside a building housing the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice and a bank branch, during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A protester shields a pedestrian during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Protesters vandalize a bank branch, housed in the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice, during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
An injured protester is assisted during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Demonstrators prepare to block a street during protests against Venezuela's president Nicolas Maduro government in Caracas. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Demonstrators roll on skateboards on a list of the victims of the violence during protests against Venezuela's president Nicolas Maduro government in Caracas. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Protesters hide behind a barricade during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Protesters stand outside a burning bank branch, housed in the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice, during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A protester sits behind a barricade during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Protesters help an injured fellow protester during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A protester holds a national flag as a bank branch, housed in the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice, burns during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Next Slideshows
Displaced from Raqqa
As the Raqqa offensive to retake the Syrian stronghold of Islamic State, tens of thousands of people have been uprooted by the fighting.
Rainbow flag burned at Ukraine Pride event
Anti-LGBT protesters burned a rainbow flag during the opening ceremony of Kiev Pride 2017 in the Ukrainian capital.
Children in flight from western Mosul
Children flee in the arms of loved ones as the assault bears down on Islamic State's last remaining enclave in Mosul.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
The seizure of Marawi by hundreds of local and foreign fighters has alarmed Southeast Asian nations, which fear Islamic State is trying to establish a...
MORE IN PICTURES
PM Modi's Portugal tour
Pictures from the PM Modi's visit to Portugal on the first leg of his three-nation tour.
Women's Cricket World Cup - England vs India
Pictures from the ICC Women's World Cup 2017 as India and England open the tournament at County Ground.
Glastonbury Festival
Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.
Closing in on Raqqa
U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MS-13 gang members behind bars
Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.
Last Friday of Ramadan in India
Muslims offer prayers during the last Friday of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in India.
Battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.