Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Jun 25, 2013 | 1:30pm IST

Struggling markets, worried investors

<p>An investor sits in front of an electronic board showing stock information at a brokerage house in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

An investor sits in front of an electronic board showing stock information at a brokerage house in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

Tuesday, June 25, 2013

An investor sits in front of an electronic board showing stock information at a brokerage house in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

Close
1 / 20
<p>A trader reacts on the trading floor of Frankfurt's stock exchange, June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski</p>

A trader reacts on the trading floor of Frankfurt's stock exchange, June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Tuesday, June 25, 2013

A trader reacts on the trading floor of Frankfurt's stock exchange, June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Close
2 / 20
<p>A trader uses a phone as he walks across the trading floor of Frankfurt's stock exchange, June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski</p>

A trader uses a phone as he walks across the trading floor of Frankfurt's stock exchange, June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Tuesday, June 25, 2013

A trader uses a phone as he walks across the trading floor of Frankfurt's stock exchange, June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Close
3 / 20
<p>A specialist trader works on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

A specialist trader works on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Tuesday, June 25, 2013

A specialist trader works on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
4 / 20
<p>A specialist trader watches his screens on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

A specialist trader watches his screens on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Tuesday, June 25, 2013

A specialist trader watches his screens on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
5 / 20
<p>Employees of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) look at an electric stock quotation board at the bourse in Tokyo May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai</p>

Employees of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) look at an electric stock quotation board at the bourse in Tokyo May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Tuesday, June 25, 2013

Employees of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) look at an electric stock quotation board at the bourse in Tokyo May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Close
6 / 20
<p>A broker monitors a screen displaying live stock quotes on the floor of a trading firm in Mumbai May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

A broker monitors a screen displaying live stock quotes on the floor of a trading firm in Mumbai May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Tuesday, June 25, 2013

A broker monitors a screen displaying live stock quotes on the floor of a trading firm in Mumbai May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
7 / 20
<p>Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange, May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange, May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Tuesday, June 25, 2013

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange, May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
8 / 20
<p>A trader looks up as the trading day ends on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

A trader looks up as the trading day ends on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, June 25, 2013

A trader looks up as the trading day ends on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
9 / 20
<p>Trader Greg Rowe of Livermore Trading works on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange, April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

Trader Greg Rowe of Livermore Trading works on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange, April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Tuesday, June 25, 2013

Trader Greg Rowe of Livermore Trading works on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange, April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
10 / 20
<p>Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Tuesday, June 25, 2013

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
11 / 20
<p>A broker looks at a computer screen as he talks on a phone at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

A broker looks at a computer screen as he talks on a phone at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Tuesday, June 25, 2013

A broker looks at a computer screen as he talks on a phone at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
12 / 20
<p>A broker monitors share prices at a brokerage firm in Mumbai August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

A broker monitors share prices at a brokerage firm in Mumbai August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Tuesday, June 25, 2013

A broker monitors share prices at a brokerage firm in Mumbai August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
13 / 20
<p>A broker reacts while trading during the presentation of India's budget 2011/12 at a stock brokerage firm in Kolkata February 28, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

A broker reacts while trading during the presentation of India's budget 2011/12 at a stock brokerage firm in Kolkata February 28, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Tuesday, June 25, 2013

A broker reacts while trading during the presentation of India's budget 2011/12 at a stock brokerage firm in Kolkata February 28, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
14 / 20
<p>A broker reacts at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai July 6, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta</p>

A broker reacts at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai July 6, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta

Tuesday, June 25, 2013

A broker reacts at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai July 6, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta

Close
15 / 20
<p>A broker reacts while trading at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai October 8, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta</p>

A broker reacts while trading at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai October 8, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta

Tuesday, June 25, 2013

A broker reacts while trading at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai October 8, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta

Close
16 / 20
<p>Brokers trade on their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai June 20, 2008. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe</p>

Brokers trade on their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai June 20, 2008. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe

Tuesday, June 25, 2013

Brokers trade on their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai June 20, 2008. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe

Close
17 / 20
<p>An investor looks back in front of an electronic board showing stock information filled with green-coloured figures, which indicate falling prices, at a brokerage house in Fuyang, Anhui province June 20, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

An investor looks back in front of an electronic board showing stock information filled with green-coloured figures, which indicate falling prices, at a brokerage house in Fuyang, Anhui province June 20, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

Tuesday, June 25, 2013

An investor looks back in front of an electronic board showing stock information filled with green-coloured figures, which indicate falling prices, at a brokerage house in Fuyang, Anhui province June 20, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

Close
18 / 20
<p>An investor reacts in front of an electronic board showing stock information at a brokerage house in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Woo</p>

An investor reacts in front of an electronic board showing stock information at a brokerage house in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Woo

Tuesday, June 25, 2013

An investor reacts in front of an electronic board showing stock information at a brokerage house in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Woo

Close
19 / 20
<p>An investor lies down on a bench with a cigarette in his hand in front of an electronic board showing stock information at a brokerage house in Wuhan, Hubei province August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

An investor lies down on a bench with a cigarette in his hand in front of an electronic board showing stock information at a brokerage house in Wuhan, Hubei province August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, June 25, 2013

An investor lies down on a bench with a cigarette in his hand in front of an electronic board showing stock information at a brokerage house in Wuhan, Hubei province August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Tension in Lebanon

Tension in Lebanon

Next Slideshows

Tension in Lebanon

Tension in Lebanon

Lebanese soldiers fight Sunni Islamist gunmen in one of the deadliest outbreaks of violence fuelled by sectarian rifts over neighboring Syria.

24 Jun 2013
Super moon rising

Super moon rising

A once-a-year cosmic show lights up the night sky.

24 Jun 2013
Walking over the Grand Canyon

Walking over the Grand Canyon

Daredevil Nik Wallenda walks across the Grand Canyon without a tether or safety net.

24 Jun 2013
Calgary under water

Calgary under water

The heaviest floods in decades shut down Calgary.

24 Jun 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Serena Williams dominated the Australian Open while pregnant

Serena Williams dominated the Australian Open while pregnant

If Williams is indeed 20 weeks into her term, that would mean she was approximately two months pregnant when she captured her record 23rd Grand Slam tournament title at the Australian Open in January.

'Mother of all marches' in Venezuela

'Mother of all marches' in Venezuela

Venezuela's opposition begins the "mother of all marches" in the culmination of two weeks of violent demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Iraqi violinist returns to play Mosul after ISIS

Iraqi violinist returns to play Mosul after ISIS

Amid the bombed-out ruins of an ancient site revered by both Muslims and Christians in Mosul, Iraqi violinist Ameen Mukdad held a small concert in the city he was forced to flee by Islamic State militants.

USS Carl Vinson's tour of Asia

USS Carl Vinson's tour of Asia

The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group was supposed to be headed toward North Korea in a show of force, but was actually completing training exercises in Australia.

Dior goes to Tokyo

Dior goes to Tokyo

Models present creations for Christian Dior's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2017 live show to celebrate Dior's new flagship store at Tokyo's Ginza Six mall.

Julia Roberts: People's most beautiful woman

Julia Roberts: People's most beautiful woman

Julia Roberts was named the world's most beautiful woman by People magazine for a record 5th time, but the actress said she thought her best years were yet to come.

Riding the subway in North Korea

Riding the subway in North Korea

Scenes from the underground in Pyongyang.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures