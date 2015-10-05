Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Oct 6, 2015 | 1:15am IST

Stripped down at Air France

A shirtless Xavier Broseta (2ndL), Executive Vice President for Human Resources and Labour Relations at Air France, is evacuated by security after employees interrupted a meeting with representatives staff at the Air France headquarters building at the Charles de Gaulle International Airport in Roissy, near Paris, France, October 5, 2015. Air France confirmed in a meeting with staff on Monday that it plans to cut 2,900 jobs by 2017 and shed 14 aircraft from its long-haul fleet as part of efforts to lower costs, two union sources said. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

A shirtless Xavier Broseta (2ndL), Executive Vice President for Human Resources and Labour Relations at Air France, is evacuated by security after employees interrupted a meeting with representatives staff at the Air France headquarters building at...more

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2015
A shirtless Xavier Broseta (2ndL), Executive Vice President for Human Resources and Labour Relations at Air France, is evacuated by security after employees interrupted a meeting with representatives staff at the Air France headquarters building at the Charles de Gaulle International Airport in Roissy, near Paris, France, October 5, 2015. Air France confirmed in a meeting with staff on Monday that it plans to cut 2,900 jobs by 2017 and shed 14 aircraft from its long-haul fleet as part of efforts to lower costs, two union sources said. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Close
1 / 12
Xavier Broseta (C) and Pierre Plissonnier (R), Air France deputy of long-haul flights, are surrounded by employees after they interrupted a meeting with representatives staff at the Air France headquarters building at the Charles de Gaulle International Airport in Roissy, near Paris, France, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Xavier Broseta (C) and Pierre Plissonnier (R), Air France deputy of long-haul flights, are surrounded by employees after they interrupted a meeting with representatives staff at the Air France headquarters building at the Charles de Gaulle...more

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2015
Xavier Broseta (C) and Pierre Plissonnier (R), Air France deputy of long-haul flights, are surrounded by employees after they interrupted a meeting with representatives staff at the Air France headquarters building at the Charles de Gaulle International Airport in Roissy, near Paris, France, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Close
2 / 12
A shirtless Xavier Broseta (C) is evacuated by security after employees interrupted a meeting with representatives staff at the Air France headquarters building at the Charles de Gaulle International Airport in Roissy, near Paris, France, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

A shirtless Xavier Broseta (C) is evacuated by security after employees interrupted a meeting with representatives staff at the Air France headquarters building at the Charles de Gaulle International Airport in Roissy, near Paris, France, October 5,...more

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2015
A shirtless Xavier Broseta (C) is evacuated by security after employees interrupted a meeting with representatives staff at the Air France headquarters building at the Charles de Gaulle International Airport in Roissy, near Paris, France, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Close
3 / 12
Pierre Plissonnier (2ndR), Air France deputy of long-haul flights, is surrounded by employees after they interrupted a meeting with representatives staff at the Air France headquarters building at the Charles de Gaulle International Airport in Roissy, near Paris, France, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Pierre Plissonnier (2ndR), Air France deputy of long-haul flights, is surrounded by employees after they interrupted a meeting with representatives staff at the Air France headquarters building at the Charles de Gaulle International Airport in...more

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2015
Pierre Plissonnier (2ndR), Air France deputy of long-haul flights, is surrounded by employees after they interrupted a meeting with representatives staff at the Air France headquarters building at the Charles de Gaulle International Airport in Roissy, near Paris, France, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Close
4 / 12
A shirtless Xavier Broseta (R) is evacuated by security after employees interrupted a meeting with representatives staff at the Air France headquarters building at the Charles de Gaulle International Airport in Roissy, near Paris, France, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

A shirtless Xavier Broseta (R) is evacuated by security after employees interrupted a meeting with representatives staff at the Air France headquarters building at the Charles de Gaulle International Airport in Roissy, near Paris, France, October 5,...more

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2015
A shirtless Xavier Broseta (R) is evacuated by security after employees interrupted a meeting with representatives staff at the Air France headquarters building at the Charles de Gaulle International Airport in Roissy, near Paris, France, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Close
5 / 12
A skeleton doll with a stewardess costume is seen during a demonstration by striking employees of Air France in front of the Air France headquarters building at the Charles de Gaulle International Airport in Roissy, near Paris, France, October 5, 2015. The placard reads "Competition = social dumping". REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

