Pictures | Mon Dec 29, 2014 | 11:02am IST

Stricken ferry adrift in Adriatic

The car ferry Norman Atlantic burns in waters off Greece, December 28, 2014. REUTERS/Guardia Costiera

Reuters / Monday, December 29, 2014
A person is lifted on an Italian Navy helicopter as the car ferry Norman Atlantic burns in waters off Greece, December 28, 2014. REUTERS/Marina Militare

Reuters / Monday, December 29, 2014
The car ferry Norman Atlantic burns in waters off Greece, December 28, 2014. REUTERS/Guardia Costiera

Reuters / Monday, December 29, 2014
An Italian Navy member looks out from helicopter as the car ferry Norman Atlantic burns in waters off Greece, December 28, 2014. REUTERS/Marina Militare

Reuters / Monday, December 29, 2014
The car ferry Norman Atlantic burns in waters off Greece, December 28, 2014. REUTERS/Guardia Costiera

Reuters / Monday, December 29, 2014
The car ferry Norman Atlantic burns in waters off Greece, December 28, 2014. REUTERS/Guardia Costiera

Reuters / Monday, December 29, 2014
The car ferry Norman Atlantic burns in waters off Greece, December 28, 2014. REUTERS/Guardia Costiera

Reuters / Monday, December 29, 2014
The car ferry Norman Atlantic burns in waters off Greece. December 28, 2014. REUTERS/Guardia Costiera

Reuters / Monday, December 29, 2014
The car ferry Norman Atlantic burns in waters off Greece, December 28, 2014. REUTERS/Marina Militare

Reuters / Monday, December 29, 2014
The car ferry Norman Atlantic burns in waters off Greece, December 28, 2014. REUTERS/Guardia Costiera

Reuters / Monday, December 29, 2014
The car ferry Norman Atlantic burns in waters off Greece, December 28, 2014. REUTERS/Marina Militare

Reuters / Monday, December 29, 2014
Italian Coast Guard members stand next a body as they arrive in the Brindisi harbor, December 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

Reuters / Monday, December 29, 2014
The car ferry Norman Atlantic burns in waters off Greece, December 28, 2014. REUTERS/Marina Militare

Reuters / Monday, December 29, 2014
The car ferry Norman Atlantic burns in waters off Greece, December 28, 2014. REUTERS/Marina Militare

Reuters / Monday, December 29, 2014
A person rescued from the Norman Atlantic vessel in the Adriatic sea is carried by medics off the ambulance as they arrive at the Antonio Perrino hospital in Brindisi, Italy, December 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

Reuters / Sunday, December 28, 2014
The car ferry Norman Atlantic burns in waters off Greece, December 28, 2014. REUTERS/Marina Militare

Reuters / Monday, December 29, 2014
The car ferry Norman Atlantic burns in waters off Greece, December 28, 2014. REUTERS/Marina Militare

Reuters / Monday, December 29, 2014
The car ferry Norman Atlantic burns in waters off Greece, December 28, 2014. REUTERS/Marina Militare

Reuters / Sunday, December 28, 2014
