Struggling markets, worried investors
An investor sits in front of an electronic board showing stock information at a brokerage house in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
A trader reacts on the trading floor of Frankfurt's stock exchange, June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
A trader uses a phone as he walks across the trading floor of Frankfurt's stock exchange, June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
A specialist trader works on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A specialist trader watches his screens on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Employees of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) look at an electric stock quotation board at the bourse in Tokyo May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A broker monitors a screen displaying live stock quotes on the floor of a trading firm in Mumbai May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange, May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A trader looks up as the trading day ends on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Trader Greg Rowe of Livermore Trading works on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange, April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A broker looks at a computer screen as he talks on a phone at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A broker monitors share prices at a brokerage firm in Mumbai August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A broker reacts while trading during the presentation of India's budget 2011/12 at a stock brokerage firm in Kolkata February 28, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A broker reacts at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai July 6, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta
A broker reacts while trading at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai October 8, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta
Brokers trade on their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai June 20, 2008. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe
An investor looks back in front of an electronic board showing stock information filled with green-coloured figures, which indicate falling prices, at a brokerage house in Fuyang, Anhui province June 20, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
An investor reacts in front of an electronic board showing stock information at a brokerage house in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Woo
An investor lies down on a bench with a cigarette in his hand in front of an electronic board showing stock information at a brokerage house in Wuhan, Hubei province August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
