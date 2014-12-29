Stricken ferry adrift in Adriatic
The car ferry Norman Atlantic burns in waters off Greece, December 28, 2014. REUTERS/Guardia Costiera
A person is lifted on an Italian Navy helicopter as the car ferry Norman Atlantic burns in waters off Greece, December 28, 2014. REUTERS/Marina Militare
The car ferry Norman Atlantic burns in waters off Greece, December 28, 2014. REUTERS/Guardia Costiera
An Italian Navy member looks out from helicopter as the car ferry Norman Atlantic burns in waters off Greece, December 28, 2014. REUTERS/Marina Militare
The car ferry Norman Atlantic burns in waters off Greece, December 28, 2014. REUTERS/Guardia Costiera
The car ferry Norman Atlantic burns in waters off Greece, December 28, 2014. REUTERS/Guardia Costiera
The car ferry Norman Atlantic burns in waters off Greece, December 28, 2014. REUTERS/Guardia Costiera
The car ferry Norman Atlantic burns in waters off Greece. December 28, 2014. REUTERS/Guardia Costiera
The car ferry Norman Atlantic burns in waters off Greece, December 28, 2014. REUTERS/Marina Militare
The car ferry Norman Atlantic burns in waters off Greece, December 28, 2014. REUTERS/Guardia Costiera
The car ferry Norman Atlantic burns in waters off Greece, December 28, 2014. REUTERS/Marina Militare
Italian Coast Guard members stand next a body as they arrive in the Brindisi harbor, December 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
The car ferry Norman Atlantic burns in waters off Greece, December 28, 2014. REUTERS/Marina Militare
The car ferry Norman Atlantic burns in waters off Greece, December 28, 2014. REUTERS/Marina Militare
A person rescued from the Norman Atlantic vessel in the Adriatic sea is carried by medics off the ambulance as they arrive at the Antonio Perrino hospital in Brindisi, Italy, December 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
The car ferry Norman Atlantic burns in waters off Greece, December 28, 2014. REUTERS/Marina Militare
The car ferry Norman Atlantic burns in waters off Greece, December 28, 2014. REUTERS/Marina Militare
The car ferry Norman Atlantic burns in waters off Greece, December 28, 2014. REUTERS/Marina Militare
Next Slideshows
AirAsia flight missing
An AirAsia flight from Indonesia to Singapore, with 162 people on board, lost contact with air traffic control.
In the heart of Ebola
Sierra Leone, Guinea and Liberia are at the center of the world's worst recorded outbreak of Ebola.
Last days in Afghanistan
American troops on mission at forward operating base Gamberi in Afghanistan.
India This Week
Some of our best photos from across the country this week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Venezuela's elders throw punches at police
Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima
Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.
Palestinian hunger strike grows
More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Dior in the desert
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.
Eurovision: the contenders
The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.
Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak
A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.