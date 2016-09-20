Edition:
Student protests in South Africa

An injured student is attended to by her schoolmates after clashes with security at University of the Witwatersrand on Tuesday, as countrywide protests demanding free university education entered a third week, Johannesburg, South Africa, September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Tuesday, September 20, 2016
Students throw stones during clashes with security at Johannesburg's University of the Witwatersrand. Demonstrations this year and in 2015 over the cost of university education -- prohibitive for many black students -- have highlighted frustration at the inequalities that persist more than two decades after the 1994 end of white minority rule. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Tuesday, September 20, 2016
An injured student is carried by schoolmates after clashes with security at University of the Witwatersrand. The current protests were triggered by a government recommendation that 2017 tuition fee increases be capped at 8 percent - above South Africa's current inflation rate of 6 percent. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Tuesday, September 20, 2016
Students take part in a protest at University of the Witwatersrand. Critics have said the increase would further disadvantage black students already under-represented. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Tuesday, September 20, 2016
Students throw stones during clashes with security at University of the Witwatersrand. Several students hurled rocks at the main building of the university known as "Wits", shattering windows, after they were prevented from entering by private security guards who retaliated by throwing rocks back at the students. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Tuesday, September 20, 2016
A police officer looks at a damaged window after students clashed with security at University of the Witwatersrand. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Tuesday, September 20, 2016
Students take part in a protest at University of the Witwatersrand. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Tuesday, September 20, 2016
A student throws a fire extinguisher during clashes with security at University of the Witwatersrand. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Tuesday, September 20, 2016
Police officers are reflected in a damaged window after students clashed with security at University of the Witwatersrand. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Tuesday, September 20, 2016