A skeleton doll with a stewardess costume is seen during a demonstration by striking employees of Air France in front of the Air France headquarters building at the Charles de Gaulle International Airport in Roissy, near Paris, France, October 5,...more

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2015
A skeleton doll with a stewardess costume is seen during a demonstration by striking employees of Air France in front of the Air France headquarters building at the Charles de Gaulle International Airport in Roissy, near Paris, France, October 5, 2015. The placard reads "Competition = social dumping". REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Close
6 / 12
Striking employees of Air France demonstrate in front of the Air France headquarters building at the Charles de Gaulle International Airport in Roissy, near Paris, France, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Striking employees of Air France demonstrate in front of the Air France headquarters building at the Charles de Gaulle International Airport in Roissy, near Paris, France, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2015
Striking employees of Air France demonstrate in front of the Air France headquarters building at the Charles de Gaulle International Airport in Roissy, near Paris, France, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Close
7 / 12
A shirtless Xavier Broseta (C) is evacuated by security after employees interrupted a meeting with representatives staff at the Air France headquarters building at the Charles de Gaulle International Airport in Roissy, near Paris, France, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

A shirtless Xavier Broseta (C) is evacuated by security after employees interrupted a meeting with representatives staff at the Air France headquarters building at the Charles de Gaulle International Airport in Roissy, near Paris, France, October 5,...more

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2015
A shirtless Xavier Broseta (C) is evacuated by security after employees interrupted a meeting with representatives staff at the Air France headquarters building at the Charles de Gaulle International Airport in Roissy, near Paris, France, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Close
8 / 12
Striking employees of Air France demonstrate in front of the Air France headquarters building at the Charles de Gaulle International Airport in Roissy, near Paris, France, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Striking employees of Air France demonstrate in front of the Air France headquarters building at the Charles de Gaulle International Airport in Roissy, near Paris, France, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2015
Striking employees of Air France demonstrate in front of the Air France headquarters building at the Charles de Gaulle International Airport in Roissy, near Paris, France, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Close
9 / 12
Striking employees of Air France demonstrate at the Charles de Gaulle International Airport in Roissy, near Paris, France, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Striking employees of Air France demonstrate at the Charles de Gaulle International Airport in Roissy, near Paris, France, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2015
Striking employees of Air France demonstrate at the Charles de Gaulle International Airport in Roissy, near Paris, France, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Close
10 / 12
A board with an image of Air France-KLM Chief Executive Officer Alexandre de Juniac reading "PNC at work, bosses fired" is seen during a demonstration by Air France employees in front of the Air France headquarters building at the Charles de Gaulle International Airport in Roissy, near Paris, France, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

A board with an image of Air France-KLM Chief Executive Officer Alexandre de Juniac reading "PNC at work, bosses fired" is seen during a demonstration by Air France employees in front of the Air France headquarters building at the Charles de Gaulle...more

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2015
A board with an image of Air France-KLM Chief Executive Officer Alexandre de Juniac reading "PNC at work, bosses fired" is seen during a demonstration by Air France employees in front of the Air France headquarters building at the Charles de Gaulle International Airport in Roissy, near Paris, France, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Close
11 / 12
Striking employees of Air France demonstrate in front of the Air France headquarters building at the Charles de Gaulle International Airport in Roissy, near Paris, France, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Striking employees of Air France demonstrate in front of the Air France headquarters building at the Charles de Gaulle International Airport in Roissy, near Paris, France, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2015
Striking employees of Air France demonstrate in front of the Air France headquarters building at the Charles de Gaulle International Airport in Roissy, near Paris, France, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
Tension in Jerusalem

Tension in Jerusalem

Next Slideshows

Tension in Jerusalem

Tension in Jerusalem

Recent weeks have seen rising tensions in the region.

06 Oct 2015
India vs South Africa second T20 cricket match

India vs South Africa second T20 cricket match

India play South Africa in their second T20 match at Cuttack.

05 Oct 2015
French Riviera flash floods

French Riviera flash floods

Flash floods prompt the government to declare a natural disaster in the tourist region.

05 Oct 2015
School shooting in Oregon

School shooting in Oregon

The aftermath of the shooting at Umpqua Community College in Roseburg, Oregon.

05 Oct 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast