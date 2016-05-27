Student clashes in Chile intensify
Demonstrators take cover from a riot police water cannon during an unauthorized march called by secondary students to protest against government education reforms in Santiago. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A demonstrator runs through a tear gas cloud as they clash with riot police during an unauthorized march called by secondary students to protest against government education reforms in Santiago. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A demonstrator is detained during an unauthorized march called by secondary students to protest against government education reforms in Santiago. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A demonstrator holds a rose and shouts slogans in front of a riot policeman during an unauthorized march called by secondary students to protest against government education reforms in Valparaiso. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
A female riot police officer stands guard next to a police vehicle during an unauthorized march called by secondary students to protest against government education reforms in Santiago. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A demonstrator is detained during a "Reflexive strike of students" called by the Chilean student federations to request better and more changes in the education system in Santiago. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A pedestrian covers his face to avoid tear gas during clashes between demonstrators and riot policemen during a "Reflexive strike of students" called by the Chilean student federations to request better and more changes in the education system in...more
Students are hit by a riot police water cannon during a demonstration to demand changes in the education system in Santiago. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A student protester throws a stone against a riot police vehicle during a demonstration to demand changes in the education system in Santiago. April 2016. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A student protester runs away as they clash with riot police during a demonstration to demand changes in the education system in Santiago. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A student clashes with riot police during a demonstration to demand changes in the education system in Santiago. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A student protester uses a skate board to hit a police vehicle during a demonstration to demand changes in the education system in Santiago. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A student protester is detained outside the education ministry building during a rally to demand changes in the education system in Santiago. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Student protesters clash with riot policemen during a demonstration to demand changes in the education system in Santiago. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A student protester kicks a tear gas canister during a demonstration to demand changes in the education system in Santiago. April 2016. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A student protester runs away from riot policemen during a demonstration to demand changes in the education system in Santiago. April 2016. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A student protester runs away from riot police water cannon during a demonstration to demand changes in the education system in Santiago. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A policeman reacts after clashing with student protesters during a demonstration to demand changes in the education system in Santiago. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Student protesters clash with the police during a demonstration to demand changes in the education system in Santiago. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Student protesters hit a riot police vehicle during a demonstration to demand changes in the education system in Santiago. April 2016. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Student protesters run away as a riot police vehicle releases a jet of water during a demonstration to demand changes in the education system in Valparaiso. April 2016. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
A student protester runs away from tear gas during a demonstration to demand changes in the education system in Santiago. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Next Slideshows
The scourge of illegal gold mining
Peru has declared a 60-day emergency in a remote part of the Amazon to curb high levels of mercury poisoning from rampant illegal gold mining.
France revolts against labor reform
Protesters clash with police across France against plans to loosen the country's protective labor law.
The dangerous Mediterranean route
The number of boats carrying migrants making the dangerous crossing of the Mediterranean has risen sharply amid warm weather and calm seas.
President Mukherjee in China
Highlights from the visit of President Pranab Mukherjee to China.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.