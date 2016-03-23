Stuck in Idomeni
A migrant waits behind border fence to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the Greek village of Idomenii March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Refugee children play with a stuffed toy at a muddy makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
A refugee holds a placard reading "Sorry Belgium" during a protest demanding the opening of the Greek-Macedonian border, in a makeshift camp near the village of Idomeni, Greece, March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
A refugee girl carries a baby among tents at a makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Refugees drag another refugee to the police, accusing him of abusing a young girl, at a makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A migrant child pushes a cart with firewood at a makeshift camp on the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 12, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Migrants who are waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border scuffle to get a shipment of firewood near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 6, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Migrants who are waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, play at a makeshift camp near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A migrant, who is waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, reacts while being photographed at a makeshift camp near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A refugee boy shouts slogans as refugees and migrants protest to demand for the opening of the Greek-Macedonian border, in a makeshift camp near the village of Idomeni, Greece, March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
A banner placed by activists is displayed on a street sign at a makeshift camp for refugees and migrants at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A migrant woman holding a baby is protected from rain under a plastic cover at a makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Migrants gather as they try to get products from a truck, at a makeshift camp on the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A migrant boy uses a piece of a tent as a kite as he runs in a field near a makeshift camp on the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Migrant children play at a makeshift camp on the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A refugee (C) sets himself on fire as others try to put the fire out during a protest by refugees and migrants demanding that the Greek-Macedonian border be opened, at a makeshift camp near the village of Idomeni, Greece, March 22, 2016....more
Stranded refugees and migrants try to bring down part of the border fence during a protest at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the Greek village of Idomeni, February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
A temporarily stranded Syrian refugee is seen on a wheelchair on a field at a makeshift camp next to the Greek-Macedonian border, near the Greek village of Idomeni, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A migrant drinks water while waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 6, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Migrants gather around the car of a Greek man distributing kids shoes at a makeshift camp on the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 12, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A migrant boy stands near a flooded muddy field as it rains at a makeshift camp on the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A refguee holds a message, "Thank you EU for closing the border" during a protest asking for the opening of borders at a makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, March 18, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Refugees sleep inside a tent at a makeshift camp for refugees and migrants at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Tents of migrants waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border are pictured near the village of Idomeni, Greece, March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
A girl combs her hair at a makeshift camp for refugees and migrants at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A migrant who is waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, plays in his tent at a makeshift camp near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A man (C) shouts as refugees and migrants grab goods donated by volunteers from a truck at a makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Migrants and refugees make their way through a field towards the Greek-Macedonian border February 28, 2016, as thousands of people wait to cross the border near the Greek village of Idomeni. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A young migrant who is waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, stands by a fire near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 6, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A tent is set next to the Greek-Macedonian border fence at a makeshift camp near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Next Slideshows
Mourning for Brussels
Global tributes for the victims of the attacks on Brussels airport and metro station.
Aftermath of Brussels attacks
Images from the aftermath of the blasts at the airport and a metro station in the Belgian capital.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Street workers in Kolkata
In Kolkata, some people sleep where they work as they are too poor to afford a home. Our pictures.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.