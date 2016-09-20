Student protests in South Africa

Students throw stones during clashes with security at Johannesburg's University of the Witwatersrand. Demonstrations this year and in 2015 over the cost of university education -- prohibitive for many black students -- have highlighted frustration at...more

Students throw stones during clashes with security at Johannesburg's University of the Witwatersrand. Demonstrations this year and in 2015 over the cost of university education -- prohibitive for many black students -- have highlighted frustration at the inequalities that persist more than two decades after the 1994 end of white minority rule. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

