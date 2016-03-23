Edition:
Stuck in Idomeni

A migrant waits behind border fence to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the Greek village of Idomenii March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
Refugee children play with a stuffed toy at a muddy makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Tuesday, March 15, 2016
A refugee holds a placard reading "Sorry Belgium" during a protest demanding the opening of the Greek-Macedonian border, in a makeshift camp near the village of Idomeni, Greece, March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Thursday, March 24, 2016
A refugee girl carries a baby among tents at a makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Thursday, March 17, 2016
Refugees drag another refugee to the police, accusing him of abusing a young girl, at a makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Thursday, March 17, 2016
A migrant child pushes a cart with firewood at a makeshift camp on the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 12, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Saturday, March 12, 2016
Migrants who are waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border scuffle to get a shipment of firewood near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 6, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Sunday, March 06, 2016
Migrants who are waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, play at a makeshift camp near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2016
A migrant, who is waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, reacts while being photographed at a makeshift camp near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Wednesday, March 09, 2016
A refugee boy shouts slogans as refugees and migrants protest to demand for the opening of the Greek-Macedonian border, in a makeshift camp near the village of Idomeni, Greece, March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Tuesday, March 22, 2016
A banner placed by activists is displayed on a street sign at a makeshift camp for refugees and migrants at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Thursday, March 17, 2016
A migrant woman holding a baby is protected from rain under a plastic cover at a makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Tuesday, March 15, 2016
Migrants gather as they try to get products from a truck, at a makeshift camp on the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Friday, March 11, 2016
A migrant boy uses a piece of a tent as a kite as he runs in a field near a makeshift camp on the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Thursday, March 10, 2016
Migrant children play at a makeshift camp on the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Thursday, March 10, 2016
A refugee (C) sets himself on fire as others try to put the fire out during a protest by refugees and migrants demanding that the Greek-Macedonian border be opened, at a makeshift camp near the village of Idomeni, Greece, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Kostas Tsironis

Reuters / Tuesday, March 22, 2016
Stranded refugees and migrants try to bring down part of the border fence during a protest at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the Greek village of Idomeni, February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
A temporarily stranded Syrian refugee is seen on a wheelchair on a field at a makeshift camp next to the Greek-Macedonian border, near the Greek village of Idomeni, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Wednesday, February 24, 2016
A migrant drinks water while waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 6, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Wednesday, March 16, 2016
Migrants gather around the car of a Greek man distributing kids shoes at a makeshift camp on the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 12, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Saturday, March 12, 2016
A migrant boy stands near a flooded muddy field as it rains at a makeshift camp on the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Sunday, March 13, 2016
A refguee holds a message, "Thank you EU for closing the border" during a protest asking for the opening of borders at a makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, March 18, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Friday, March 18, 2016
Refugees sleep inside a tent at a makeshift camp for refugees and migrants at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Thursday, March 17, 2016
Tents of migrants waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border are pictured near the village of Idomeni, Greece, March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Tuesday, March 15, 2016
A girl combs her hair at a makeshift camp for refugees and migrants at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Thursday, March 17, 2016
A migrant who is waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, plays in his tent at a makeshift camp near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2016
A man (C) shouts as refugees and migrants grab goods donated by volunteers from a truck at a makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, March 16, 2016
Migrants and refugees make their way through a field towards the Greek-Macedonian border February 28, 2016, as thousands of people wait to cross the border near the Greek village of Idomeni. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Sunday, February 28, 2016
A young migrant who is waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, stands by a fire near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 6, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Sunday, March 06, 2016
A tent is set next to the Greek-Macedonian border fence at a makeshift camp near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Sunday, March 20, 2016
