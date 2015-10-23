Students protest fees in South Africa
Protesters push a portable loo before burning it during a protest over planned increases in tuition fees outside the Union building in Pretoria, South Africa October 23, 2015. South African police fired stun grenades at students who lit fires outside...more
A protester falls after poking police officers with a pole during a protest over planned increases in tuition fees outside the Union building in Pretoria, October 23, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Demonstrators gesture at a photographer during a protest over planned increases in tuition fees outside the Union building in Pretoria, South Africa October 23, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A demonstrator gestures in front of a burning portaloo during a protest over planned increases in tuition fees outside the Union building in Pretoria, South Africa October 23, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A demonstrator looks through a fence during a protest over planned increases in tuition fees outside the Union building in Pretoria, South Africa October 23, 2015. S REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Students sit in protest during a mass demonstration on the steps of Jameson Hall at the University of Cape Town, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Wessels
A student reacts during their confrontation with security guards as they protest over planned increases in tuition fees outside the (UJ) University of Johannesburg, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A security guard is comforted by his colleague after he was hit by a stone during a student protest over planned increases in tuition fees outside the (UJ) University of Johannesburg, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Protesters chant slogans as they burn portaloos during a protest over planned increases in tuition fees outside the Union building in Pretoria, October 23, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A student reacts during their confrontation with security guards as they protest over planned increases in tuition fees outside the (UJ) University of Johannesburg, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Police clash with students outside South Africa's Parliament in Cape Town, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Wessels
Students throw stones during a confrontation with security guards as they protest over planned increases in tuition fees outside the (UJ) University of Johannesburg October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A demonstrator hangs on to a police water cannon during a protest over planned increases in tuition fees outside the Union building in Pretoria, South Africa October 23, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Police clash with students outside South Africa's Parliament in Cape Town, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Wessels
Protesters gather during a protest over planned increases in tuition fees outside the Union building in Pretoria, South Africa October 23, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
