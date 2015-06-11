Edition:
Student protests in Chile

Protesters clash with riot police during a demonstration to demand changes in the education system, in Santiago, Chile, June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
A woman looks on during a demonstration to demand changes in the education system, in Santiago, Chile, June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
A jet of water hits a street sign carried by a demonstrator as they clash with riot policemen during a demonstration to demand changes in the education system, in Santiago city, June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
A policeman helps an injured collegue during a clash with students demonstrating to demand changes in the education system, in Santiago, Chile, June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
A riot policeman uses a shield as he clashes with a demonstrator during a demonstration march to demand changes in the education system, in Santiago city, June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Aliosha Marquez

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
A demonstrator is detained by riot policemen during a demonstration march to demand changes in the education system, in Santiago city, June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
Protesters clash with riot police during a demonstration to demand changes in the education system, in Santiago, Chile, June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
A protester is detained by riot policemen during a demonstration to demand changes in the education system, in Santiago, Chile, June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
A protester waves a Chilean flag in front of a riot police vehicle as it releases a jet of water during a demonstration to demand changes in the education system, in Santiago, Chile, June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
A demonstrator carries a street sign in front of riot policemen as they clash during a demonstration march to demand changes in the education system, in Santiago city, June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
Protesters clash with riot police during a demonstration to demand changes in the education system, in Santiago, Chile, June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
A student throws stones as a police vehicle aims a jet of water to disperse students demonstrating to demand changes in the education system, in Santiago June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
A policeman lies on the ground during clashes with students demonstrating to demand changes in the education system, in Santiago June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
A student clashes with a police vehicle during a demonstration to demand changes in the education system, in Santiago June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
Students clash with riot police during a demonstration to demand changes in the education system, in Santiago, Chile, June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
A protester is carried by riot policemen as he is detained during a demonstration to demand changes in the education system, in Santiago, Chile, June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
Protesters clash with riot police during a demonstration to demand changes in the education system, in Santiago, Chile, June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
Students run as a riot police vehicle releases a jet of water during a demonstration to demand changes in the education system, in Santiago June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
A protester is detained by riot policemen during a demonstration to demand changes in the education system, in Santiago, Chile, June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
Students jump over barricades during a protest against the government to demand changes in the education system in Valparaiso June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
A student sits with his hands up on the street as a police water cannon sprays water during a protest against the government to demand changes in the education system in Valparaiso June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
A student plays with a ball on the street in front of riot police during a protest against the government to demand changes in the education system in Valparaiso June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
