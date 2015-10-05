Stripped down at Air France
A shirtless Xavier Broseta (2ndL), Executive Vice President for Human Resources and Labour Relations at Air France, is evacuated by security after employees interrupted a meeting with representatives staff at the Air France headquarters building at...more
Xavier Broseta (C) and Pierre Plissonnier (R), Air France deputy of long-haul flights, are surrounded by employees after they interrupted a meeting with representatives staff at the Air France headquarters building at the Charles de Gaulle...more
A shirtless Xavier Broseta (C) is evacuated by security after employees interrupted a meeting with representatives staff at the Air France headquarters building at the Charles de Gaulle International Airport in Roissy, near Paris, France, October 5,...more
Pierre Plissonnier (2ndR), Air France deputy of long-haul flights, is surrounded by employees after they interrupted a meeting with representatives staff at the Air France headquarters building at the Charles de Gaulle International Airport in...more
A shirtless Xavier Broseta (R) is evacuated by security after employees interrupted a meeting with representatives staff at the Air France headquarters building at the Charles de Gaulle International Airport in Roissy, near Paris, France, October 5,...more
A skeleton doll with a stewardess costume is seen during a demonstration by striking employees of Air France in front of the Air France headquarters building at the Charles de Gaulle International Airport in Roissy, near Paris, France, October 5,...more
Striking employees of Air France demonstrate in front of the Air France headquarters building at the Charles de Gaulle International Airport in Roissy, near Paris, France, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
A shirtless Xavier Broseta (C) is evacuated by security after employees interrupted a meeting with representatives staff at the Air France headquarters building at the Charles de Gaulle International Airport in Roissy, near Paris, France, October 5,...more
Striking employees of Air France demonstrate in front of the Air France headquarters building at the Charles de Gaulle International Airport in Roissy, near Paris, France, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Striking employees of Air France demonstrate at the Charles de Gaulle International Airport in Roissy, near Paris, France, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
A board with an image of Air France-KLM Chief Executive Officer Alexandre de Juniac reading "PNC at work, bosses fired" is seen during a demonstration by Air France employees in front of the Air France headquarters building at the Charles de Gaulle...more
Striking employees of Air France demonstrate in front of the Air France headquarters building at the Charles de Gaulle International Airport in Roissy, near Paris, France, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Next Slideshows
Tension in Jerusalem
Recent weeks have seen rising tensions in the region.
India vs South Africa second T20 cricket match
India play South Africa in their second T20 match at Cuttack.
French Riviera flash floods
Flash floods prompt the government to declare a natural disaster in the tourist region.
School shooting in Oregon
The aftermath of the shooting at Umpqua Community College in Roseburg, Oregon.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.