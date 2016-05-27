Edition:
Student clashes in Chile intensify

Demonstrators take cover from a riot police water cannon during an unauthorized march called by secondary students to protest against government education reforms in Santiago. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Thursday, May 26, 2016
A demonstrator runs through a tear gas cloud as they clash with riot police during an unauthorized march called by secondary students to protest against government education reforms in Santiago. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Thursday, May 26, 2016
A demonstrator is detained during an unauthorized march called by secondary students to protest against government education reforms in Santiago. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Thursday, May 26, 2016
A demonstrator holds a rose and shouts slogans in front of a riot policeman during an unauthorized march called by secondary students to protest against government education reforms in Valparaiso. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Friday, May 27, 2016
A female riot police officer stands guard next to a police vehicle during an unauthorized march called by secondary students to protest against government education reforms in Santiago. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Friday, May 27, 2016
A demonstrator is detained during a "Reflexive strike of students" called by the Chilean student federations to request better and more changes in the education system in Santiago. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Wednesday, May 18, 2016
A pedestrian covers his face to avoid tear gas during clashes between demonstrators and riot policemen during a "Reflexive strike of students" called by the Chilean student federations to request better and more changes in the education system in Santiago. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Tuesday, May 17, 2016
Students are hit by a riot police water cannon during a demonstration to demand changes in the education system in Santiago. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Wednesday, May 11, 2016
A student protester throws a stone against a riot police vehicle during a demonstration to demand changes in the education system in Santiago. April 2016. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
A student protester runs away as they clash with riot police during a demonstration to demand changes in the education system in Santiago. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016
A student clashes with riot police during a demonstration to demand changes in the education system in Santiago. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016
A student protester uses a skate board to hit a police vehicle during a demonstration to demand changes in the education system in Santiago. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016
A student protester is detained outside the education ministry building during a rally to demand changes in the education system in Santiago. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Thursday, April 28, 2016
Student protesters clash with riot policemen during a demonstration to demand changes in the education system in Santiago. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016
A student protester kicks a tear gas canister during a demonstration to demand changes in the education system in Santiago. April 2016. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
A student protester runs away from riot policemen during a demonstration to demand changes in the education system in Santiago. April 2016. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
A student protester runs away from riot police water cannon during a demonstration to demand changes in the education system in Santiago. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016
A policeman reacts after clashing with student protesters during a demonstration to demand changes in the education system in Santiago. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016
Student protesters clash with the police during a demonstration to demand changes in the education system in Santiago. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016
Student protesters hit a riot police vehicle during a demonstration to demand changes in the education system in Santiago. April 2016. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
Student protesters run away as a riot police vehicle releases a jet of water during a demonstration to demand changes in the education system in Valparaiso. April 2016. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Friday, April 22, 2016
A student protester runs away from tear gas during a demonstration to demand changes in the education system in Santiago. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016
